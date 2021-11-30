December 1, 2021
News

Congrats to @Ardwulf on His Livestream Milestone– #TuesdayNewsday 11/30/21

Dragoon Commanderby Dragoon Commander

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Let’s all take a moment and congratulate our good friend Ardwulf for hitting his 50th “Counter Clipping” show, which started as a bit of a lark and is now a Monday night staple of the wargaming community.

Here’s to 50 episodes of scotch, sarcasm, and counter mutilation* clipping & sorting, and looking forward to 500 more.  And a rap video.

* sorry, Vance snuck into the editing room

 

Newly Released This Week:

 

Tis The Season of Sales – This Week:

  • The Wargaming Company has an ESR deal for campaign guides and/or the base rules.
  • Matrix Games has something different on sale each week during the holidays.  Right now, it’s Shadow Empire at 35% off.
  • LNLP’s Christmas Sale is still ongoing, 40% off with code GIFT2021
  • Our buddies at Black Oak Workshop have all dice bags & pins at 30% off right now.  And they still have dice advent calendars.
  • Paradox has Pillars of Eternity on sale at 50% off
  • Last week we told you that the “sale” price for The Knowledge Company’s “Black Friday Special” (in this case, “special” being used very loosely) could buy you 47 ASL Starter Kits .
    Upon further investigation, schlepping around 47 ASLSK’s might be impractical.  Rather than drop £999 on that many games, perhaps you can instead just buy 5 ASLSKs, and a Vauxhall Zafira to drive them around to your game sessions.
    Or you could go for the “Special” from TKC for the same price as a car + 5 games.
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #314, with Last Stand at Islandlwana, a tower-defense game if there ever was one

 

Newly Launched This Week:

TN-INapoleon banner2

 

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

Something From Our Partners:

  • Rocky summed up his holiday weekend with some Sunday musings.
  • Moe taught folks how to play the Doomsday Project Vol 1 with designer Adam Starkweather
  • As noted above, Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream hit an anniversary, and he also managed to get Volko to join him & Dan on their joint show to talk about Market Garden, and other stuff

 

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Praxis Games have delayed the release of their (as yet unnamed) 2nd expansion for their space 4x Interstellar Space: Genesis until early 2022.
  • Paradox has likewise announced that the release of Royal Court, the first major expansion for their medieval grand-strategy title Crusader Kings III, has been delayed until early next year — specifically, February 8th.
  • Kube Games released the Autumn update for Imperiums: Greek Wars, their outstanding historical 4x set in the ancient world.  The update includes a host of balance changes, AI improvements, and language localizations.
  • Revival: Recolonization, the post-apocalyptic 4x in development by Herocraft PC, currently has a demo available through December 9th.  The game is still in alpha, so bear in mind that the demo will probably be somewhat rough yet.

 

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Footnotes

  1. take note, Charlies!
  2. we thought it was dead, too

Dragoon Commander

View all posts by Dragoon Commander →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: