TheACDC Livestream Archive

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 17 January 2022

This past weekend featured one of our largest and most comprehensive lineups of live shows.

Our shows included talk shows with designers & publishers, happy hours with our team, and seminar presentations from game design students and historians.

ORIGINAL OPORD 21-342 ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR

Ardwulf had several interviews, an OCS bootcamp, and the closing happy hour show

Moe was insanely busy, from the opening happy hour to the distinguished WW3 panel to everything in between

No Enemies Here had a rollicking chat with Steve from Blue Panther Games

Justegarde joined us with the interview of the Robotech Reconstruction designers

Blue Tweezers called an audible and switched up from a panel to a play through, because of a schedule issue

The seminar program included presentations from GUWS, CGSC, and others

Our buddy Hethwill streamed his War of the Triple Alliance game, but you have to watch it on YouTube as embedding is turned off.

And, in keeping with the spirit of trying new things, we also took a flyer on the first-ever ACDC Keynote, where we talked about ourselves for a bit, and the things we do as a part of the overall Armchair Dragoons community

ORIGINAL OPORD 21-342 ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...