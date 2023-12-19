Closing Out 2023! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 12/19/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines; as a reminder, there’s no #TuesdayNewsday next week (12/26)!

Our 2023 Year-End Wargaming Survey is live . . .

. . . and running until (get this!) the end of the year!

It’s broken up into several sections, and lets you know your progress along the way.

We do ask you to paste a couple of URLs over from BGG, like we did over the Summer in the solo wargaming survey, which helps keep the data consistent and cut down on variations in spelling, or exact wording, of the titles. Yes, this is cause for some headache among users who are allergic to BGG, or trying to do this on their phones, but until we get a different source of a validated list of titles, this is what we’ve got. We’ll see what we can come up with next year

If you have any trouble scrolling through the survey on our site (especially if you’re on a mobile device) you can go directly to it at this link.

Inevitably, there’s already been complaints about the survey (beyond the BGG thing), so we want to go ahead and address two things here

No, the Likert Scales don’t have midpoints, so you can’t land exactly in the middle of the road of the scale. You’ll need to commit to something above or below that middle line instead of just saying “no change” over and over. This is all just for fun! There’s no one negotiating over international trade embargoes based on these results. There’s no one planning billion-dollar corporate marketing or manufacturing campaigns with this data. We’re not gathering email addresses to spam you with newsletters or pre-order links . We just wanted to ask some questions about how your year went, and do this every December for a few years and see how it goes.

We’re over 200 respondents already, and would love to get to 500 (even though that’s a big stretch).

Event submissions for the 12-14 January ACDC are now open

GM’s may submit their events for scheduling, but please be sure you check out the guidelines

We’re planning to get registration opened by the end of the week.

If you’ve got an order on a boat that was going thru the Suez Canal, go ahead and add 10 days (at least) onto the transit time

Small sample size, but ships in the Med headed for Suez have turned around as well. pic.twitter.com/7POBoYvjK2 — Nathan Strang (@NavyStrang) December 19, 2023

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

Alastair was on our podcast earlier this season to talk about wargaming it the classroom, and the student evaluations are f’n’ fantastic

We know student evaluations give only some of a picture and can be skewed and biased, but it’s nice to hear students enjoyed my wargaming course and a reminder that teaching makes a difference. Guest speakers were @djackthompson @colewehrle @JasonDCMatthews @Volko26 @fortcircle pic.twitter.com/NrWqxnGSAL — Alastair Kocho-Williams (@akochowi) December 18, 2023

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

In a world of wargaming so grand,

Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,

Updates each week,

For battles we seek,

On the tabletops, forces will stand!

Like this: Like Loading...