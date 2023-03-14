Circle DC is Coming Up ~ #TuesdayNewsday 3/14/23

#TuesdayNewsday is the definitive weekly whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines
Circle DC is coming up at the end of the month, with a 125-attendee cap, and being held at The Naval Lodge Hall
The attendee list is insanely excellent, and will include folks showing off a bunch of pre-pub games that are still in development. They’re also throwing in a couple of historical/cultural events around DC as a part of the convention.
You can learn/playtest Night Witches or Maneuver Warfare1 or Crisis: 1914 or Sadr City before any of them even head to the press.
You can also play in tournaments for 300: Earth & Water or Flashpoint South China Sea or Red Flag Over Paris, among others
If you’re impatient and/or don’t want to travel to DC, SDHistCon Spring Deployment is this weekend!
What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting
- The latest winners of the “Screw Those Guys; Release This Tuesday Evening” sweepstakes are Lock ‘n Load Publishing, who decided that a few hours after Tuesday Newsday was the appropriate time to release their latest Battlepack DLC for LNLT Digital, Hell Frozen Over
- The Yankee ASL guys have their newest “Best of the Bunker” scenario pack to purchase in PDF
- Want to play some night raids in WW2? The guys at Grey For Now have their now 02 Hundred Hours game, with a starter set featuring the British SAS and German sentries, and another bundle with partisans, to go with a wide variety of accessories, and a no-minis starter for those of you that already have a bunch of them
- High Flying Dice released Cockleshell Heroes about a British commando raid on German ships in a French port in WW2
- Compass Games’ latest newsletter says that they’re now shipping 1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier
- Jack Rady’s Korsun Pocket 2 was released by Pacific Rim, and yes, it really costs $300
- Slitherine finally released the scenario editor for Starship Troopers: Terran Command
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is
- You totally need this self-loading skull dice ‘tower’
- By the time we’re live, the Drums of War Kickstarter should be, too
- Following up their pre-order launch of a bunch of Pike & Shotte bundles in Cyrano’s new favorite ‘epic’ scale, Warlord Games has a bunch of terrain, and mounted commanders, to support those games for you
- D-Day Dice: Reinforcements on Kickstarter
- Compass has Interceptor Ace, Vol. 2: Last Days of the Luftwaffe 1944-45 on Kickstarter for last-minute pledges
- Horns of the Buffalo covers the 1879 war with the Zulus, on Kickstarter
- TS Wargames put Blitzkrieg 1939, Part 2 on pre-order
- The old-school theme just drips off the Vintage Adventures campaign, for OSR RPGs
- SGS Stalingrad from Avalon Digital is on Kickstarter
- Last week we told you about Naploeon’s End showing up on OSG’s site, and saying it was already “sold out”. Apparently that was an “in progress” listing, as it’s now showing available for pre-order at over $40 off
Save a few bucks with these deals
- There’s a big GURPS “Combat Action” package of PDFs on the Bundle of Holding right now
- War Along the Great Lakes is 50% off at Worthington Games right now
- Miniature Market has Paolo Mori’s Blitzkrieg and DVG’s Modern Land Battles: Target Acquired both on sale
- Lots of Northgard content on sale at GOG right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #275 with Koniggratz, a magazine game that used their then-new “Musket & Saber” rules
What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week
- Saturday Night Fights took the week off to hit a concert, but got plenty of games in on other days (see below)
- Convention Gallery ~ Cold Wars 2023
- A Wargame OGL? No Thank You!
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 5 ~ Wargaming and Digital AI
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ April 2nd and May 7th
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be THIS WEEK!
- The next virtual event is Connections Online, 18-20 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 18 March SDHistCon Spring Deployment (Online)
- 18-19 March Playthrough (Raleigh, NC)
- 22-26 March Adepticon (Schaumburg, IL)
- 23-26 March PAX East (Boston,MA)
- 24-26 March Hotlead (Stratford, ON)
- 31 March – 2 April GMT East (Mount Kisko, NY)
- 31 March – 3 April, Circle DC (Washington, DC)
- 17-24 April Connections Online
- 24-30 April Buckeye Game Fest (incl The War Room) (Columbus, OH)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH)
Oh, and within a few weeks, we’re going to have a special event announcement for the weekend of 20-22 October, but maybe you should start looking for hotels in the Raleigh/Cary NC area…
The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)
The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information will be forthcoming. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).
Among the 12 planned core events we will have: What Is Red-Teaming, Red-Teaming Acts of God, The Ethics of Playing The Bad Guys, Advice for New Practitioners, at least one session on cyber warfare & red-teaming
Other great content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky finally caved
- Moe has a look inside Heroes of the Bitter Harvest, with a dashingly handsome dude in an ugly uniform on the cover
- My Own Worst Enemy is still playing Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea
- Gimpy Gamer shows off his minis table for the In Country minis game
- Justegarde dives into Arracourt
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the best of the SPI “soapboxes”
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Werby has a guest article with Avalanche Press about the Matilda tank, which appears in their Road to Dunkirk game
- WDS posted updated for Panzer Campaigns Western Front, and First World War Campaigns and Modern Campaigns
- HissyCat had a “Postcards from the Front” design challenge that turned out to be waaaay more popular than expected, and there’s still over 2 weeks for you to get your entries submitted
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- All sorts of interesting news from Ukraine covering different equipment and orders of battle, which would play hell for anyone trying to stay on top of scenario design there
- The Russians are running out of T-72s, which is why the vaunted 1st Guards Tank Army is pulling T-62s out of mothballs
- The French already sent a bunch of AMX-10RCs3 to Ukraine, and might now also start sending their AMX-10Ps, in case they decide to make a fully-amphibious invasion of Crimea
- US defense budget is starting to be made public
- What’s in the budget? Well, not more taxis for the Marines
- Indo-Pacific Command wargames seem to show we need waaaaay more ammo in a fight over Taiwan, which means an increase the budget for that theater
- The next GUWS webinar is on the 21st with Wargaming at West Point, and after that, it’s Flux Capacity: Interactive Sims for Decision-making in Complex Environments on 4/4
- PaxSims talks about Fort Circle’s Votes for Women
Tankies of Twitter! What do you think of this game #GunnerHeat as a potential in camp training tool? @RoyalArmdCorps thoughts below? https://t.co/cuxWXnY33O
— UK Fight Club (@UKFightClub1) March 14, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you
