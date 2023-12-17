Pax Unplugged 2023 – Bonus Pix from Pax!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 17 December 2023

Late-arriving but still enough to share, we’ve got some additional Pax Unplugged coverage for you!

KEITH

PAX Unplugged is an event with an endless array of activities. The Philadelphia Convention Center is packed with thousands of people, so it can be hard to decide what to do. On the first day, my son and his friend wanted to play my game (Storming the Gap from the World At War 85 series). My son and I also planned to participate in a four-hour, eight-player, 12-foot table miniatures game of Stalingrad run by the Historical Miniatures Gaming Society (HMGS). HMGS hosts their own miniatures conventions, notably Historicon and Fall-In, so be sure to check them out! They had four sessions over the weekend, so you could participate on any day, which made scheduling other events or dinner with friends much easier.

It was interesting to play a two-player game in the midst of thousands of people playing other two-player games. It could be distracting, but it was also exhilarating to feel the energy of the gaming community. Of course, there were breaks to browse the sprawling vendor section, which could take up an entire weekend on its own. We had a good strategy for purchases at PAX. On the first day, we walked around and noted everything we might want to buy (with no budget restrictions). Then, on the last day, we went back with our budget in hand and made our purchases. There were many vendors and many tough choices!

Now, back to gaming. We had a fantastic time defending Stalingrad and counterattacking into the city. The pictures below only partially convey the fierce initial advances by the Germans, the holding actions, the tank assaults, and the close combats. And the Soviets triumphed!

Then we played in a 12 foot table, 8-player Stalingrad minis game using wonderfully simple but deadly Hail of Fire rules.

