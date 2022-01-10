TheACDC Finalized Schedule

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 10 January 2022

The finalized schedule is below, and registration is open for The ACDC, 14-16 January 2022.

What did we add when you weren’t looking? Plenty!

The War of the Triple Alliance

Four – yes, four! – sessions with the Wargame Bootcamp guys to teach the following Atlantic Chase Hearts & Minds, Vietnam 1965-1975 SCS North Africa Horse & Musket

Finalized seminar schedule GUWS student design presentations CGSC student design presentations NSDM “how do we design a game” seminar

Finalized talk show schedule The Armchair Dragoons keynote address UK designers roundtable Saturday night open-bar / open-mic / open-chat session



Full convention information and details can be found here

All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.

Event Type Seats Starts Minutes Platform The Wargame Bootcamp - Atlantic Chase Demo Game Session 10 January 14 (FRI) at 13:00 240 VASSAL World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #1 Game Session 4 January 14 (FRI) at 16:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Judean Hammer (Catastrophe Games) Game Session 2 January 14 (FRI) at 16:00 120 Tabletopia Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table Seminar 500 January 14 (FRI) at 18:00 120 YouTube Point Blank - V for Victory (FRI) Game Session 4 January 14 (FRI) at 18:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Newton's Cradle Game Session 6 January 14 (FRI) at 19:00 240 ASCIBI OCS Bootcamp Game Session 8 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 240 VASSAL Lock ’n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Pacific Game Session 2 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 180 VASSAL Song for War Game Session 4 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction Seminar 500 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 120 YouTube Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games Seminar 500 January 14 (FRI) at 22:00 120 YouTube Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1) Game Session 6 January 15 (SAT) at 06:00 240 Discord Robotech Reconstruction Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was Game Session 6 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 360 VTT Designer Interview: Song For War Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 120 YouTube Splendid Failure: Challenges of Reconstruction and Democracy Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 60 YouTube Shores of Tripoli Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 120 Rally The Troops Making an Arty Wargame from Scratch:What was I Thinking? Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 60 YouTube Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2) Game Session 6 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 240 Discord Rebels & Patriots AWI: A Chance Encounter Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 240 Tabletop Simulator World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #2 Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Purple Haze Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 12:00 60 YouTube Fleet Marine Force Game Session 6 January 15 (SAT) at 12:00 240 VASSAL First Battle of Kharkov Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 12:00 60 YouTube Romance of the 7 Realms Game Session 6 January 15 (SAT) at 13:00 240 ASCIBI Designer Interview: Global War 1985 Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 13:00 120 YouTube Competition: AI -- The National Innovation Base Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 13:00 60 YouTube The WarGame Bootcamp - Horse & Musket Demo Game Session 10 January 15 (SAT) at 13:00 240 VASSAL Song for War Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 14:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Purple Haze Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 14:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Exploring Competition through Competitive Wargaming Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 14:00 60 YouTube Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 15:00 120 YouTube Lanzerath Ridge Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 16:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Lock ’n Load Tactical - Heroes of the 'Nam Game Session 2 January 15 (SAT) at 16:00 180 VASSAL Battle Of Quiberon Bay Game Session 8 January 15 (SAT) at 16:00 360 Discord White Eagle Defiant Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 17:00 120 VASSAL Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 17:00 120 YouTube Falling Sky Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 18:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Point Blank - V for Victory (SAT) Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 18:00 180 Tabletop Simulator War of the Triple Alliance Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 18:00 90 Tabletop Simulator The Wargame Bootcamp Standard Combat Series North Africa Game Session 10 January 15 (SAT) at 18:00 240 VASSAL Newton's Cradle Game Session 6 January 15 (SAT) at 19:00 240 ASCIBI Armchair Dragoon Keynote Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 19:00 90 YouTube World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #3 Game Session 4 January 15 (SAT) at 21:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Tall Tales & An Open Bar – Random Chatter With Wargamers Seminar 500 January 15 (SAT) at 21:00 180 YouTube NATO: Cold War Goes Hot (play w/ the designer) Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 08:00 300 VASSAL UK Wargaming Scene 2021/2022 Seminar 500 January 16 (SUN) at 08:00 120 YouTube Judean Hammer (Catastrophe Games) Game Session 2 January 16 (SUN) at 09:00 120 Tabletopia Lock ’n Load Tactical - Heroes in Defiance Game Session 2 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 180 VASSAL Blucher: The Battle of the Mincio River Game Session 2 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Battle of Guadalcanal Game Session 12 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 360 Discord Game Design: Planning the American Revolution NSDMG Style Seminar 500 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 120 YouTube Shores of Tripoli Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 11:00 120 Rally The Troops Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3) Game Session 12 January 16 (SUN) at 11:00 240 Discord Last One Standing Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 120 VASSAL Lanzerath Ridge Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Robotech Reconstruction Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Designer Showcase: Song for War seminar Seminar 500 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 60 YouTube Falling Sky Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 13:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Point Blank - V for Victory (SUN) Game Session 4 January 16 (SUN) at 13:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Modern Warfare & Wargaming Roundtable Seminar 500 January 16 (SUN) at 13:00 120 YouTube The Wargame Bootcamp Hearts and Minds Vietnam1965 -1975 Demo Game Session 10 January 16 (SUN) at 14:00 240 VASSAL Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair Seminar 500 January 16 (SUN) at 17:00 120 YouTube

