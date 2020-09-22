Oops, Compass Did It Again – Tuesday Newsday 22 September 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Last week we talked about all the pre-orders Compass Games announced on their Friday webcast. Then they spent the rest of the week announcing even more pre-orders. Lock up your wallets!

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

March on the Drina from Princeps Games has launched on Kickstarter

The Deadly Woods, Ted Racier’s new Bulge game, is on pre-order from Revolution Games

Paradox has Empire of Sin on preorder. Gotta love any game that you have to enter a birthday just to see the preorder page.

Want some minis? How about some mini minis? How about some 6mm fantasy crusaders, now on Kickstarter? Notably, these are real minis, and not a bunch of 3d printer files.

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

So, what is the quiddity of Stavka? Again, what is Stavka about? Stavka is about the end of end of the Clauswitzian era of warfare. It is about the transition from armies being the repository of military power, to instead being the expressions of military power, with the real repository being economies. The German army leadership in June 1941 was steeped in Clauswitzian ideas. They aimed at the destruction of the enemy’s armed forces. Which they achieved. In the first two weeks of the war. Only to find that the Soviets built another army. Which the Germans also destroyed. Then another. In a war of armies, the Germans easily triumphed in 1941. But in a war of economies, the war had barely started and the Germans had achieved little. The same scenario was to soon begin playing out again, 6 months later, and halfway around the world when Japan destroyed the American battleships at Pearl Harbor. It is true they didn’t destroy the American carriers, but it would have availed them nothing if they had. The Americans could and would build many, many more carriers to replace whatever Japan destroyed. (And in fact, by October 1942, the Americans had lost the Lexington, Yorktown, Hornet, and Wasp, and the Enterprise was badly damaged and out of service; it took longer than it might have, but the Japanese did eventually effectively destroy the pre-war U.S. carrier fleet. And it made no difference.)

The Professional Wargaming World:

GUWS has webinars coming up on solitaire game design, and wargame pathologies.

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

Something From Our Partners:

This Week’s Tunes:

This past week on Six Degrees of Radio ?

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...