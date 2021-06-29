Wargaming is the Cure for the Summertime Blues – Tuesday Newsday 6/29/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Connections US wrapped up this past week, with a bucketload of professional wargaming presentations and discussions for you to enjoy and/or doze off to. There’s a rather full archive of YouTube videos available here, but a lot of the parallel chat was conducted in the conference’s Discord server, and is not available for the public. We do have a discussion thread open in our forums for CxUSA, too.

With the professional/practitioner community at the top of mind at the moment, we’re pulling that section of our news headlines to the top for you to look through.

The Professional Wargaming World:

The Krulak Center helped connected some new USMC LT’s from The Basic School with difference service academy cadets for a wargaming throwdown.

What a great day—getting future leaders of soldiers and Marines around a #wargaming table to learn the challenges of a future operating environment. Our thanks to the Center for Army Analysis, @WestPoint_USMA, and @TheBasicSchool for coming by! @MarineCorpsU @MCUFoundation #USMC pic.twitter.com/ISYQltqw9o — The Krulak Center (@TheKrulakCenter) June 28, 2021

Newly Released This Week:

Matrix Games has released Order of Battle for the Xbox, so you can now play with the profane screams of 12-yo boys in your ears.

SJG has reprinted 2 of their GURPS books: Conan (grunt, grunt, AAAAAAGH!), and Screampunk.

High Flying Dice has an expansion for their fun air-racing game September’s Eagles. September’s Corsairs brings new pilot cards and new aircraft to the game for you.

On Sale This Week:

LNLP still has their Battlepack DLC’s on sale, including A Feat of Arms for the digital LNLT.

S&T Press has a Father’s Day book sale that’s good thru the end of the month.

Paradox has some BattleTech games on sale at 75% off

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #48, with Block by Block about the 1968 Battle of Hue in Vietnam.

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

Saturday Night Fights went back to Lasalle 2 for more of D’Erlon’s attack.

Project: Quatre Bras tackled C&C:Napoleonics.

Our After Action Review of the #TheJuneACDC is now out there.

You should weigh in on our Twitter poll, too

Which one weighs more?

Your heaviest game (single boxed game) vs your heaviest book (single volume, not a slipcase set). Feel free to reply and let us know what specific title 😃 — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) June 29, 2021

News From The Wargame Industry:

Avalanche Press has a nice article about Svalbard in WW2.

Some interesting interviews with four contestants for the Zenobia Awards.

THGC hasn’t actually published any of their six games that’ve said “coming soon” on their website since January, but they did rearrange on the page, so maybe that’s progress?

Like many other publishers, Revolution Games is going to be curtailing their shipping to the EU because of new VAT rules.

Effective 7/1/2021 due to changes in the European Union VAT rules, we will no longer be able to ship to the EU. Our EU customers will still be able to buy our games at their local retailers.

Something From Our Partners:

Ardwulf’s counter-clipping stream was sort of about Avalon Hill, but covered a lot of chatter about the weather, too.

RMN dug into his family’s love of C&C: Napoleonics.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...