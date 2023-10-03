October 3, 2023
Your Professional Wargaming Reading List Just Exploded ~ #TuesdayNewsday 10/3/23

Our #TuesdayNewsday is your essential update for the week’s strategy gaming headlines, and a big list of articles in the professional realm for you to check out this week

It’s been 30 years since the Battle of Mogadishu that was memorialized in the book & movie Black Hawk Down.

The crew of Super Six-Four in Somalia in 1993: Winn Mahuron, Tommy Field, Bill Cleveland, Ray Frank, Mike Durant.

 

 

It is fun to watch other content creators finally discovering other publishers (especially small press folks) that we’ve been talking about for a few years now.  Here’s hoping folks enjoy their new toys from Dark City Games, 2-1/2 years after we interviewed them at our June 2021 ACDC….

 

Fall Assembly countdown: 17 days to go!

You can still get signed up for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
You can find local hotels here.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between.  We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.

You can read our event previews here

Current Confirmed Game Sessions

  • NATO–Next War in Europe (w/ the designer!)
  • Littoral Commander (USMC training game)
  • It Never Snows (two-session rolling game)
  • World at War ‘85 (w/ the designer!)
  • Triumph & Tragedy & Bayonets & Tomahawks each day
  • Brief Border Wars, This War Without An Enemy, Gunfight Royale, Oceans of Fire, Maneuver Warfare Card Game, Great Battles of American Civil War, Struggle for Zorn

Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con

Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton

…munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways

 Convention Details

  • We’re almost two-thirds sold out
    Badges are $40 for the weekend
  • We’re being hosted by The Gamer’s Armory, and they’re planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors
  • Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.
  • As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility.
  • As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

4Newsday-released

Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check outTN montage 10 3 23

 

4Newsday-launched

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

 

4Newsday-sale

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal

  • Kraken Dice launched their new storefront with 30% off pretty much everything with coupon code SHOPIFY at checkout (thru tomorrow), and that includes their finally-back-in-stock large messenger bags
  • Fanatical has a “strategy sale” going on right now, and most Slitherine products are at least 50% off, and some up to 90% off
  • North Africa ’41 is almost $20 off through Miniature Market right now
  • Save $10 on Ardennes 2024 at Noble Knight right now
  • Legion Wargames has a sale going on all of these, where you can take $15 off the current price (many already discounted!) with coupon code AGC15 at checkout
    • A Splendid Little War
    • Battle of Rosebud Creek
    • Blenheim, 1704
    • Decisive Victory: Soissons 1918
    • Fire on the Mountain
    • Heart of Darkness
    • Prairie Aflame
    • Redvers’ Reverse
    • Tanga 1914
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #31 with Combat Veteran, a man-to-man game with scenarios in both Vietnam and Afghanistan

 

4Newsday-Regiment

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!

FA23 Banner

 

4Newsday-Convetions
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

4Newsday-allies

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

 

4Newsday-Industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

 

4Newsday-professionals

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

 

4Newsday-different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

