January 11, 2022
News

#TheACDC Starts Friday! – #TuesdayNewsday 1/11/22

Dragoon Commanderby Dragoon Commander

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you around the strategy gaming world with the headlines

We have a new Patreon option for supporters.  Patreon now allows us to offer annual memberships with lump-sum payments for the year.  Additionally, we can offer a 15% discount on the annual payment vs month-to-month, and it should apply to any of the support tiers.

 

The Other Headline:

Hey, The ACDC, coming this weekend!  There’s 50-odd events and plenty of gaming for the entire weekend.

 

Rommel got some love from our online gaming crew this week

 

  • GMT announced they’re pushing back their January p500 Charge-ageddon for a week, because of some shipping delays.  That they’re considerate of the audience’s charge-to-boom delay is to be commended
  • MMP has pulled their Gettysburg game from the preorder list, but will be repackaging it in an issue of Special Ops magazine
  • Grognard Sims finally got an update to their site (it was 6 months, guys1….) and noted that they are stuck with some price increases because of material costs
  • Avalanche Press’ alt-history of WW1 makes for some fascinating wargame scenarios. One of their new “history” articles covers Serbia in the “Second Great War”

 

  • Rocky is playing with RPGs a bunch right now, including generating a lot of characters.
  • Moe opened his new copy of 1985: Sacred Oil, mostly so he could rub it in….
  • Kev over at Big Board Gaming has a play-thru of Sacred Oil, too: part 1 and part 2
  • No Dice No Glory has an interview with The Wargaming Company, but it’s not the “exclusive” they claim, since, y’know, our interview with TWC was live before theirs was.
  • Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “the state of wargaming on YouTube” but really spent a bunch of time talking about both The ACDC and wargaming definitions, among other digressions.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Footnotes

  1. still not as bad as Clash of Arms

Dragoon Commander

