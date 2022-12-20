The ACDC is Coming! (no, really, we promise)– #TuesdayNewsday 12/20/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on what matters
So yeah, the ACDC is less than a month away, and no, we haven’t locked down the schedule yet. The danger of planning these things leading into the holidays is that sometimes people get to be hard to pin down when you need them for the details! We’re working on it and hope to have something in the next few days. Sorry for the delay!
- TS Wargames released East Prussian Carnage covering Tannenberg in WW1
- Not really a “new release” but worth mentioning as though it is one: the Et Sans Resultat product line from TWC can now be had in Europe through North Star Military Figures
- Legion Wargames released Skyhawk from their CPO list to a full printed release
- Published for free on BGG, Bring Guns to Bear gives you early 20th century large-caliber naval engagements in a print-&-play download
- Speaking of print-&-play, pretty much all of Catastrophe Games’ stuff is available on itch.io if you’re into your own arts & crafts projects
- Free League released their Blade Runner RPG, with a bunch of accessories, too
- Jack Greene’s got some copies of 278th Squadron: The Same 4 Cats for sale over at Quarterdeck Games
- The Flames of War / Team Yankee folks have released their next round of “Red Dawn” products
- We’re not going to list all the new WW2 Normandy terrain that Warlord just released for Bolt Action!; just go hit this page and sort by “new to old” and the top half-dozen rows of the store are what you’re looking for
- You can also grab this set of German field signs (PDF) for WW2 minis games from Rapid Fire
- Steve Jackson Games got pretty busy lately, with a bunch of new releases hitting their site
- The Girl Genius RPG reprint in both hardcover and softcover
- The always-hilarious Murphy’s Rules as collected from games around the hobby, with incredible cartoons from John Kovalic, with the original 1988 edition and plenty of updates since then
- The original GURPS fantasy combat rules – Man to Man – are available as a PDF or softcover
- Hexagram #10, for TFT aficionados
- RBM Studios has C3i Magazine #36, with Desert Victory as the included game, on pre-order
- Start monitoring Thin Red Line Games for the launch of Die Festung Hamburg
- Desert Blitzkrieg is now on pre-order from Compass Games
- GMT’s latest monthly update included 2 new p500s
- GMT also included the p500s for a bunch of C&C:N reprints (see industry news below, too)
- Paizo is celebrating 20 years with a discount through 18 January; just use holiday23 at checkout
- Miniature Market has a bunch of new stuff on sale, and for those of us of a certain age, the Larry Hama GI Joe comics and books were the bomb-shizzle and now you’ve got the Mission Critical core set at 20% off, to go with their discounts on Heroes of Normandie: Big Red Edition and their Undaunted: Stalingrad pre-order
- Troll Lords put a bunch of their Castles & Crusades stuff on sale, and if you’re an old-school RPG’er then they’re worth checking out
- Project Wunderwaffe is on sale on Steam at 25% off
- Compass Games finally shared the PDF file of their massive holiday catalog
- Hey look, we love Noble Knight Games, and appreciate whatever discounts they offer, whenever they are offered. So yes, it’s nice that they have Death Ride Normandy – Gold Beach on sale, especially since it’s an easy 2-click order process through their site rather than the 2347856293-click-then-send-an-email process over at Grognard Sims’ site. Really, we don’t want to seem unappreciative. But when the discount isn’t even 1%1 it seems a little tacky
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World At War #50, with Zhukov’s War
- Saturday Night Fights “Beginner’s Luck” (part 2) for “Spearhead”
- We ask “Five Questions” of … John Carnahan, Designer of Captaincy
- My Own Worst Enemy took the week off
- This week was #UnboxingDay! It was a light one, but it still happened
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 January2 & 4 February
- Next #UnboxingDay 19 January
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC on 13-15 January, and look for volunteer & registration info to go live soon
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
- The Battle of Teugn-Hausen for “Valour and Fortitude”
- Looking for some C&C opponents
- An epic C&C:N scenario for Dresden
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!
34 different conventions on 13-15 January!
- The ACDC (virtual) (more details coming soon)
- MarsCon (Norfolk, VA)
- MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)
- Game mORE (Albany, OR)
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
- Rocky looks at Chinese wargaming
- Moe gets a look inside the new Skyhawk game
- Mad Padre’s British troops for his alt-ACW scenarios
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the best of TAHGC (part 1 of what’ll definitely be “many”)
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Without question, the lead news for 4x fans this past week was the release of Master of Magic by publisher Slitherine/Matrix and developer Muha Games (trailer). A remake of the original 1994 classic, this new “MoM” is a largely faithful recreation, but with modern visuals, UI, improved combat system, and AI.
- Slitherine is also the publisher for this past week’s other major release, the Adepta Sororitas DLC for the excellent Warhammer 40k: Gladius (watch the trailer here). Birthed once again by the creative minds at Proxy Studios, this DLC adds the popular Sisters of Battle as a new playable faction to the world of Gladius, with their own unique gameplay mechanics, units, buildings, quest-lines, and more.
- Developer Black Sea Games has released Update 1.0.2, the first post-release patch for Knights of Honor II: Sovereign (you can check out the patch notes here). This initial patch largely consists of balance work and bug-fixing, along with (hopefully) offering a bit more variety to difficulty levels in terms of diplomacy and warfare.
- Arcen Games released Update 5.530 for AI War 2. Alongside addressing a few multiplayer fixes and updating a couple official mods, the patch also fixes a curious bug that was sometimes causing planets to be repeatedly named Malkovich. (Yes, it is indeed a reference to that one scene in the movie.)
- Avalanche Press’ historical amusements this week talks about imperial Russian airships
- Matrix Games’ holiday tournament for Combat Mission: Cold War starts tomorrow
- A bunch of news updates from WDS, including engine updates for some of their most popular games
- GMT talked about what’s going on with C&C:N in their most recent newsletter. An excerpt explaining why they’re doing one last ‘hurrah’ of the current C&C:N product line on p500 (see above)
Stickering aside, one of the greatest strengths of the C&C Napoleonics Series is the wood blocks and uniform art in each of these games.
Sadly, the price of wood blocks has soared in the past 18 months and shows no sign of decreasing meaningfully.
We are committed to the long-term viability of this series, and in the future, the first five volumes will be consolidated into two volumes to cut duplication of blocks in the four army volumes, but also reduce the number of charts, counters, and terrain tiles needed. The same will be done with volumes 6 and 7
- Also this week
Chaosium's stance on AI art.
Text in our blog: https://t.co/2oAaiZCkMk pic.twitter.com/XU0oYcPjZo
— Chaosium (@Chaosium_Inc) December 16, 2022
… one suspects that this will become a podcast episode in the future
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Last week we told you about the Slovenian M55S tanks that were going to Ukraine, and this week, we found out that they’re going to the newly-formed 47th Assault Brigade
- The Wagner Group keeps getting their jets shot down ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- A case for multiple orbats nested within the current Russian armed forces
- The next GUWS webinar is on January 10, as Dr. Ed McGrady talks about Gaming Climate Change: Challenges and More Challenges
- PaxSims shared an article about cyber warfare and maritime transit, from The Atlantic Council
Something completely different!
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
