MystaraCon 2021 Events

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 15 November 2021

The Armchair Dragoons are pleased to announce MystaraCon 2021, an all-digital convention focused on the old TSR game world of Mystara, first introduced in the venerable X1 module The Isle of Dread.





This 3-day online convention will be held 19-21 November, and will operate almost ’round-the-clock, given the worldwide appeal of Mystara and the virtual nature of an online convention.

For more details on online conventions, check out our overview here.

For more details about MystaraCon 2021, check out the details here.

Mystara-focused game sessions, classic modules, panel discussions, and open happy hour discussions will happen around the clock as we celebrate one of the best, and most under-appreciated of all the D&D game worlds. In addition to access to the convention Discord server, we will also have a variety of ‘door prizes’ for random participants, as well.

Registration • Code of Conduct • Archive

Tentative event schedule

event times / participants subject to change between now and the convention

Event Name Event Type Max Tickets Starts B2 the Keep on the Borderlands....sandbox exploring RPG 8 MystaraCon Day 1 at 2:00 PM MystaraCon Welcome Happy Hour with Mr Welch Seminar 250 MystaraCon Day 1 at 5:00 PM Attack on the Keep on the Borderlands! RPG 8 MystaraCon Day 1 at 8:00 PM The Black Rose - Baronial War RPG 5 MystaraCon Day 2 at 6:00 AM Mystaran Cartography with Thorfinn Tait Seminar 250 MystaraCon Day 2 at 9:00 AM The Streets of Glantri RPG 4 MystaraCon Day 2 at 11:00 AM Keeping Mystara Alive - The 5e Players' Guide w/ Mr Welch Seminar 250 MystaraCon Day 2 at 11:00 AM BECMI - The Tour of Champions [60+ class options!] RPG 8 MystaraCon Day 2 at 12:00 PM Get Bargle! RPG 12 MystaraCon Day 2 at 12:00 PM The Glory Days of Mystara with Bruce Heard Seminar 250 MystaraCon Day 2 at 7:00 PM The Sanctuary of Elwyn the Ardent RPG 8 MystaraCon Day 2 at 9:00 PM Breakfast in Mystara Seminar 25 MystaraCon Day 3 at 8:00 AM The Vaults of Pandius - Building the Community Seminar 250 MystaraCon Day 3 at 12:00 PM

