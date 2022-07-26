A Birthday Wish – #TuesdayNewsday 7/26/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important

The editorial director turns 50 today – shares that birthday with Kate Beckinsale, George Bernard Shaw, Mick Jagger, Jason Statham, Carl Jung, Jeremy Piven, Sandra Bullock, and Helen Mirren, but that’s not what’s actually important!

His birthday wish? Teach someone to play a wargame. Better if it’s a non-wargamer, but not necessary. Get a friend, grab a game, and sit down and teach them how to play. Get a new wargame in front of a new player!

And then pop into our forums, or in the comments down below, and tell us what game you taught someone.

FL(W)GS Spotlight Reboot

A while back we announced that we were going to start a new feature highlighting you local FL(W)GS’s around the US & Canada. In the process of building the articles for the first few submissions, we realized we left out some important info we needed to collect about the stores (like whether or not they sell used games).

So we’ve relaunched the online form with the couple of new questions, and plan to start rolling out those new listings in the next few weeks as we get your submissions into our system. If you’d previously submitted the info on a store, go ahead and send it again (we’ll screen out the duplicates) and that way we can capture all the info we’re looking for.

And store owners / managers: it’s still absolutely fine to submit your own stores – this is about building the directory, and it’s absolutely fine to promote yourself

Wow. Pre-orders for MMP, GMT, LNLP, and Compass all in the same week! Your wallet is probably weeping right now

The problem is that the scope is ill-defined

Is this "modules"? Dragonlance started in '84

Is this hardcovers? DL guide for ADD1e was '86

The original Greyhawk folio didn't hit shelves until '80

Is this box sets? Greyhawk didn't get a box until '83 What is this? https://t.co/w0lo0Pf6ZS — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 20, 2022

WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July

GenCon, Indianapolis IN 4-7 August

HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August

A walkthru the vendor hall at Historicon

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Hahaha I guess the "secret" is out. @ian_tb03 @GStrategerist and I are already slowly working on a Littoral Commander Europe expansion. Featuring the MDTF and ARG MEU against Russian forces pic.twitter.com/9rnfru4MSz — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) July 22, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

