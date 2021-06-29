June 29, 2021
Wargaming is the Cure for the Summertime Blues – Tuesday Newsday 6/29/21

Brant G

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Connections US wrapped up this past week, with a bucketload of professional wargaming presentations and discussions for you to enjoy and/or doze off to.  There’s a rather full archive of YouTube videos available here, but a lot of the parallel chat was conducted in the conference’s Discord server, and is not available for the public.  We do have a discussion thread open in our forums for CxUSA, too.

With the professional/practitioner community at the top of mind at the moment, we’re pulling that section of our news headlines to the top for you to look through.

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

The Krulak Center helped connected some new USMC LT’s from The Basic School with difference service academy cadets for a wargaming throwdown.

 

Newly Released This Week:

  • Matrix Games has released Order of Battle for the Xbox, so you can now play with the profane screams of 12-yo boys in your ears.
  • SJG has reprinted 2 of their GURPS books:  Conan (grunt, grunt, AAAAAAGH!), and Screampunk.
  • High Flying Dice has an expansion for their fun air-racing game September’s Eagles.  September’s Corsairs brings new pilot cards and new aircraft to the game for you.

 

On Sale This Week:

 

Newly Launched This Week:

TN-PanzerNorthAfrica banner2v2

 

New from the Dragoons:

You should weigh in on our Twitter poll, too

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

Effective 7/1/2021 due to changes in the European Union VAT rules, we will no longer be able to ship to the EU. Our EU customers will still be able to buy our games at their local retailers.

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

That’s all for this week!
Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

