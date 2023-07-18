This Year’s CSR Awards Winners ~ #TuesdayNewsday 7/18/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday is here to keep you current on what’s important in the strategy gaming world

Registration is not yet live, but the initial information for our Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 is up and running. We need to get a few coordination points ironed out, and then we’ll be able to open up the event registration for everyone. If you’re interested in being a GM, drop a line in our forums, or shoot Brant a message

Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event.

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

Gamer’s Armory is planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here. We’re looking into a potential block deal with some local hotels, but with the State Fair in town it’s tough.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

The Charles S Roberts Awards winners for games released in 2022 have been announced…

Best Ancients Wargame ~ Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition, GMT Games, designers Richard H. Berg and Mark Herman

Best Medieval Wargame ~ Almoravid, GMT Games, designer Volko Ruhnke

Best Gunpowder Wargame ~ No Peace Without Honor, Compass Games, designer David Meyler

Best Early Modern Wargame ~ Plains Indian Wars, GMT Games, designer John Poniske

Best Napoleonic Wargame ~ Bonaparte in the Quadrilateral, OSG, designer Kevin Zucker

Best American Civil War Wargame ~ A Most Fearful Sacrifice, Flying Pig Games, designer Hermann Luttmann

Best Early 20th Century Wargame ~ 1914: Nach Paris, VUCA Simulations, designer Bertrand Munier

Best World War II Wargame ~ Pacific War Second Edition, GMT Games, designer Mark Herman

Best Modern Wargame ~ Flashpoint: South China Sea, GMT Games, designer Harold Buchanan

Best Hypothetical Wargame ~ The Third World War Designer Signature Edition, Compass Games, designer Frank Chadwick

Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Wargame ~ The Long Road, Flying Pig Games, designer Mark H. Walker

Best Solitaire or Cooperative Wargame ~ Skies Above Britain, GMT Games, designers Jerry White and Gina Willis

Best Expansion for an Existing Wargame ~ Fall of Saigon, for Fire in the Lake, GMT Games, designers Mark Herman and Volko Ruhnke

Best Wargaming Magazine ~ Strategy & Tactics

The Redmond A. Simonsen Memorial Award for Outstanding Wargame Presentation ~ A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg, Flying Pig Games

The James F. Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design ~ Volko Ruhnke

The Charles S. Roberts Memorial Award for Best New Designer ~ Richard Whitaker (Into the Woods)

CSR Awards (Clausewitz) Hall of Fame Inductees ~ Dana Lombardy; John Prados; Volko Ruhnke

Wargame of the Year ~ A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg, Flying Pig Games, designer Hermann Luttmann

You can watch the awards show from No Enemies Here on YouTube

Sebastian Bae strikes again, with his column for War On The Rocks advocating that the military Put Educational Wargaming In The Hands Of The Warfighter

One of his key points –

integrate wargaming literacy and skills into the enlisted educational pipeline. This does not mean creating an enlisted force focused on designing wargames. Instead, enlisted leaders should be equipped with the experience, tools, and skills to leverage and teach wargames at the small unit level. The recent successes of wargaming at the College of Enlisted Military Education reflect the untapped potential of enlisted-led wargaming. Sustaining wargaming will require widening access to the broader joint force

echoes what we’ve been advocating for almost a decade now

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

This are slowing down a bit as we ramble through July – “the Saturday of Summer” – and come down off of the binge of Origins articles

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

We are looking at dates for Circle DC 2024. Does anyone know of industry events that clash with April 4-7 or May 2-5? Thoughts in general about those dates? pic.twitter.com/cMSF8E26rn — Fort Circle Games (@fortcircle) July 15, 2023





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

The convention page is up, but registration is not yet live as we lock down a few additional details.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

In the weekly wargaming news,

We focus on info you can use,

From tabletop to digits,

And the occasional fidgets,

Missing it would give you the blues!

Like this: Like Loading...