July 24, 2022
After-Action Reports

Kriegsmarine AAR ~ The Battle of the Barents Sea – Part 3

Brant G

 Peter Robbins, 24 July 2022

After blasting a lot of the enemy fleet, what’s left to clean up on the waves?

click images to enlarge

KM BarentsSea 28

The enemy then seems to think better of the situation and starts to make smoke. It does not help them. They are soon sunk.

KM BarentsSea 29

 

KM BarentsSea 31

The entire enemy formation is taken out in short order.

KM BarentsSea 34

As we eventually merge with our approaching forces from the south, we start to hear inbound shells of 8” or larger size. Uh oh, there are enemy cruisers out and about as suspected!

KM BarentsSea 35

With concentrated fire from Admiral Hipper and the destroyer squadron, along with the CL Lutzow which is now finally in formation with the combined squadrons, the enemy begins to think better of attempting to take us on. They pop smoke and start to flee. Not before we get in a killing hit against one of the enemy cruisers.

KM BarentsSea 37

We did take some damage during the exchange, to CA Lutzow in particular.

KM BarentsSea 38

But we survived intact, with only two destroyers of our own having been disabled by inbound fire from the enemy cruisers.

KM BarentsSea 39

A welcome end to a long but fruitful attack on a well protected enemy convoy.

KM BarentsSea 40

Wowza, scored big as the Axis.

KM BarentsSea 41

To borrow from Mortal Kombat, Flawless Victory. Well not entirely flawless, we did have a couple destroyers in need of heavy repair, but otherwise a pretty darn fruitful mission.

 

What?  There’s more?!  Yes, a bonus episode in a few days >>

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

