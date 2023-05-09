Connections Online Live Streams & Golden Geek Awards ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/9/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday checks out the strategy gaming headlines for you
The 2022 Golden Geek Awards have been announced, and we’ve got some folks on the podium to celebrate!
(note, we’re not going thru every game / category, but calling out the ones that are actually important to our readers)
- Heavy Game of the Year: John Company was a runner-up
- Solo Game: Resist! and Nemo’s War: The Ultimate Edition were both runners-up
- Wargame: Undaunted Stalingrad was the winner, with Resist! and Votes for Women as runners-up
- Podcast: Beyond Solitaire was a runner-up
Wrapping up Connections Online 2023 with our final reports, which includes the publicly-viewable presentations from the conference, now available for all viewers.
- The archive page is here, including links to all of the livestreams
- The AAR is here
- The forum thread is here
Starting this Wednesday, we’ll be counting down to Origins with a preview item each week, until we get to the show. We’ve already had a pair of these show up before now, but we’re going to really ramp up the flow of content for you as we all get ready for the Wargame HQ at Origins, and the rest of the convention.
ORIGINS 2023 PREVIEW COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS ~ ADVICE FOR ROOKIES ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ THE MAILBAG ~ FOOD & DRINK
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Compass Games has moved Interceptor Ace, Volume 2: Last Days of the Luftwaffe, 1944-1945 to the “released” column on their site
- Avalanche Press released Panzer Grenadier 1940: Swallows of Death, covering the Moroccan regiments that fought for France in WW2
- SSG released NATO’s Nightmare on Steam, and it’s getting a bunch of play from the Dragoons
- High Flying Dice Games have released Kings of the Castle, Battle of the Imjin River, April 22-24 1951
- TS Wargames have released Tikhvin 1942/42 in their WB-95 series – another East Front WW2 game!
- A bunch of new Victory at Sea minis from Warlord Games (sort by date and check out the top of the stack)
- Free League’s new Lord of the Rings RPG is officially released
- Not sure if this is legitimately “new” from Command Post Games, but their Bull Run game doesn’t show up in BGG with any release date, so near as we can tell it might be a legit new release
- You know you want to sign up for a dice subscription service from 1985 Games, right? RIGHT?!
- The Wargaming Company has been working their way toward getting their own minis on the market for their ESR-series games, and the first 2 boxes are now out (and $20 off for the launch!)
- A whole bunch of stuff from Flames of War for their ongoing Berlin: German late-war line
- 8.8cm Railway gun
- 10.5cm Railway gun
- FJ Light Gun Platoon
- Aufklärer 38(t) (2cm) Scout Platoon
- 8.8cm AA Gun
- 10.5cm AA Gun
- 3.7cm Flakzwilling 43
- Volksturm HMG Platoon
- Volksturm Mortar Platoon
- Volksturm Infantry Gun Platoon
- 10.5cm leFH18/40 Howitzer
- Panzerdivision “Clausewitz” Tokens (x20) & Objectives (x2)
- Panzerdivision “Muncheberg” Tokens (x20) & Objectives (x2)
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- New dice “advent-ure” calendars from Black Oak Workshop
- Oceans of Fire is the latest Compass Games imminent release on Kickstarter
- OCS: Crimea is now on pre-order from MMP
- Last minute pre-orders opened up for Cruel Necessity over at Worthington Games
- The late pledge manager is open for Drums of War from Draco Ideas; it’s a card-based combat game, but it’s not based on their ONUS! series of games
- There’s a Target-exclusive BattleTech Essentials game coming this summer from Catalyst and you can pre-order it from Target
- That’s one hell of a goal that Epic Battles is trying to get to for a board game on Kickstarter
- The Dietz Foundation is crowdfunding the 2nd Edition of 1979: Revolution in Iran
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Big Slitherine Games sale on Fanatical right now
- There’s a bunch of games & books on sale right now through Lombardy Studios
- Steve Jackson Games has a deal on the PDFs of their Pyramid Magazine – buy at least $20 of them and get 50% off, until the end of May
- Modiphius’ “end of the line” sale is still going on as they clear out a bunch of product for licenses that are expiring
- If you missed the original release, go get Peter Perla’s The Pratzen from Noble Knight right now, b/c CTP is powering down for now and you might not see a reprint for a while, if at all
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #310 with American Civil War included
- We talked about Renegade Game Studios and their re-launch of some licensed Avalon Hill titles back at GAMA Expo, and Miniature Market has 4 of their Axis & Allies relaunches on sale for about $20 off each right now
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Raab (part II) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- Connections Online 2023 After Action Report
- Buckeye Game Fest 2023
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 13 ~ Origins 2023 Preview
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 15
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Three
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 June and 2 July
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 18 May
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024, unless we have another Connections Online Showcase in the Fall
- Next Real-World Convention is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 18-22 May Compass Expo Spring ’23 (Meriden, CT)
- 27-29 May KublaCon (San Francisco, CA)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky looks back at (mumblesomething) years of his learning through wargames and other hobby games
- Moe pokes at Old School Tactical
- My Own Worst Enemy pokes at Imperium
- Justegarde digs into Storm Over Jerusalem
- Gimpy is very unhappy with Mythic Games
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about strategic-level Napoleonics
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- An article about 30 of the rarest board games
- A bunch of Napoleonic updates – including some graphics – from Wargame Design Studio
- DiSimula had their 1943 preview graphics up for months, with an April “launch” for whatever was going to happen with that game, and… crickets?
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- The Benefits of Wargaming and Futurism for Irregular Warfare Professionals
- Leopard tanks for busting ambushes? The Ukranians might be learning from the Canadians
- New conscription measures in Russia show that the “long haul” might be even longer than previously thought
- Russians bombing their own cities?
- The next GUWS webinar is tonight, as Michael Bond presents Scenario Design, or How I ruined my perfect wargame with a sloppy scenario and next week, Aggie Hist talks about The Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military
- PaxSims is pointing people to a Canadian wargaming position, oh and a Danish one, too
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
One thought on “Connections Online Live Streams & Golden Geek Awards ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/9/23”
Thank you! Excellent work! Votes for Women as runner-up of Golden Geek Award in the Wargame Category! I still don’t get it…