A Look Back at Connections Online – Tuesday Newsday 4/20/21

This Week’s Headline:
Connections Online chair Chris Weuve has published his AAR of the conference over on PaxSims (we’ll yell at him for not sharing with us first later). Our wrap-up, including comments from participants, is coming later this week.
The final numbers? 232 total attendees across 32 different events, including panels, workshops, Q&A, actual game events, and a variety of other presentations.
Up next? Lots of games in June at The ACDC!
Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games started shipping both Napoleon’s Imperium, 1798-1815 and Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939 this week. Both take up more space than even Bryan has to work with.
- SJG is selling Munchkin dice bags. Y’know, for the card game.
- Paradox released the new Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords DLC, and you gotta love any game that’s age-gated just to read the specs page. You can also watch the YouTube trailer.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- LNLP has a BIG sale on their Hollow Cell sci-fi game. This one was definitely convention-tested and Bayonet Jr-approved, so grab it while you can.
- Matrix Games is pushing back the release of Combat Mission: Cold War to June, but it’s so they can implement their multiplayer PBEM system.
- Want to win a West German starter pack for Team Yankee from Battlefront? They’ve got a Facebook contest going right now.
- Avalanche Press has a bunch of USMC WW2 action in the Atlantic (!?!) in their latest Golden Journal.
- Paizo posted some updates on their convention plans for this year.
- In the year that we’ve been doing Tuesday Newsday, Clash of Arms’ website hasn’t changed once. Has anyone sent the police by on a welfare check?
- Paradox has the Hong Kong scenario of their Shadowrun game on sale right now.
- S&T doesn’t have a game-edition magazine sale this week! What the ever-lovin’-hell?!
Newly Launched This Week:
- There’s a very nice set of Steampu… excuse me… ahem, “Victorian Science Fiction” minis on Kickstarter right now. Actual figures, not STL files!
- CSL has a bunch of preorders that they highlighted in their most recent newsletter, including The Earth As Their Memorial and Imperial Bayonets: Solferino 1859: For Liberty & Lombardy.
- Our buddies at Black Oak Workshop have some nice new heraldic dice bags on Kickstarter right now, and stretch goals will stuff them all with dice, too.
- Europa Simulazioni has a preorder going for Piacenza 1746, a regimental-level battle in the War of Austrian Succession.
- C’mon, who doesn’t want a Ratkin Master Scurrier?!
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights finally got back to Project: Quatre Bras with the Snappy Nappy rules.
- Mentioned in Dispatches featured our old buddy Bryan for a wide-ranging wargaming chat.
- Last week was #UnboxingDay!
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe is playing the new NATO game.
- Ardwulf set a new viewership record last night on his counter-clipping stream.
- RMN goes back to ASL… 40 years later.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- An interesting discussion on why the label “wargame” matters, or not.
- Not sure if this review of a book on business wargaming is good or not. Will need at least one extra re-read.
- GUWS has ‘War’Gaming Whole of Society Conflict tonight and Wargaming at the Japanese Center for Air and Space Power Strategic Studies next week
- PaxSims has a 2-parter on Building a climate change megagame (part 1 / part 2)
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Metal Monday: Breaking Inside by Shinedown (with Lzzy Hale)
- All the Money by Electric Angels
- Fascination Street by The Cure
- Headstart for Happiness by Style Council
- Thorn in my Pride by Black Crowes
