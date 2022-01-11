TheACDC Starts Friday! – #TuesdayNewsday 1/11/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you around the strategy gaming world with the headlines
We have a new Patreon option for supporters. Patreon now allows us to offer annual memberships with lump-sum payments for the year. Additionally, we can offer a 15% discount on the annual payment vs month-to-month, and it should apply to any of the support tiers.
The Other Headline:
Hey, The ACDC, coming this weekend! There’s 50-odd events and plenty of gaming for the entire weekend.
- Europa Simulazioni have finally flipped Piacenza 1746 from “preorder” to “new” so we’re guessing that means it’s shipping, right?
- Wargame Design Studio has updated several of the Panzer Campaigns games with new scenario packs.
- Avalanche Press is bringing back Broken Axis for Panzer Grenadier as a playbook format
- SJG dropped another of their dice bags. This one is Munchkin Pathfinder
- The new issue of Wargames Illustrated is now available through Warlord Games
- Ares Games has a pair of expansions for Sword & Sorcery Ancient Chronicles that just released: Challenge Set and Nemeses
- Catalyst Game Labs has a new BattleTech book, Touring the Stars: Kandersteg is a key location in the new meta-plot in the BattleTech world and the PDF is only $3.
- Matrix Games released an update for Decisive Campaigns: Ardennes Offensive
- Decision Games’ Deal of the Month is a bunch of game-only editions of their magazine games. These are just the maps, rules, and counters, with no magazine. There’s over 100 games in the sale, and discounts start at 20% off (purchases under $100) and they go up from there.
- Kraken Dice are selling their 14-piece sets for $14 for the next 48 hours
- Worthington Games has Enemies of Rome on sale for only $25 (normally $75!)
- Lock ‘n Load Publishing has printed counters for several of their “Battles on Demand” series that you can order to supplement your original print-&-play orders
- Paradox has had the same stuff on sale for 2 months now: Cities in Motion, Magicka 2, and Pillars of Eternity are the bulk of it.
- Swords Around The Throne is launched over at The Game Crafter. Napoleonic Wars in one evening!
- Worthington are still pushing their bundle of siege games on preorder
- VUCA Sims still has Red Strike on (an expensive) preorder
- Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Wagram for “Bloody Big Battles”
- Designer Interview: David Ensteness of The Wargaming Company, part 2
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Across 5 Aprils Part 8
- Project: Quatre Bras VII AAR
- Mentioned in Dispatches will be back in February
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay ~ 20 January
- Next Virtual Convention ~ The ACDC, 14-16 January
- Next Real-World Convention ~ (current plan) WashingCon, 26-27 March (assuming they’re allowed to hold it…)
Rommel got some love from our online gaming crew this week
- Lyutezh Bridgehead Breakout for Rommel
- Approach to the Vosges for Rommel
- Hethwill fought thru a session of Knyghte, Pyke & Sworde on TTS
- GMT announced they’re pushing back their January p500 Charge-ageddon for a week, because of some shipping delays. That they’re considerate of the audience’s charge-to-boom delay is to be commended
- MMP has pulled their Gettysburg game from the preorder list, but will be repackaging it in an issue of Special Ops magazine
- Grognard Sims finally got an update to their site (it was 6 months, guys1….) and noted that they are stuck with some price increases because of material costs
- Avalanche Press’ alt-history of WW1 makes for some fascinating wargame scenarios. One of their new “history” articles covers Serbia in the “Second Great War”
- This week in our forums
- We’ve got some interest in a play-by-forum T2K game, so check it out if you want to play along
- Bawb’s excellent ongoing analysis of Assault: Red Horizon ’41 is now getting, erm… “friends” (yeah, go with that) interested in trying to sneak a copy into the house
- We’re still talking about The ACDC
- Uh, yeah, and we’re talking about kilts
- A tutorial video coming for Fleet Marine Force? Yes, please!
- You can track The ACDC with the cleverly-disguised hashtag #TheACDC
Let’s read what wargaming was like 20 years ago. At least according to S&T and Decision Games. pic.twitter.com/r0lqTxgVPa
— Mark Johnson (he/him) (@WargamesToGo) January 9, 2022
- Rocky is playing with RPGs a bunch right now, including generating a lot of characters.
- Moe opened his new copy of 1985: Sacred Oil, mostly so he could rub it in….
- Kev over at Big Board Gaming has a play-thru of Sacred Oil, too: part 1 and part 2
- No Dice No Glory has an interview with The Wargaming Company, but it’s not the “exclusive” they claim, since, y’know, our interview with TWC was live before theirs was.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “the state of wargaming on YouTube” but really spent a bunch of time talking about both The ACDC and wargaming definitions, among other digressions.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Time to update all your Russian-invades-Ukraine scenarios to account for the ongoing revolt in Kazakhstan
- Official announcement coming soon, plan to set aside 18-24 April for Connections Online, with 19-21 April as the “core event” days.
- The Virtual Conference of Wargamers registration deadline is 14 January and takes place 4-6 February
- GUWS’ schedule is slowing down, and their next seminar is Major Tom Mouat talking about Designing & Facilitating Matrix Games on 1 February. Note that it’s at noon US EST.
- Connections North 2022 registration is now open. It’s being held 19-20 February, remotely.
That’s all for this week!
