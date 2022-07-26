A Birthday Wish – #TuesdayNewsday 7/26/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important
The editorial director turns 50 today – shares that birthday with Kate Beckinsale, George Bernard Shaw, Mick Jagger, Jason Statham, Carl Jung, Jeremy Piven, Sandra Bullock, and Helen Mirren, but that’s not what’s actually important!
His birthday wish? Teach someone to play a wargame. Better if it’s a non-wargamer, but not necessary. Get a friend, grab a game, and sit down and teach them how to play. Get a new wargame in front of a new player!
And then pop into our forums, or in the comments down below, and tell us what game you taught someone.
FL(W)GS Spotlight Reboot
A while back we announced that we were going to start a new feature highlighting you local FL(W)GS’s around the US & Canada. In the process of building the articles for the first few submissions, we realized we left out some important info we needed to collect about the stores (like whether or not they sell used games).
So we’ve relaunched the online form with the couple of new questions, and plan to start rolling out those new listings in the next few weeks as we get your submissions into our system. If you’d previously submitted the info on a store, go ahead and send it again (we’ll screen out the duplicates) and that way we can capture all the info we’re looking for.
And store owners / managers: it’s still absolutely fine to submit your own stores – this is about building the directory, and it’s absolutely fine to promote yourself
- Wings of Glory – the great minis dogfighting game from Ares Games – is now available as a digital game on Steam, among others
- Avalanche Press has finally released 1967 Sword of Israel for their Panzer Grenadier (Modern) series, with over 900 counters and 8 maps, somehow stuffed into a “playbook”
- Osprey Games should be shipping Frostgrave: Fireheart by now
- A pretty neat late-war Panther platoon from Flames of War
- Warlord Games has the new issue of Wargames Illustrated for sale
- Warlord Games also has a pair of new “Army Muster” packs to rapidly build out your forces
- Napoleonic Portuguese Line Infantry
- Napoleonic Prussian Landwehr Infantry
- Modiphius has a new starter set for their Fallout RPG
- As of right now, GMT still has counter trays in stock, but that might only last another day or so
Wow. Pre-orders for MMP, GMT, LNLP, and Compass all in the same week! Your wallet is probably weeping right now
- It took all of 15 minutes for the early bird pledges to sell out for LNLP’s latest, Blood & Fury. This stand-alone expansion to the World at War ’85 series gives you the Brits, more Germans, and a lot of new toys for the Red Horde, as well as a dedicated solo assistant
- About 3 hours after last week’s update, MMP launched the p500 for On To Richmond II: The Union Strikes South and it’s well over halfway there already
- Compass Games put Storm of Steel: Ju-87 STUKA, Eastern Front on p500 but no projected release date yet
- NUTS! Publishing has a pretty neat-looking French-language game CO-OPS that covers a variety of contemporary tactical scenarios with the French military, which makes sense as it was designed for their officer training schools. There’s an English-language bolt-on you can get for a few extra bucks
- Steve Jackson Games still has the Pathfinder Revolution board game on Kickstarter right now
- Era of Kingdoms is a nice-looking realm-builder with a 2nd edition on Kickstarter, plus an expansion
- GMT announced a couple of p500s in this month’s newsletter
- Fields of Fire, new deluxe edition that makes learning the game more newbie-friendly
- Fields of Fire upgrade kit for owners of the previous edition, to get it up to deluxe
- 2nd printing of Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid
- and the removal of Mons 1914: The Mad Minute, that never quite made the numbers even with a nice interview from designer Geoffrey Phipps here at ACD
- Leave No One Behind: Ia Drang is 10% off on Steam right now, and it’s a VR-only game
- Noble Knight Games has Revolution’s Great War Battles Vol. 1 – Death of an Army, Ypres 1914 on sale
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #67, with The Battle of Changsha in it
- Saturday Night Fights ~ A Trio of “CrossFire” One-Hour Challenges
- The Battle of the Barents Sea – Part 2
- The Battle of the Barents Sea – Part 3
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 18 August
- Next Virtual Convention as of right now is The ACDC in January, but there’s talk of a one-day Connections Online event in October that we’re investigating
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- A bunch of discussion on Twitter about TSR sales figures from the 80s/90s
The problem is that the scope is ill-defined
Is this "modules"? Dragonlance started in '84
Is this hardcovers? DL guide for ADD1e was '86
The original Greyhawk folio didn't hit shelves until '80
Is this box sets? Greyhawk didn't get a box until '83
What is this? https://t.co/w0lo0Pf6ZS
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 20, 2022
- Ongoing discussions of Distant Worlds 2
- Campaign Carnival Part 3
- A Trio of “CrossFIre” One-Hour Challenges
- “Lasalle 2” Club Game
- The Battle of Arnhofen for “Shako 2”
- The One-Hour “Crossfire” Challenge
- WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July
- GenCon, Indianapolis IN 4-7 August
- HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August
A walkthru the vendor hall at Historicon
- Moe is teasing everyone with his sneak peek at the prototype for from Red Strike from VUCA
- Jan gives you an overview of what “Kriegsspiel” is all about
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about SCOTCH!
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Snapshot Games have released the Complete Edition for Phoenix Point, their turn-based X-COM-style strategy game (see the trailer here). The Complete Edition includes all DLC’s and content updates, plus includes Steam Workshop support.
- After several months of near-dormancy, developer Black Sea Games has opened up Knights of Honor II: Sovereign for beta-test applications (link). They also put out a new dev diary that gives players their first real look at the game’s combat system.
- Praxis Games have released the 1.4.4 update for Interstellar Space: Genesis (check out the patch notes here). The patch revamps Space Monsters and their offspring, as well as adding various quality-of-life improvements, balance tweaks, and bug-fixes. In addition, the game is currently 67% off, in celebration of its 3rd anniversary!
- Stardock dropped a small update (v1.97) for Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, the still-popular RTS/4x(ish) from developer Ironclad Games. Ithas been noted this latest update has caused MP stability and startup issues for some folks, so the previous version remains available for those players who need to revert.
- Mohawk Games put out Update #94 for Old World this past week. The update includes a raft of balance & design tweaks, UI improvements, and bug-fixes.
- Arcen Games released the 5.502 update for AI War 2. This is a smaller patch, mostly consisting of a variety of bug-fixes and balance tweaks.
- Decision Games is doing a survey to ask about their reprints
- Only 2 weeks ago we reported that Thin Red Line Games was shipping the reprint of Deadly Northern Lights. Yeah, it’s already sold out
- Still time to get signed up for the latest Field of Glory ancient / medieval tournaments with S&M
- Some errors and headaches in the production of some recent Battletech minis, and Catalyst’s disclosure and how they’re addressing them going forward
- Blue Panther will now be printing stuff from Red Sash Games, who have a train wreck of a website if all you want to do is see their entire catalog sorted by release date
- Oh yeah, and this
Hahaha I guess the "secret" is out. @ian_tb03 @GStrategerist and I are already slowly working on a Littoral Commander Europe expansion. Featuring the MDTF and ARG MEU against Russian forces pic.twitter.com/9rnfru4MSz
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) July 22, 2022
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Connections 2022 is underway at IDA
- Gepard’s start to deploy to Ukraine
- A very interesting podcast about wargaming & nuclear deterrence from the BBC
- 40th ID held an urban operations planning course, and a bunch of it is on YouTube
- The next GUWS webinar is Why Do We Play This Way? Economics & Games on 8/2
- A wargame research fellow position open at the US Army War College in Carlisle, PA
- Fight Club Türkiye!
That’s all for this week!
