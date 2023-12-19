Closing Out 2023! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 12/19/23

December 19, 2023
Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines; as a reminder, there’s no #TuesdayNewsday next week (12/26)!

Our 2023 Year-End Wargaming Survey is live . . . 2023 Year end Research Splash

. . . and running until (get this!) the end of the year!

It’s broken up into several sections, and lets you know your progress along the way.
We do ask you to paste a couple of URLs over from BGG, like we did over the Summer in the solo wargaming survey, which helps keep the data consistent and cut down on variations in spelling, or exact wording, of the titles.  Yes, this is cause for some headache among users who are allergic to BGG, or trying to do this on their phones, but until we get a different source of a validated list of titles, this is what we’ve got.  We’ll see what we can come up with next year

If you have any trouble scrolling through the survey on our site (especially if you’re on a mobile device) you can go directly to it at this link.

Inevitably, there’s already been complaints about the survey (beyond the BGG thing), so we want to go ahead and address two things here

  1. No, the Likert Scales don’t have midpoints, so you can’t land exactly in the middle of the road of the scale.  You’ll need to commit to something above or below that middle line instead of just saying “no change” over and over.
  2. This is all just for fun!  There’s no one negotiating over international trade embargoes based on these results.  There’s no one planning billion-dollar corporate marketing or manufacturing campaigns with this data.  We’re not gathering email addresses to spam you with newsletters or pre-order links1.  We just wanted to ask some questions about how your year went, and do this every December for a few years and see how it goes.

We’re over 200 respondents already, and would love to get to 500 (even though that’s a big stretch).

 

Event submissions for the 12-14 January ACDC are now open
GM’s may submit their events for scheduling, but please be sure you check out the guidelines
We’re planning to get registration opened by the end of the week.

If you’ve got an order on a boat that was going thru the Suez Canal, go ahead and add 10 days (at least) onto the transit time

 

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

 

Alastair was on our podcast earlier this season to talk about wargaming it the classroom, and the student evaluations are f’n’ fantastic

 

 

