TheACDC Registration is Open

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 3 January 2022
Registration is open for The ACDC, 14-16 January 2022
Confirmed game events are listed below. We’re still locking down a few seminar times, and we’re accepting event submissions, but this is the core of the game program, and the planned talk shows.
Full convention information and details can be found here
All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.
|Event Name
|Max Tickets
|Starts
|Duration (minutes)
|Event Platform Used
|World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #1
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 16:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table
|500
|January 14 (FRI) at 18:00
|120
|YouTube
|Point Blank - V for Victory (FRI)
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 18:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Newton's Cradle
|6
|January 14 (FRI) at 19:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|OCS Bootcamp
|8
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Lock ’n Load Tactical
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Song for War
|4
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction
|500
|January 14 (FRI) at 20:00
|120
|YouTube
|Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games
|500
|January 14 (FRI) at 22:00
|120
|YouTube
|Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1)
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 06:00
|240
|Discord
|Robotech Reconstruction
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|360
|VTT
|Designer Interview: Song For War
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 10:00
|120
|YouTube
|Shores of Tripoli
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2)
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|240
|Discord
|A Chance Encounter
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #2
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 11:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Purple Haze
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 12:00
|60
|YouTube
|Fleet Marine Force
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 12:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Romance of the 7 Realms
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 13:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|Designer Interview: Global War 1985
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 13:00
|120
|YouTube
|Song for War
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 14:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Purple Haze
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 14:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 15:00
|120
|YouTube
|Lanzerath Ridge
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 16:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Lock ’n Load Tactical
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 16:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Battle Of Quiberon Bay
|8
|January 15 (SAT) at 16:00
|360
|Discord
|White Eagle Defiant
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 17:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell
|500
|January 15 (SAT) at 17:00
|120
|YouTube
|Falling Sky
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 18:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Point Blank - V for Victory (SAT)
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 18:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Newton's Cradle
|6
|January 15 (SAT) at 19:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|World at War '85 with Lock 'n Load Publishing #3
|4
|January 15 (SAT) at 21:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Lock ’n Load Tactical
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|180
|VASSAL
|The Battle of the Mincio River
|2
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Battle of Guadalcanal
|12
|January 16 (SUN) at 10:00
|360
|Discord
|Shores of Tripoli
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 11:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3)
|12
|January 16 (SUN) at 11:00
|240
|Discord
|Last One Standing
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Lanzerath Ridge
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Robotech Reconstruction
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 12:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Falling Sky
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 13:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Point Blank - V for Victory (SUN)
|4
|January 16 (SUN) at 13:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Modern Warfare & Wargaming Roundtable
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 13:00
|120
|YouTube
|Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair
|500
|January 16 (SUN) at 17:00
|120
|YouTube
