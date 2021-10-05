Origins Recovery & US Fight Club Tournament – #TuesdayNewsday 10/5/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Well, we survived Origins.
This Week’s Actual Headline:
There are details over at PaxSims, but if you pop into the comments, you’ve got one of wargaming’s biggest embarrassments blathering about his inability to adapt to technology.
Newly Released This Week and yes it’s a lot that had nothing to do with Origins:
- MMP has released the ASL Action Pack #17 – Oktoberfest XXXV with a sale price through the end of October. In November, the price goes up.
- Revolution Games dropped 2 – TWO – new games this weekend. Both have classic Rick Barber maps, and you’re running out of opportunities to get those at this point.
- Strategy Game Studio has released their digital Afrika Korps game
- Kraken Dice has some absolutely adorable 10mm dice sets. They look like candy, so don’t let you 3-yo near them.
- Ventonuovo has released the 2nd edition of Stalingrad: Inferno on the Volga
- Paradox has released a new expansion, Hearts of Iron IV: Eastern Front Planes. It’s been 5 years since HoI IV was released so this is part of their ongoing anniversary content.
- Avalanche Press snuck SWWAS: Coral Sea out when no one was looking.
- High Flying Dice games have released Ram vs Stag, The First Battle of Bir el Gubi.
- Ares Games are now stocking Mini Rogue as the English-language distributor for Nuts! Publishing.
- Ares also had the new WW2 Quartermaster General – Total War expansion at Origins. This one adds the French and Chinese, as well as air forces.
On Sale This Week:
- Lock n’ Load Publishing’s Tank on Tank events at Origins were all pretty full. We had 3 events, and they filled 4/4, 3/4, and 3/4. In related, but coincidental, news LNLP has the entire Tank on Tank series on sale right now.
- Revolution Games has a great “October Revolution” sale going on, with games up to 30-40% off
- Paradox has THIS on sale at X% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is back! This week, it’s S&T #323, with Rangers: Lead the Way that’s a solitaire game around the attack at Point du Hoc. Yes, another one.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Paradox has Crusader Kings III: Royal Court on pre-order right now. Yes, they age-gate the trailer.
- Flames of War has a new Brave Romania book with all the needed data for the mid-war Romanian forces (’42-’43) on preorder.
- One Deck Galaxy is now on Kickstarter. You can probably figure out the schtick yourself.
- Warlord Games has a massive – and massively cool – “starter army” for the ECW Scots Covenanters on preorder. And yes, there’s Dragoons in the set.
- Decision’s got a couple things hanging out on pre-order you might want to look at. Just don’t tell Stiglr.
- Games Workshop has the Aeronautica Imperialis: Wrath of Angels game on preorder. It’s basically Warhammer Dogfights.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- Origins reports! Day one report is here. Lots of coverage on Twitter with the #Origins2021 hashtag.
- We’re running a new weekly AAR that’s playing thru Canvas Temple’s Stalingrad Solitaire
- Saturday Night Fights went to Teugn-Hausen with the Blucher rules.
- Mentioned in Dispatches talked with some of the pros about the world of professional game design for the NatSec folks.
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare was an M’44 game of Prokhorovka
- Thursday’s usual Chain of Command game was the Objective in Sight scenario
- Best non-game thing we saw at Origins?
Best non-game at #Origins2021?
Vent.
Dragons. pic.twitter.com/7o1wT16YYy
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) October 5, 2021
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Matrix Games has another tournament going on. This one is for Field of Glory II: Medieval – The Crusades.
- The Matrix Forums also melted down over the Derby House Principles, with all the predictable roles being played by all the expected actors. It’s amazing how far people will stretch to jump to incorrect conclusions and broadcast their lack of factual accuracy.
- The 2021 Compass catalog is starting to appear in mailboxes. PODCAST IMMINENT! (WHOOOOOOOOHOOOOOO!)
- Word on the street is that Avalanche Press is having trouble with some distributors? Anyone able to confirm / deny?
- There’s been a bunch of upheaval in the RPG world with a lawsuit filed against a business owner who had a lot of doings with the RPG biz, and GaryCon in particular. The lawsuit is pretty, well… ‘wow’ doesn’t do it justice. Luke Gygax has now released an official statement from GaryCon.
Something From Our Partners:
- RMN asks about “what if” as he peruses designers’ notes.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about Origins (duh!), and he also has a bunch of videos from the show.
- Moe dug into The Battle for Germany: The Doomsday Project Episode 1.
- Solosaurus interviewed Joe Slack from Relics of Rajavihara
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- As noted above, this week’s podcast talked about the world of professional game design for the NatSec folks, with Lexee, Chris, and Sebastian.
- Need to dust off Next War: Taiwan out and ramp up the aerial action.
- UK Fight Club shared an interesting article about reorganizing infantry battalions for the future.
- This week, GUWS has Being a Game Designer is Not Unlike Being a Middle School Student and next week, they’ve got Going to the Ground: Virtual Games at the Canadian Forces College
