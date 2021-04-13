Connections Online is ongoing! – Tuesday Newsday 4/13/21

Each week, our #TuesdayNewsday column gives you a romp through what’s important in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
The Connections Online conference is underway and if you’re curious how it’s going, here’s one of yesterday’s panels, and the conversations it generated.
Newly Released This Week:
- Avalanche Press has finally released the PanzerGrenadier expansion Lithuania’s Iron Wolves.
- Strategy & Tactics Magazine #328, featuring Vicksburg: Joint Operations in the American Civil War is now shipping to subscribers, and should be available to the public shortly thereafter.
- The April edition of the RPG & Wargame Supply Sourcebook was released last week. If you’re not a subscriber, you should be.
- Modiphius has released their new Dune RPG core rulebook as a PDF download.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- The Zenobia Awards have announced their first round cut at the submitted game proposals.
- Paradox has Necropolis: Brutal Edition on sale for $7.50.
- Matrix Games has a new 1943 mod that they’re touting on their site, that takes their modern-era wargame back to the Eastern Front of WW2
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week isn’t that old – S&T #319, with Schlieffen’s War covers the opening of the 1914 campaign in France. It’s 50% off, so $20, for the game edition.
- An update from the guys at One Page Rules, covering a handful of their different games.
Newly Launched This Week:
- BattleFront is taking preorders on their new West German set for their Team Yankee tabletop minis game.
- GW is taking preorders on the “Imperial Nobility” team for Blood Bowl, the Bögenhafen Barons.
- Bad Squiddo’s campaign for the Women of WW2 Soviet Russia minis has just about wrapped up, but go check it out anyway.
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights finally wrapped up Eylau.
- My Own Worst Enemy is up to part 5 of the Frederick II game.
- This week’s classic review looked back at Mechwarrior: Dark Age
- Connections Online is underway, and we’ve got a list of Youtube streams/links for you
- Mentioned in Dispatches had a visit from a pair of students in the MMAS program at the Command & General Staff College at Ft Leavenworth.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe interviewed David Heath of LNLP last week. And a couple of numbskulls about Connections, too.
- Ardwulf continues his love affair with Hârn, and his counter clipping stream talked about series rules.
- RMN takes a nostalgia trip through S&T #82, with the first of the Fifth Corps series of games.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Speaking of Connections, the call for Game Lab proposals for this Summer’s Connections US is now out there.
- GUWS has a pair of game events this week, both on 17 April: the South China Sea matrix wargame, and the Battle of Privden Swamp.
- The Educational Wargaming Cooperative have announced their finalists for EWC Challenge ’21.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Metal Monday: Be Legendary by Pop Evil
- Times of Trouble by Temple of the Dog
- Sidekicks Week: No Bed of Roses by Lynch Mob
- Sidekicks Week: Atomic Playboys by Steve Stevens
- Sidekicks Week: Wagon Wheel by Pat Buzzard
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.