Circle DC is Coming Up ~ #TuesdayNewsday 3/14/23

#TuesdayNewsday is the definitive weekly whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines

Circle DC is coming up at the end of the month, with a 125-attendee cap, and being held at The Naval Lodge Hall

The attendee list is insanely excellent, and will include folks showing off a bunch of pre-pub games that are still in development. They’re also throwing in a couple of historical/cultural events around DC as a part of the convention.

You can learn/playtest Night Witches or Maneuver Warfare or Crisis: 1914 or Sadr City before any of them even head to the press.

You can also play in tournaments for 300: Earth & Water or Flashpoint South China Sea or Red Flag Over Paris, among others

If you’re impatient and/or don’t want to travel to DC, SDHistCon Spring Deployment is this weekend!

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

Save a few bucks with these deals

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.



Oh, and within a few weeks, we’re going to have a special event announcement for the weekend of 20-22 October, but maybe you should start looking for hotels in the Raleigh/Cary NC area…

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information will be forthcoming. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).

Among the 12 planned core events we will have: What Is Red-Teaming, Red-Teaming Acts of God, The Ethics of Playing The Bad Guys, Advice for New Practitioners, at least one session on cyber warfare & red-teaming

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Tankies of Twitter! What do you think of this game #GunnerHeat as a potential in camp training tool? @RoyalArmdCorps thoughts below? https://t.co/cuxWXnY33O — UK Fight Club (@UKFightClub1) March 14, 2023

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

17 Surprising Household Uses for Tennis Balls

We can confirm the utility of the whole fluffing-up-the-pillows-in-the-dryer usage

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...