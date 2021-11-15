November 15, 2021
Conventions

MystaraCon 2021 Events

Dragoon Commanderby Dragoon Commander

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 15 November 2021

The Armchair Dragoons are pleased to announce MystaraCon 2021, an all-digital convention focused on the old TSR game world of Mystara, first introduced in the venerable X1 module The Isle of Dread.

M-name

This 3-day online convention will be held 19-21 November, and will operate almost ’round-the-clock, given the worldwide appeal of Mystara and the virtual nature of an online convention.

For more details on online conventions, check out our overview here.
For more details about MystaraCon 2021, check out the details here.

Mystara-focused game sessions, classic modules, panel discussions, and open happy hour discussions will happen around the clock as  we celebrate one of the best, and most under-appreciated of all the D&D game worlds.  In addition to access to the convention Discord server, we will also have a variety of ‘door prizes’ for random participants, as well.

M-bar-1

RegistrationCode of Conduct • Archive

M-bar-1

Tentative event schedule
event times / participants subject to change between now and the convention

Event NameEvent TypeMax TicketsStarts
B2 the Keep on the Borderlands....sandbox exploringRPG8MystaraCon Day 1 at 2:00 PM
MystaraCon Welcome Happy Hour with Mr WelchSeminar250MystaraCon Day 1 at 5:00 PM
Attack on the Keep on the Borderlands!RPG8MystaraCon Day 1 at 8:00 PM
The Black Rose - Baronial WarRPG5MystaraCon Day 2 at 6:00 AM
Mystaran Cartography with Thorfinn TaitSeminar250MystaraCon Day 2 at 9:00 AM
The Streets of GlantriRPG4MystaraCon Day 2 at 11:00 AM
Keeping Mystara Alive - The 5e Players' Guide w/ Mr WelchSeminar250MystaraCon Day 2 at 11:00 AM
BECMI - The Tour of Champions [60+ class options!]RPG8MystaraCon Day 2 at 12:00 PM
Get Bargle!RPG12MystaraCon Day 2 at 12:00 PM
The Glory Days of Mystara with Bruce HeardSeminar250MystaraCon Day 2 at 7:00 PM
The Sanctuary of Elwyn the ArdentRPG8MystaraCon Day 2 at 9:00 PM
Breakfast in MystaraSeminar25MystaraCon Day 3 at 8:00 AM
The Vaults of Pandius - Building the CommunitySeminar250MystaraCon Day 3 at 12:00 PM

 

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find the regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
We also have our Patreon, where supporter can help us keep The Armchair Dragoons on the web, and on the podcast.
We welcome your feedback either in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

Dragoon Commander

View all posts by Dragoon Commander →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: