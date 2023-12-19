Closing Out 2023! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 12/19/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines; as a reminder, there’s no #TuesdayNewsday next week (12/26)!
Our 2023 Year-End Wargaming Survey is live . . .
. . . and running until (get this!) the end of the year!
It’s broken up into several sections, and lets you know your progress along the way.
We do ask you to paste a couple of URLs over from BGG, like we did over the Summer in the solo wargaming survey, which helps keep the data consistent and cut down on variations in spelling, or exact wording, of the titles. Yes, this is cause for some headache among users who are allergic to BGG, or trying to do this on their phones, but until we get a different source of a validated list of titles, this is what we’ve got. We’ll see what we can come up with next year
If you have any trouble scrolling through the survey on our site (especially if you’re on a mobile device) you can go directly to it at this link.
Inevitably, there’s already been complaints about the survey (beyond the BGG thing), so we want to go ahead and address two things here
- No, the Likert Scales don’t have midpoints, so you can’t land exactly in the middle of the road of the scale. You’ll need to commit to something above or below that middle line instead of just saying “no change” over and over.
- This is all just for fun! There’s no one negotiating over international trade embargoes based on these results. There’s no one planning billion-dollar corporate marketing or manufacturing campaigns with this data. We’re not gathering email addresses to spam you with newsletters or pre-order links1. We just wanted to ask some questions about how your year went, and do this every December for a few years and see how it goes.
We’re over 200 respondents already, and would love to get to 500 (even though that’s a big stretch).
Event submissions for the 12-14 January ACDC are now open
GM’s may submit their events for scheduling, but please be sure you check out the guidelines
We’re planning to get registration opened by the end of the week.
If you’ve got an order on a boat that was going thru the Suez Canal, go ahead and add 10 days (at least) onto the transit time
Small sample size, but ships in the Med headed for Suez have turned around as well. pic.twitter.com/7POBoYvjK2
— Nathan Strang (@NavyStrang) December 19, 2023
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- The second edition of Votes for Women is on Kickstarter with almost no fanfare, and already doubled the sought amount
- C3i Magazine #37 is on pre-order, with Baetis Campaign 211BC as the included game
- Stalingrad: Verdun on the Volga 2 is also on Kickstarter
- Against The Odds Magazine has Issue #60, with Cities of the Damned pre-orders going
- Void Intentions: Print & Play, Roll & Write Game on Kickstarter
- Fates of Mankind, an RPG in the “classical age,” is on Kickstarter
- Miniature Market have pre-orders open for Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal
- Modiphius has a bunch of games on pre-order
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Battlefront are relaunching the Great War minis line with a bunch of box sets, plus the Great War rules hardcover book
- OK, we’re hoping Ares actually hits the release date (tomorrow) for Quartermaster General: Eastern Front since we already ran with their announcement once
- The Wargame Construction Set has hit Steam; yes the original one
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- The Humble Bundle folks have a big Pathfinder Second Edition bundle right now
- 20% off all gift cards at Kraken Dice this week
- Ares Games has a Tripods & Triplanes monster package on sale right now
- Worthington still has their warehouse blowout going on, with 25% off all in-stock games, thru the end of the month
- Ventonuovo has a year-end sale with stuff up to 40% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty is on sale at GOG.com
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #31 with Combat Veteran, covering man-to-man fighting in Vietnam and Afghanistan
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- 2023 Year-End Wargaming Survey
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (X) for “Blucher”
- Season Finale! Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 13 ~ Wargamer Gift Guide
- First Impressions of Thirty Years War by Wargame Design Studio
- Pax Unplugged 2023 – Bonus Pix from Pax!
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 January and 4 February
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 21 December, and probably pretty light
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online)
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
- 15-28 January 2024 BellotaCon (Badajoz Spain)
- 10 February 2024 The Battle At The Crossroads (Cambridge OH)
- 4-7 April 2024 Circle DC (Washington DC)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo(Meriden CT)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky checks out Blackhorse, the game named after an American unit with a bunch of Soviets on the cover ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Here’s a fun War-Gamers Advent Calendar for 2023
- Moe opens up By Iron and Blood from Blue Panther
- My Own Worst Enemy starts playing Eutaw Springs from Battles of the American Revolution
- Brian Train’s end-of-2023 review got his own blog shut down 🤣
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about what happened in 2023
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Kevin lays out the plans for Fort Circle Games in 2024
- Industry commentary on Hasbro’s layoffs
- More unionizing at board game cafés
- WDS has some updates to their Musket & Pike engine, as well as a free demo of the system with their Vienna 1683 game
- Avalanche Press has an article about the Siamese Navy in WW2
- Decision Games has a new survey about which magazine games should get the deluxe treatment
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- The Philippines taking the time to wargame their ongoing conflict with China
- And yet the Ukrainians are telling us “Wargaming doesn’t work”
- The attritional math on Ukraine, and getting started on it
- PaxSims participated in the CNN Academy journalism simulation again
Alastair was on our podcast earlier this season to talk about wargaming it the classroom, and the student evaluations are f’n’ fantastic
We know student evaluations give only some of a picture and can be skewed and biased, but it’s nice to hear students enjoyed my wargaming course and a reminder that teaching makes a difference. Guest speakers were @djackthompson @colewehrle @JasonDCMatthews @Volko26 @fortcircle pic.twitter.com/NrWqxnGSAL
— Alastair Kocho-Williams (@akochowi) December 18, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In a world of wargaming so grand,
Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,
Updates each week,
For battles we seek,
On the tabletops, forces will stand!