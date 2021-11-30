Congrats to @Ardwulf on His Livestream Milestone– #TuesdayNewsday 11/30/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Let’s all take a moment and congratulate our good friend Ardwulf for hitting his 50th “Counter Clipping” show, which started as a bit of a lark and is now a Monday night staple of the wargaming community.
Here’s to 50 episodes of scotch, sarcasm, and counter
mutilation* clipping & sorting, and looking forward to 500 more. And a rap video.
* sorry, Vance snuck into the editing room
Newly Released This Week:
- By the end of this week, Osprey will be shipping Undaunted: Reinforcements, an actual expansion1 to the Undaunted series of games.
- Avalanche Press released Panzer Grenadier: Indian Unity, but it’s only for Gold Club members.
- Ares Games has the 2nd edition of War of the Ring shipping now.
- S&T Quarterly #16 is now shipping to subscribers and is available for everyone else to order.
‘Tis The Season of Sales – This Week:
- The Wargaming Company has an ESR deal for campaign guides and/or the base rules.
- Matrix Games has something different on sale each week during the holidays. Right now, it’s Shadow Empire at 35% off.
- LNLP’s Christmas Sale is still ongoing, 40% off with code GIFT2021
- Our buddies at Black Oak Workshop have all dice bags & pins at 30% off right now. And they still have dice advent calendars.
- Paradox has Pillars of Eternity on sale at 50% off
- Last week we told you that the “sale” price for The Knowledge Company’s “Black Friday Special” (in this case, “special” being used very loosely) could buy you 47 ASL Starter Kits .
Upon further investigation, schlepping around 47 ASLSK’s might be impractical. Rather than drop £999 on that many games, perhaps you can instead just buy 5 ASLSKs, and a Vauxhall Zafira to drive them around to your game sessions.
Or you could go for the “Special” from TKC for the same price as a car + 5 games.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #314, with Last Stand at Islandlwana, a tower-defense game if there ever was one
Newly Launched This Week:
- Hey look! A Russian front tank battle wargame! You just don’t see those very often anymore! Panzerkampf has minis, though, and is bilingual, too!
- Need some Vikings in your RPGs? Of course you do. Who doesn’t? Here’s a pack with a bunch of 5e rules, plus graphic novels and other background info, in a pretty hefty and well-illustrated bunch of books.
- Steve Jackson’s got some exceptionally cool “circuit dice” on IndieGoGo right now, at 600% of their goal
- Compass Games are doing that “gin up some preorders on Kickstarter for things already printed” thing again, this time for Imperial Tide from Gregory M Smith.
- 2500 AD seems a little soon for some of the changes they’re predicting in the premise for War of Civilizations (like, sentient animal races) but it still looks like a cool concept and got funded on Kickstarter in 4 days.
- Gamer’s Armory are taking pre-orders on Lone Canuck’s upcoming Quick 6 IV set of ASL scenarios
- As predicted, GMT’s monthly update dropped hours after our last Tuesday Newsday, so pretty much all y’all already know about the following new p500’s they’ve got
- Plantagenet: Cousins’ War for England, 1459 – 1485
- I, Napoleon (will the sequel be II, Napoleon?)
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights continued their Quatre Bras fight with the Black Powder 2 rules.
- My Own Worst Enemy gave us part 3 of the ongoing Across 5 Aprils scenario covering Pea Ridge
- Jim gave us the AAR for one of the previous Project: Quatre Bras battles
- In our forums this week
- we had a lot of pictures shared of some Middle Earth skirmish battles
- Chatter around Bob digging into Assault: Red Horizon ’41
- On Twitter, there were some interesting thoughts from Hethwill about ‘God’s-eye-views’ of naval games.
- Mentioned in Dispatches talked about sources of wargaming news, and how we find, filter, and fudge what we’re looking for.
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare went after Altdorf, for the Shako 2 rules.
- No Thursday night game, but on Friday we did have a go at Teugn-Hausen, with Brant actually making an appearance (and an unfortunate early exit)
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Compass Games has a low inventory alert on a bunch of games that they will not be reprinting.
- Following Wargame Design Studio’s acquisition of JTS, there was (predictably) a bunch of news from them, all nicely summed up here.
- Avalanche Press continues their always-interesting daily content with historical nuggets on Siam’s navy in WW2
- Decision Games / S&T Press want your mega-feedback
- MMP are looking for playtesters for an upcoming PanzerBlitz2 game. You can find details on Facebook.
- New World players! Amazon Prime keeps dropping custom DLC packs for you, for free, over the next couple of weeks.
- Battlefront have released an update to Combat Mission Cold War with a bunch of patches / bug fixes
- This week on Twitter the French Army Staff College announced plans for a Kriegsspiel to refight Austerlitz, and we’re pretty sure that Jim (and his hat!) are already on the way, swimming if need be
Next Thursday, the French Army Staff College (@EdgTerre) and 20 students from @IEGP_Sorbonne @SorbonneParis1 will refight the battle of Austerlitz (thanks to @FaudaisS and @ROBINEAUYann1) during Exercice Pratzen at the Ecole Militaire, in Paris. More on this here. pic.twitter.com/Q9cOP5juPa
— Antoine Brgll 🎲 (@ABRGLL) November 29, 2021
Something From Our Partners:
- Rocky summed up his holiday weekend with some Sunday musings.
- Moe taught folks how to play the Doomsday Project Vol 1 with designer Adam Starkweather
- As noted above, Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream hit an anniversary, and he also managed to get Volko to join him & Dan on their joint show to talk about Market Garden, and other stuff
News From The 4X Gaming World:
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Praxis Games have delayed the release of their (as yet unnamed) 2nd expansion for their space 4x Interstellar Space: Genesis until early 2022.
- Paradox has likewise announced that the release of Royal Court, the first major expansion for their medieval grand-strategy title Crusader Kings III, has been delayed until early next year — specifically, February 8th.
- Kube Games released the Autumn update for Imperiums: Greek Wars, their outstanding historical 4x set in the ancient world. The update includes a host of balance changes, AI improvements, and language localizations.
- Revival: Recolonization, the post-apocalyptic 4x in development by Herocraft PC, currently has a demo available through December 9th. The game is still in alpha, so bear in mind that the demo will probably be somewhat rough yet.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- This week, GUWS has a double dip of wargame events and next week, they’re stealing our thunder with a presentation on Hiding in Plain Sight: The Connection Between Commercial and Professional
- 11/30 6-8pm they have Designing and Playing the Information Warfighter Exercise (IWX) Wargame
- 11/30 6-9pm they’re doing the US Army LandPower Wargame (which was also the subject of our graphic design contest at last summer’s ACDC)
- PaxSims is letting everyone know Connections North will be 19-20 February 2022, which is over a weekend.
- UK Fight Club are hanging out a IITSEC this week and we are supremely jealous
The team is @iitsec come see us at booth 2326. #iitsec pic.twitter.com/RJQBknx60z
— UK Fight Club (@UKFightClub1) November 29, 2021
That’s all for this week!
