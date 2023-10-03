Your Professional Wargaming Reading List Just Exploded ~ #TuesdayNewsday 10/3/23

Our #TuesdayNewsday is your essential update for the week’s strategy gaming headlines, and a big list of articles in the professional realm for you to check out this week

It’s been 30 years since the Battle of Mogadishu that was memorialized in the book & movie Black Hawk Down.



It is fun to watch other content creators finally discovering other publishers (especially small press folks) that we’ve been talking about for a few years now. Here’s hoping folks enjoy their new toys from Dark City Games, 2-1/2 years after we interviewed them at our June 2021 ACDC….

Fall Assembly countdown: 17 days to go!

You can still get signed up for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.

You can find local hotels here.

We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.

You can read our event previews here

Current Confirmed Game Sessions NATO–Next War in Europe (w/ the designer!)

Littoral Commander (USMC training game)

It Never Snows (two-session rolling game)

World at War ‘85 (w/ the designer!)

Triumph & Tragedy & Bayonets & Tomahawks each day

Brief Border Wars, This War Without An Enemy, Gunfight Royale, Oceans of Fire, Maneuver Warfare Card Game, Great Battles of American Civil War, Struggle for Zorn Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton …munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways Convention Details We’re almost two-thirds sold out

Badges are $40 for the weekend

Badges are $40 for the weekend We’re being hosted by The Gamer’s Armory, and they’re planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

Had to capture this screenie for @Ardwulf, who might get it framed pic.twitter.com/1iDcGCg2KL — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) October 3, 2023

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

📢Alert! Annoucement! Our Postcard Game "Plinius Adversus Vesuvium" is officially released as free web app :https://t.co/2zIAhKN8sv You don't have excuse for not playing it!

(Thanks to https://t.co/hznTdmoESs crowd!) pic.twitter.com/Xmj5y4ILOB — Snafu Store (@snafustore) September 30, 2023

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WELCOME TO THE UNIVERSE OF ART (@artistsuniversum)

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we'll drop some more news on you.

