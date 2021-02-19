Mentioned In Dispatches – Season 6 Ep 4 – The Seinfeld Episode

19 February 2021 ~

Yes, we woke Bawb up and ruined his hot chocolate to join us for a podcast episode about absolutely nothing. Yep, not a damn thing. Well, other than Vuca Sims new games, errata counters in magazines, trouble getting VASSAL started up, game design work you don’t get see, daily content diamonds unearthed from Avalanche Press, how Bawb won the lotto by not using any of the numbers his wife gave him, hot-seat Civ games & staying up ’til dawn, Velker’s immaculate die rolling, and why Mike gave up on Blitz! A World in Conflict

And we completely made up at least one of those topics in the previous statement, but you’re going to have to listen to the podcast to find out which one. Meanwhile, just grab a pint of ale or a wee dram of something stronger, and enjoy some friends talking about wargames as though they were all hanging out at the pub together.

