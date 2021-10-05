Origins Recovery & US Fight Club Tournament – #TuesdayNewsday 10/5/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

Well, we survived Origins.

There are details over at PaxSims, but if you pop into the comments, you’ve got one of wargaming’s biggest embarrassments blathering about his inability to adapt to technology.

Lock n’ Load Publishing’s Tank on Tank events at Origins were all pretty full. We had 3 events, and they filled 4/4, 3/4, and 3/4. In related, but coincidental, news LNLP has the entire Tank on Tank series on sale right now.

Revolution Games has a great “October Revolution” sale going on, with games up to 30-40% off

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is back! This week, it’s S&T #323, with Rangers: Lead the Way that’s a solitaire game around the attack at Point du Hoc. Yes, another one.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Matrix Games has another tournament going on. This one is for Field of Glory II: Medieval – The Crusades.

The Matrix Forums also melted down over the Derby House Principles, with all the predictable roles being played by all the expected actors. It’s amazing how far people will stretch to jump to incorrect conclusions and broadcast their lack of factual accuracy.

The 2021 Compass catalog is starting to appear in mailboxes. PODCAST IMMINENT! (WHOOOOOOOOHOOOOOO!)

Word on the street is that Avalanche Press is having trouble with some distributors? Anyone able to confirm / deny?

There’s been a bunch of upheaval in the RPG world with a lawsuit filed against a business owner who had a lot of doings with the RPG biz, and GaryCon in particular. The lawsuit is pretty, well… ‘wow’ doesn’t do it justice. Luke Gygax has now released an official statement from GaryCon.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

