Online Conventions Aplenty! – Tuesday Newsday 4/27/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
It’s countdown time to the upcoming digital conventions, and a few that are still shooting for in-person events
- Huzzah / Hold the Line, 22-23 May
- SDHISTCON Spring Deployment, 21-23 May
- GAMEX 2021, 28-31 May
- Tactical Warfare Tournament, June 2021
- THE ACDC, June 18-20
- CommunityCon July 9-11
- HistoriKC Fest, July 30 – August 1
Newly Released This Week:
- ASL fans! How about some 3-player scenarios? Yep, the KCASL March Madness Three Player Pack is now available from Gamer’s Armory
- Compass Games is shipping Paper Wars #97, with Battle for Galacia, 1914.
- Looks like MMP are shipping Hood Strikes North to their preorder folks?
- SJG has a digital How to be a GURPS GM – Managing Expectations ebook. It pairs nicely with their previous one on Realm Management. Advice applies to other games, too!
- Matrix Games has released Caster of Magic – an updated/reimagining of the old Master of Magic – with native Windows support.
- Catalyst Games are reprinting a bunch of Battletech books, plus adding a new Recognition Guide
- Europa Simulazioni has a limited-edition reprint of The Invasion of Russia 1812 available
- Dark City Games released Village of the Dead. We’re hoping to have them at The ACDC, too!
On Sale This Week:
- Paradox has pretty much everything for EU-IV on sale at 50% off
- Compass Games has The War for the Union – Designer’s Edition and The Late Unpleasantness both on sale right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #4, with Six Day War: 1967 for 33% off.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Napoleon’s Eagles 2: The Hundred Days is now on preorder from Compass Games
- Worthington Games has a 3-game Great Sieges Solitaire bundle on Kickstarter right now
- Cyberpunk + minis = a game on Kickstarter.
- Phalanx Games are taking pre-orders on the English edition of 1920 (Russia v Poland!)
- Not sure how ‘new’ it is, since you can’t sort on their site, but CSL are taking pre-orders on Trierarchs: Trireme Warfare in the 5th Century BC
- Sirens: Battle of the Bards for 5e is up on Kickstarter
- GMT Games added 3 to their p500 list
- The Pure Land: Ōnin War in Muromachi Japan, 1465-1477 – COIN series
- Battle of White Plains – BoAR series
- Dubno ’41 – FAB series
News From The Wargame Industry:
- THGC has added games to their “coming soon” page, but none of them have actually arrived since the start of 2021.
- VUCA Sims has added a few games to the bottom of their homepage as “coming soon” too: Red Strike and 1914 Nach Paris
- John Tiller has released a bunch of updates for the Panzer Campaigns series games, and you can get the list on their update page.
- Meet the design team behind D&D.
- A fun read about a gamer’s history with all the variants of Risk.
- Brian Train has a bunch of clarifications and FAQs about the District Commander series on his blog.
This Week from the Dragoons:
- The Connections Online 2021 AAR is up, and the archive page with the recordings and event details is live, too.
- Saturday Night Fights is back to Quatre Bras with a game using the Shako 2 system.
- My Own Worst Enemy is up to part 6 of the Frederick II game
- A first look at Matrix Games’ new WarPlan Pacific
- RMN dug into the mini-Midway game Kido Butai
- Mentioned in Dispatches hit the finale for Season 6, with a nice long wargaming chat with Brant, Mike, Jim, and… Mike.
Something From Our Partners:
- Welcome to the Solosaurus podcast as a new partner! Their latest review was Viscounts of the West Kingdom
- Moe is digging into High Frontier is great detail. His video series starts here.
- Ardwulf went off on wargaming awards and yes, we’re going to enlist him in our attempts to fix it!
- RMN is looking for background info to help with his Atlantic Chase games.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Connections 2021 (aka “Connections US”) is coming up this summer, right after The ACDC, and will be held online again (thanks, COVID!)
- This week, GUWS has Wargaming at the Japanese Center for Air and Space Power Strategic Studies and next week, they’ve got Critical Theory and Game-Design: Mapping Meaning-Filled Spaces
- PaxSims has a new Matrix game on the Ukrainian conflict called Bandera.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Metal Monday: Eyes of a Stranger by Queesrÿche
- Still I Love You by Candy Dulfer
- Weirdo by Charlatans UK
- You Don’t Mess Around With Jim by Jim Croce
- Hannah Jane by Hootie & The Blowfish
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.