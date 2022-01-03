January 3, 2022
#TheACDC Registration is Open

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 3 January 2022

Registration is open for The ACDC, 14-16 January 2022

Confirmed game events are listed below.  We’re still locking down a few seminar times, and we’re accepting event submissions, but this is the core of the game program, and the planned talk shows.

Full convention information and details can be found here

All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.

Event NameMax TicketsStartsDuration (minutes)Event Platform Used
World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #14January 14 (FRI) at 16:00240Tabletop Simulator
Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table500January 14 (FRI) at 18:00120YouTube
Point Blank - V for Victory (FRI)4January 14 (FRI) at 18:00180Tabletop Simulator
Newton's Cradle6January 14 (FRI) at 19:00240ASCIBI
OCS Bootcamp8January 14 (FRI) at 20:00240VASSAL
Lock ’n Load Tactical4January 14 (FRI) at 20:00180VASSAL
Song for War4January 14 (FRI) at 20:00240Tabletop Simulator
Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction500January 14 (FRI) at 20:00120YouTube
Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games500January 14 (FRI) at 22:00120YouTube
Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1)6January 15 (SAT) at 06:00240Discord
Robotech Reconstruction4January 15 (SAT) at 10:00180Tabletop Simulator
Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was6January 15 (SAT) at 10:00360VTT
Designer Interview: Song For War500January 15 (SAT) at 10:00120YouTube
Shores of Tripoli4January 15 (SAT) at 11:00120VASSAL
Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2)6January 15 (SAT) at 11:00240Discord
A Chance Encounter4January 15 (SAT) at 11:00240Tabletop Simulator
World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #24January 15 (SAT) at 11:00240Tabletop Simulator
Designer Interview: Purple Haze500January 15 (SAT) at 12:0060YouTube
Fleet Marine Force6January 15 (SAT) at 12:00240VASSAL
Romance of the 7 Realms6January 15 (SAT) at 13:00240ASCIBI
Designer Interview: Global War 1985500January 15 (SAT) at 13:00120YouTube
Song for War4January 15 (SAT) at 14:00240Tabletop Simulator
Purple Haze4January 15 (SAT) at 14:00120Tabletop Simulator
Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham500January 15 (SAT) at 15:00120YouTube
Lanzerath Ridge4January 15 (SAT) at 16:00120Tabletop Simulator
Lock ’n Load Tactical4January 15 (SAT) at 16:00180VASSAL
Battle Of Quiberon Bay8January 15 (SAT) at 16:00360Discord
White Eagle Defiant4January 15 (SAT) at 17:00120VASSAL
Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell500January 15 (SAT) at 17:00120YouTube
Falling Sky4January 15 (SAT) at 18:00240Tabletop Simulator
Point Blank - V for Victory (SAT)4January 15 (SAT) at 18:00180Tabletop Simulator
Newton's Cradle6January 15 (SAT) at 19:00240ASCIBI
World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #34January 15 (SAT) at 21:00240Tabletop Simulator
Lock ’n Load Tactical4January 16 (SUN) at 10:00180VASSAL
The Battle of the Mincio River2January 16 (SUN) at 10:00240Tabletop Simulator
Battle of Guadalcanal12January 16 (SUN) at 10:00360Discord
Shores of Tripoli4January 16 (SUN) at 11:00120VASSAL
Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3)12January 16 (SUN) at 11:00240Discord
Last One Standing4January 16 (SUN) at 12:00120VASSAL
Lanzerath Ridge4January 16 (SUN) at 12:00120Tabletop Simulator
Robotech Reconstruction4January 16 (SUN) at 12:00180Tabletop Simulator
Falling Sky4January 16 (SUN) at 13:00240Tabletop Simulator
Point Blank - V for Victory (SUN)4January 16 (SUN) at 13:00180Tabletop Simulator
Modern Warfare & Wargaming Roundtable500January 16 (SUN) at 13:00120YouTube
Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair500January 16 (SUN) at 17:00120YouTube

 

