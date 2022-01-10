TheACDC Finalized Schedule

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 10 January 2022
The finalized schedule is below, and registration is open for The ACDC, 14-16 January 2022.
What did we add when you weren’t looking? Plenty!
- The War of the Triple Alliance
- Four – yes, four! – sessions with the Wargame Bootcamp guys to teach the following
- Atlantic Chase
- Hearts & Minds, Vietnam 1965-1975
- SCS North Africa
- Horse & Musket
- Finalized seminar schedule
- GUWS student design presentations
- CGSC student design presentations
- NSDM “how do we design a game” seminar
- Finalized talk show schedule
- The Armchair Dragoons keynote address
- UK designers roundtable
- Saturday night open-bar / open-mic / open-chat session
Full convention information and details can be found here
All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.
|Event
|Type
|Seats
|Starts
|Minutes
|Platform
|The Wargame Bootcamp - Atlantic Chase Demo
|Game Session
|10
|January 14 (FRI) at 13:00
|240
|VASSAL
|World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #1
|Game Session
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 16:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Judean Hammer (Catastrophe Games)
|Game Session
|2
|January 14 (FRI) at 16:00
|120
|Tabletopia
|Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table
|Seminar
|500
|January 14 (FRI) at 18:00
|120
|YouTube
|Point Blank - V for Victory (FRI)
|Game Session
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 18:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Newton's Cradle
|Game Session
|6
|January 14 (FRI) at 19:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|OCS Bootcamp
|Game Session
|8
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Lock ’n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Pacific
|Game Session
|2
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Song for War
|Game Session
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction
|Seminar
|500
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|120
|YouTube
|Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games
|Seminar
|500
|January 14 (FRI) at 22:00
|120
|YouTube
|Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1)
|Game Session
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 06:00
|240
|Discord
|Robotech Reconstruction
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was
|Game Session
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|360
|VTT
|Designer Interview: Song For War
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|120
|YouTube
|Splendid Failure: Challenges of Reconstruction and Democracy
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|60
|YouTube
|Shores of Tripoli
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|120
|Rally The Troops
|Making an Arty Wargame from Scratch:What was I Thinking?
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|60
|YouTube
|Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2)
|Game Session
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|240
|Discord
|Rebels & Patriots AWI: A Chance Encounter
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #2
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Purple Haze
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 12:00
|60
|YouTube
|Fleet Marine Force
|Game Session
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 12:00
|240
|VASSAL
|First Battle of Kharkov
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 12:00
|60
|YouTube
|Romance of the 7 Realms
|Game Session
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 13:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|Designer Interview: Global War 1985
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 13:00
|120
|YouTube
|Competition: AI -- The National Innovation Base
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 13:00
|60
|YouTube
|The WarGame Bootcamp - Horse & Musket Demo
|Game Session
|10
|January 15 (SAT) at 13:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Song for War
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 14:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Purple Haze
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 14:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Exploring Competition through Competitive Wargaming
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 14:00
|60
|YouTube
|Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 15:00
|120
|YouTube
|Lanzerath Ridge
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 16:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Lock ’n Load Tactical - Heroes of the 'Nam
|Game Session
|2
|January 15 (SAT) at 16:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Battle Of Quiberon Bay
|Game Session
|8
|January 15 (SAT) at 16:00
|360
|Discord
|White Eagle Defiant
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 17:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 17:00
|120
|YouTube
|Falling Sky
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 18:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Point Blank - V for Victory (SAT)
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 18:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|War of the Triple Alliance
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 18:00
|90
|Tabletop Simulator
|The Wargame Bootcamp Standard Combat Series North Africa
|Game Session
|10
|January 15 (SAT) at 18:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Newton's Cradle
|Game Session
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 19:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|Armchair Dragoon Keynote
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 19:00
|90
|YouTube
|World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #3
|Game Session
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 21:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Tall Tales & An Open Bar – Random Chatter With Wargamers
|Seminar
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 21:00
|180
|YouTube
|NATO: Cold War Goes Hot (play w/ the designer)
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 08:00
|300
|VASSAL
|UK Wargaming Scene 2021/2022
|Seminar
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 08:00
|120
|YouTube
|Judean Hammer (Catastrophe Games)
|Game Session
|2
|January 16 (SUN) at 09:00
|120
|Tabletopia
|Lock ’n Load Tactical - Heroes in Defiance
|Game Session
|2
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Blucher: The Battle of the Mincio River
|Game Session
|2
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Battle of Guadalcanal
|Game Session
|12
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|360
|Discord
|Game Design: Planning the American Revolution NSDMG Style
|Seminar
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|120
|YouTube
|Shores of Tripoli
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 11:00
|120
|Rally The Troops
|Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3)
|Game Session
|12
|January 16 (SUN) at 11:00
|240
|Discord
|Last One Standing
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Lanzerath Ridge
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Robotech Reconstruction
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Showcase: Song for War seminar
|Seminar
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|60
|YouTube
|Falling Sky
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 13:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Point Blank - V for Victory (SUN)
|Game Session
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 13:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Modern Warfare & Wargaming Roundtable
|Seminar
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 13:00
|120
|YouTube
|The Wargame Bootcamp Hearts and Minds Vietnam1965 -1975 Demo
|Game Session
|10
|January 16 (SUN) at 14:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair
|Seminar
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 17:00
|120
|YouTube
