Connections Online Live Streams & Golden Geek Awards ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/9/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday checks out the strategy gaming headlines for you

The 2022 Golden Geek Awards have been announced, and we’ve got some folks on the podium to celebrate!

(note, we’re not going thru every game / category, but calling out the ones that are actually important to our readers)

Heavy Game of the Year: John Company was a runner-up

Solo Game: Resist! and Nemo’s War: The Ultimate Edition were both runners-up

Wargame: Undaunted Stalingrad was the winner, with Resist! and Votes for Women as runners-up

Podcast: Beyond Solitaire was a runner-up

Wrapping up Connections Online 2023 with our final reports, which includes the publicly-viewable presentations from the conference, now available for all viewers.

The archive page is here, including links to all of the livestreams

The AAR is here

The forum thread is here

Starting this Wednesday, we’ll be counting down to Origins with a preview item each week, until we get to the show. We’ve already had a pair of these show up before now, but we’re going to really ramp up the flow of content for you as we all get ready for the Wargame HQ at Origins, and the rest of the convention.

ORIGINS 2023 PREVIEW COVERAGE

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS ~ ADVICE FOR ROOKIES ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ THE MAILBAG ~ FOOD & DRINK

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

An article about 30 of the rarest board games

A bunch of Napoleonic updates – including some graphics – from Wargame Design Studio

DiSimula had their 1943 preview graphics up for months, with an April “launch” for whatever was going to happen with that game, and… crickets?

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

Need to generate some placeholder content, but can’t stand the faux-Latin of Lorem Ipsum? How about some Happy Little Ipsum?

I’m going to mix up a little color. We’ll use Van Dyke Brown, Permanent Red, and a little bit of Prussian Blue. If you don’t think every day is a good day – try missing a few. You’ll see. The man who does the best job is the one who is happy at his job. Let’s get wild today. I like to beat the brush.

You gotta think like a tree. Let’s have a nice tree right here. Now let’s put some happy little clouds in here. That’s a crooked tree. We’ll send him to Washington. With something so strong, a little bit can go a long way. Maybe, just to play a little, we’ll put a little tree here.

This is your world. Son of a gun. Let’s make some happy little clouds in our world. Everybody’s different. Trees are different. Let them all be individuals. Let all these little things happen. Don’t fight them. Learn to use them. You don’t have to spend all your time thinking about what you’re doing, you just let it happen. This is the time to get out all your flustrations, much better than kicking the dog around the house or taking it out on your spouse.

We’ll throw some old gray clouds in here just sneaking around and having fun. Every time you practice, you learn more. If what you’re doing doesn’t make you happy – you’re doing the wrong thing. That’s what painting is all about. It should make you feel good when you paint. We’ll throw some happy little limbs on this tree. I thought today we would do a happy little picture. If you overwork it you become a cloud killer. There’s nothing worse than a cloud killer.

The light is your friend. Preserve it. The more we do this – the more it will do good things to our heart. This is unplanned it really just happens. Let’s put a touch more of the magic here. There are no mistakes. You can fix anything that happens. In nature, dead trees are just as normal as live trees. Steve wants reflections, so let’s give him reflections.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...