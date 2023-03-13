Convention Gallery ~ Cold Wars 2023

Merle Robinson, 13 March 2023

Cold Wars, an HMGS convention, was held 10-12 March this year. This was the first Cold Wars in over 3 years, thanks to the pandemic, and subsequent fallout.

While the crowd was active and enthusiastic, attendance seemed down by about 25 percent. There seemed to be about the same impact on number of events.

click images to enlarge

While we don’t have details on all the events (too many to list while walking around taking pictures), the American Revolution game was a post-Saratoga battle where the Brits turned the American flanks and will soon dine in Albany.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX

AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,

AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER

ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?

