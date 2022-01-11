TheACDC Starts Friday! – #TuesdayNewsday 1/11/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you around the strategy gaming world with the headlines

We have a new Patreon option for supporters. Patreon now allows us to offer annual memberships with lump-sum payments for the year. Additionally, we can offer a 15% discount on the annual payment vs month-to-month, and it should apply to any of the support tiers.

The Other Headline:

Hey, The ACDC, coming this weekend! There’s 50-odd events and plenty of gaming for the entire weekend.

Rommel got some love from our online gaming crew this week

GMT announced they’re pushing back their January p500 Charge-ageddon for a week, because of some shipping delays. That they’re considerate of the audience’s charge-to-boom delay is to be commended

MMP has pulled their Gettysburg game from the preorder list, but will be repackaging it in an issue of Special Ops magazine

Grognard Sims finally got an update to their site (it was 6 months, guys ….) and noted that they are stuck with some price increases because of material costs

Avalanche Press’ alt-history of WW1 makes for some fascinating wargame scenarios. One of their new “history” articles covers Serbia in the “Second Great War”

Let’s read what wargaming was like 20 years ago. At least according to S&T and Decision Games. pic.twitter.com/r0lqTxgVPa — Mark Johnson (he/him) (@WargamesToGo) January 9, 2022

