Congrats to @Ardwulf on His Livestream Milestone– #TuesdayNewsday 11/30/21

This Week’s Headline:

Let’s all take a moment and congratulate our good friend Ardwulf for hitting his 50th “Counter Clipping” show, which started as a bit of a lark and is now a Monday night staple of the wargaming community.

Here’s to 50 episodes of scotch, sarcasm, and counter mutilation * clipping & sorting, and looking forward to 500 more. And a rap video.

* sorry, Vance snuck into the editing room

Next Thursday, the French Army Staff College (@EdgTerre) and 20 students from @IEGP_Sorbonne @SorbonneParis1 will refight the battle of Austerlitz (thanks to @FaudaisS and @ROBINEAUYann1) during Exercice Pratzen at the Ecole Militaire, in Paris. More on this here. pic.twitter.com/Q9cOP5juPa — Antoine Brgll 🎲 (@ABRGLL) November 29, 2021

Rocky summed up his holiday weekend with some Sunday musings.

Moe taught folks how to play the Doomsday Project Vol 1 with designer Adam Starkweather

As noted above, Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream hit an anniversary, and he also managed to get Volko to join him & Dan on their joint show to talk about Market Garden, and other stuff

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Praxis Games have delayed the release of their (as yet unnamed) 2nd expansion for their space 4x Interstellar Space: Genesis until early 2022.

Paradox has likewise announced that the release of Royal Court, the first major expansion for their medieval grand-strategy title Crusader Kings III, has been delayed until early next year — specifically, February 8th.

Kube Games released the Autumn update for Imperiums: Greek Wars, their outstanding historical 4x set in the ancient world. The update includes a host of balance changes, AI improvements, and language localizations.

Revival: Recolonization, the post-apocalyptic 4x in development by Herocraft PC, currently has a demo available through December 9th. The game is still in alpha, so bear in mind that the demo will probably be somewhat rough yet.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

The team is @iitsec come see us at booth 2326. #iitsec pic.twitter.com/RJQBknx60z — UK Fight Club (@UKFightClub1) November 29, 2021

