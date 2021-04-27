Online Conventions Aplenty! – Tuesday Newsday 4/27/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

It’s countdown time to the upcoming digital conventions, and a few that are still shooting for in-person events

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

News From The Wargame Industry:

This Week from the Dragoons:

Something From Our Partners:

Welcome to the Solosaurus podcast as a new partner! Their latest review was Viscounts of the West Kingdom

Their latest review was Viscounts of the West Kingdom Moe is digging into High Frontier is great detail. His video series starts here.

Ardwulf went off on wargaming awards and yes, we’re going to enlist him in our attempts to fix it!

RMN is looking for background info to help with his Atlantic Chase games.

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...