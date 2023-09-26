A Lot of Releases? Check! A Lot of Pre-Orders? Check! A Lot of News? Check! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 9/26/23

The Armchair Dragoons’ #TuesdayNewsday is the weekly update you need to stay in-the-know on the strategy gaming world

We started releasing the initial splash of content around our joint survey with Beyond Solitaire, covering the community’s favorite solo/solitaire wargames. We dropped a blitz of content on Friday, with more coming this week

So the dataset with all the games is out there, and people are encouraged & invited to crunch their own data on the list, whether it’s based on publishers, years the games were released, or whatever else.

🎲🏒 Our hockey jersey re-order is still up and time’s running out! 🏒🎲

We need to get this in quickly b/c it’s hockey season prep time, and we’ve got literally hundreds of other actual hockey teams wanting to get their orders in, too.

Total cost (including US shipping) is $70; we’re not planning on any overseas shipping b/c of the unpredictability of shipping / customs costs.

We need a minimum of 20 orders to launch and we’re a little under halfway there, so please get those orders in ASAP

Deadline is 10/6/23

Fall Assembly countdown: 24 days to go!

Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.

We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.

You can read our event previews here

Current Confirmed Game Sessions NATO–Next War in Europe (w/ the designer!)

Littoral Commander (USMC training game)

It Never Snows (two-session rolling game)

World at War ‘85 (w/ the designer!)

Triumph & Tragedy & Bayonets & Tomahawks each day

Brief Border Wars, This War Without An Enemy, Gunfight Royale, Oceans of Fire, Maneuver Warfare Card Game, Great Battles of American Civil War, Struggle for Zorn Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton …munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways Convention Details We’re almost two-thirds sold out

Badges are $40 for the weekend

Badges are $40 for the weekend We’re being hosted by The Gamer’s Armory, and they’re planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Hollandspiele released a short video explaining their price increases, along with some other company tidbits

FryxGames shot themselves in the foot about the use of AI art in their upcoming Terraforming Mars Kickstarter and then reloaded and shot at the other foot in subsequent interviews and there’s some good followup in this ICv2 column

Looking to play some solo stuff online? Feather River College has a few hosted on their school server here

#crowdfunding #boardgames #education

Off with His Head: Rules layout almost complete.

LC:IP/1979 – finishing up at the factory.

Kremlin – politician layout underway, nearing time for the factory.

LC: Baltic: Well…—-> pic.twitter.com/DgSI0qYsgH — Dietz Foundation (@FoundationDietz) September 25, 2023

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

In a world of wargaming so grand,

Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,

Updates each week,

For battles we seek,

On the tabletops, forces will stand!

Like this: Like Loading...