TheACDC Registration is Open

Confirmed game events are listed below. We’re still locking down a few seminar times, and we’re accepting event submissions, but this is the core of the game program, and the planned talk shows.

All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.

Event Name Max Tickets Starts Duration (minutes) Event Platform Used World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #1 4 January 14 (FRI) at 16:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table 500 January 14 (FRI) at 18:00 120 YouTube Point Blank - V for Victory (FRI) 4 January 14 (FRI) at 18:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Newton's Cradle 6 January 14 (FRI) at 19:00 240 ASCIBI OCS Bootcamp 8 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 240 VASSAL Lock ’n Load Tactical 4 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 180 VASSAL Song for War 4 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction 500 January 14 (FRI) at 20:00 120 YouTube Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games 500 January 14 (FRI) at 22:00 120 YouTube Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1) 6 January 15 (SAT) at 06:00 240 Discord Robotech Reconstruction 4 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was 6 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 360 VTT Designer Interview: Song For War 500 January 15 (SAT) at 10:00 120 YouTube Shores of Tripoli 4 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 120 VASSAL Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2) 6 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 240 Discord A Chance Encounter 4 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 240 Tabletop Simulator World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #2 4 January 15 (SAT) at 11:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Purple Haze 500 January 15 (SAT) at 12:00 60 YouTube Fleet Marine Force 6 January 15 (SAT) at 12:00 240 VASSAL Romance of the 7 Realms 6 January 15 (SAT) at 13:00 240 ASCIBI Designer Interview: Global War 1985 500 January 15 (SAT) at 13:00 120 YouTube Song for War 4 January 15 (SAT) at 14:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Purple Haze 4 January 15 (SAT) at 14:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham 500 January 15 (SAT) at 15:00 120 YouTube Lanzerath Ridge 4 January 15 (SAT) at 16:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Lock ’n Load Tactical 4 January 15 (SAT) at 16:00 180 VASSAL Battle Of Quiberon Bay 8 January 15 (SAT) at 16:00 360 Discord White Eagle Defiant 4 January 15 (SAT) at 17:00 120 VASSAL Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell 500 January 15 (SAT) at 17:00 120 YouTube Falling Sky 4 January 15 (SAT) at 18:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Point Blank - V for Victory (SAT) 4 January 15 (SAT) at 18:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Newton's Cradle 6 January 15 (SAT) at 19:00 240 ASCIBI World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #3 4 January 15 (SAT) at 21:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Lock ’n Load Tactical 4 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 180 VASSAL The Battle of the Mincio River 2 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Battle of Guadalcanal 12 January 16 (SUN) at 10:00 360 Discord Shores of Tripoli 4 January 16 (SUN) at 11:00 120 VASSAL Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3) 12 January 16 (SUN) at 11:00 240 Discord Last One Standing 4 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 120 VASSAL Lanzerath Ridge 4 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Robotech Reconstruction 4 January 16 (SUN) at 12:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Falling Sky 4 January 16 (SUN) at 13:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Point Blank - V for Victory (SUN) 4 January 16 (SUN) at 13:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Modern Warfare & Wargaming Roundtable 500 January 16 (SUN) at 13:00 120 YouTube Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair 500 January 16 (SUN) at 17:00 120 YouTube

