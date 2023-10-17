FALL ASSEMBLY THIS WEEKEND ~ #TuesdayNewsday 10/17/23

See you this weekend at the Fall Assembly, and the rest of you have some headlines to check out
Fall Assembly ~ This weekend!
You can still get signed up for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
You can find local hotels here.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.
You can read our event previews here
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con
Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton
…munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways
|Convention Details
Man, there wasn’t a whole lot this past week, was there?
- Against the Odds issue #59, with Blind Faith, is now shipping
- Steve Jackson’s got a pair of Halloween-themed re-releases this week: Munchkin Tricky Treats and Chupacabra
- Brian Train released a free, downloadable variant for We Are Coming, Nineveh! called We Are Coming, Gaza!
- Blue Panther’s re-released another Hermann Luttmann game, Vive L’Empereur: 2nd Edition
- More of the latest Team Yankee releases in their new “NATO Forces”1 line
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- The next Assault game – Sicily 43 – Gela Beachhead has cleared its funding goal in just over a day and has plenty of time to add more backers on Gamefound; this is the one our own Bawb has been working on, too!
- Free League are taking pre-orders on the new Eriador bundle for their Lord of the Rings RPG; you get instant access to the PDF with your pre-order
- Emperor of the Gaels has a ways to go to hit its funding goal, but give it a look and see if you’re interested
- Molly House is now on Backerkit, with Cole Wehrle & Jo Kelly behind the design there
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- ICBM is on sale on Steam at 30% off right now
- Easy Roller Dice Company is giving you a free half-pound of random metal dice with any order over $49
- Gamer’s Armory has Pursuit of Glory at 20% off right now
- Noble Knight has the latest edition of 2GM Tactics on sale for $68
- It’s pretty cartoonish-looking, but for only 99¢ you might take a flyer on North & South over at GOG
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #48 with Block by Block about the Battle of Hue
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig for “Blucher”, Part 1 of 182736458123
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 4 ~ Wargames in the Classroom
- Plotting Ops at Goose Green in the Tactical COMMAND Series from Multi-Man Publishing
- #TBT/Throwback Thursday ~ TAHGC 1990 Best Sellers List
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives: Battle Lab ~ What’s In Your Collection?
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 5 November and 3 December
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 19 October – this week!
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC and there are still a few badges available!
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 19-22 October GameHoleCon (Madison WI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
- 27-29 October Carnage Royale (Dover VT)
- 3-5 November SDHISTCON (San Diego CA)
- 3-5 November Rock-Con (Rockford IL)
- 3-5 November BottosCon (Vancover BC)
- 3-5 November HMGS Fall In (Lancaster PA)
- 9-13 November Compass Expo (Meriden CT)
- 10-12 November MythicCon (Charlotte NC)
- 15-19 November BGG.Con (Dallas TX)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky takes a look at the new Battle Card series from Postmark
- Moe takes a dive into The Fall of Tobruk: Rommel’s Greatest Victory
- Liz joined a podcast on solo games with… a pair of pastors?!
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the “value” of wargames and secondary markets; it also brings up the question of why do you buy the things you do – to play? to read? to collect?
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- SDHISTCON released their nominees for their Summit Award, to be handed out at this year’s convention
- Snowbright Studio has announced a first run through a new Nonbinary Tabletop Awards; these are obviously more than just wargames, but there are absolutely some historical games & designs that’ll fall into these categories
- WDS has a new article in their Intro to the Napoleonic Battles series
- Avalanche Press has an article about flight deck cruisers in WW2
- We invited everyone to pick some fights, and boy howdy did they! (also on Mastodon, BlueSky, and FaceBook)
What's your unpopular wargaming opinion that gets the rest of the room riled up?#hexesforever#wargaming#hexandcounter pic.twitter.com/I8rZhwk8U7
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) October 16, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Peter Robbins interviews Professor Phil Sabin about his books, his teaching, and his other game interests
- A purge in Chinese military leadership?
- Updating your ammo loadouts for the older M-55S’s in the Ukrainian force
- The next GUWS webinar is on 10/30 and will cover Accelerating Organizational Change Through Games; jumping ahead to 12/12, you get The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Somewhere, Toonces needs to change his shorts
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
