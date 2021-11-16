The Charlies Are Unleashed – #TuesdayNewsday 11/16/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

There are “wants” and there are “needs” and this is both.

At the 1:13:01 minute of his counter-clipping video about CompassCon, Ardwulf clearly threatened to record a “rap video”.

This must happen.

@Ardwulf's Lair Youtube Channel: Ardwulf's Lair Should Record a Rap Video – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/QJZSdP2thD via @Change — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) November 16, 2021

This Week’s Other Headline:

The Charles S Roberts Awards were announced last week and Dan had a great video for the announcements. Mandatory complaining ensued. Rebuttals are likely forthcoming from plenty of people.

This Week’s Other Other Headline:

Armchair Dragoons are co-sponsoring MystaraCon 2021, which takes place this weekend and it focused on the classic BECMI-based gameworld. There are a bunch of game sessions, some panels, a couple of door prizes, and more.

Newly Released This Week:

Hollandspiele has released Nicaea and it’s already on sale, thanks to the Hollandays Sale. Anyone who has followed the development of this on social media will certainly expect plenty of chuckles in the game.

Battlespace games has released Red Menace through The Game Crafter (clarification, thanks to Vance)

Matrix Games partnership with Battlefront Games has resulted in Combat Mission: Cold War now being available on Steam. It was released in early Summer through their own platforms but now is available through Steam.

Warlord Games announced another “November Madness” item for Bolt Action and it’s another massive box, but this time for Normandy. It’s got about a company each of Germans and Americans, plus landing craft, bunkers, cannons for the bunkers, barbed wire, shell craters, casualties (yes, pre-shot casualties!) and more all at the low, low, low price of $358 (on sale!). Only $175 more gets you free shipping!

Osprey Games has released Brian Boru, High King of Ireland and its garnered some chatter on social media, including from Cole Wehrle.

On Sale This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Last weekend saw Historicon, Compass Games Expo, MACE, and SDHISTCON all running simultaneously. Wow.

Brian Train breaks our hearts by discussing “The Quads That Never Were”. Why do you hate us, Brian?

Matrix Games has a tournament firing up for Strategic Command WWI: War in Europe. The fun starts on 22 November.

Minden Games has noted they’re on a reduced schedule for the rest of November, so they’re only shipping what’s marked as “available”

This week on Twitter Fred and the gang talked about how civilian victimization is portrayed in wargames (if at all). The BGG thread went predictably/hilariously off the rails.

Civilian Victimization – Wargame Ethics #1 https://t.co/hc6OyESPDS — Frédéric Serval (@fredserval) November 7, 2021

Something From Our Partners:

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

This past Thursday (November 11) saw the release of Punk Wars, to what appears to be a generally positive reception thus far. If you’ve always wanted a 4x title where you could play as a steampunk, atompunk, dieselpunk, and/or steelpunk faction, then this might be a game to check out.

Also on Thursday, Paradox Interactive released the Origins Immersion Pack for their grand-strategy game, Europa Universalis IV (video). Reactions to Origins so far appears to be mixed, although community response to the accompanying free 1.32 update seems to be more favorable.

On a related note, Proxy Studios, the developers behind Gladius, Pandora: First Contact, and ZEPHON (their post-apocalyptic 4x currently in development) did an AMA with the community last week. They talk a fair bit about Gladius’ past & future development, in addition to discussing their progress with ZEPHON so far.

Publisher Hooded Horse announced that all of their published games — Alliance of the Sacred Suns, Falling Frontier, Old World, and Terra Invicta — will be coming to GOG.com in addition to Steam. Separately, Hooded Horse announced that the release of Terra Invicta, their sci-fi grand-strategy game, has been delayed until Q2 2022.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

