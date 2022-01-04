New Year, New News, and Counting Down to #TheACDC – #TuesdayNewsday 1/4/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines
We launched Tuesday Newsday in April of 2020 to try to keep on top of the happenings in the wargaming world, and it’s been an evolution since then. Well, starting in 2022, we’re making some bigger changes, with new graphics, some new sections, some flexibility in how we divide our content, and updating the focus on certain facets of the wargaming world.
We’re still focused on things you can do as opposed to “Stray publisher announces a new game coming in 2027” so we’re not going to inundate you with “here’s a preview of next month’s releases” until you can actually, y’know… buy those releases, or at least get an order placed.
The other big headline, of course, is The ACDC, coming in about 10 days. There’s 40-odd events (and still growing) and plenty of gaming for the entire weekend.
- Sacred Oil is shipping. You can get it now for $200 or so, or get it later at 3x that price. Moe already has his and he wants to rub it in.
- Lock ‘n Load Publishing just dropped a bunch of new SGS-series digital games in their deal with Avalon Digital, and they’re all $5 off right now, too. Steam keys are now available for:
- MMP are now shipping Hollow Legions to preorder customers, so now that it’s shipping, look for wider availability soon.
- Imperial Tide is still showing at the preorder price with Compass Games, but it’s started shipping, so go grab it while it’s still cheap.
- Munchkin Babies have escaped from their playpen over at Steve Jackson Games.
- Ares Games released Last One Alive, a zombie-themed dice game. Because the world needed another Zombie game.
- Matrix Games has pretty much their entire catalog on some sort of discount thru January 9th as the last week of their holiday sale.
- GOG are still having their winter sale, with stuff anywhere from 50-80% off
- The Steam Winter Sale wraps up tomorrow, and there’s plenty of good deals to be had in the wargaming department.
- CSI has a variety of wargame stuff on sale, including a bunch of S&T Quarterly editions, and The Fantasy Trip Companion.
- Paradox has Pillars of Eternity and most of the expansions on sale at 50% off
- The Wargaming Company is taking preorders on the upcoming series 3 edition of Et Sans Résultat.
- Legion Wargames put Operation Northwind 1945 on their CPO program, so you can get it about $15 off right now.
- The Gamer’s Armory are taking preorders on the upcoming HASL module Operation Neptune, coming end of January.
- Osprey Games are accepting preorders on Stargrave: The Last Prospector, which is due in April.
- A multi-player abstract chess-looking game based on the Three Kingdoms era of China? San Qi is a just-launched Kickstarter that’s having trouble getting some traction, but looks like a fun game.
- Designer Interview: David Ensteness of The Wargaming Company
- Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Katzbach for “Blucher”
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Across 5 Aprils Part 7
- #TheACDC – First Look at the January 2022 Event Schedule
- Mentioned in Dispatches will be back the first week of February
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay ~ 20 January
- Next Virtual Convention ~ The ACDC, 14-16 January
- Next Real-World Convention ~ (current plan) WashingCon, 26-27 March (if they can still hold it!)
- The Battle of the Windknollen (II) for “Lasalle 2”
- The Battle of Dunzling for “Lasalle 2”
- Operation: Brevity for “Rommel”
- Our buddy Jan over at Let’s Play History decided to use Twitter for the blow-by-blow of his game of ONUS!
- Columbia Games’ “Block Party” for Julius Caesar starts on the 7th.
- Wargame Design Studio has a nice “end of year update” on their site, and well, they’ve had a busy year.
- How does a “print on demand” shop like Hollandspiele have things “out of stock”? They’re waiting on the wood bits to get delivered for their Table Battles and train games.
- Another of Avalanche Press’ “fun” articles was released this week, about the USN’s armored ram, the Katahdin, in the Spanish-American War.
- Decision Games recently got a big shipment of counters at the warehouse and are now assembling a variety of magazines and games to start shipping over the next 4-6 weeks.
- Nothing new (yet) from GMT Games since their last update. They should be making some kind of announcement about 20 minutes after this column goes live, no matter how late in the day we post this.
- This week in our forums
- We got a laugh out of French pronunciations
- Bawb continued his excellent analysis of Assault: Red Horizon ’41
- We’re talking about The ACDC
- An excellent thread on “armchair generalship” and the focus on making decisions that were viable options at the times they were made. The Davy Crockett “atomic hand grenade” is one of the examples used.
- Brian Train was interviewed about his game designs by Anti Imperialist Action Ireland. The fun part is that they made a YouTube video out of a computer reading his typed replies, set to a Monty Python-style video, and the effect is pretty hilarious.
- Here’s some interesting info about electronic warfare in The Battle of the Bulge
- Lock ‘n Load had an end-of-year Holiday Roundtable with Moe, Kev, & Gimpy, and let Brant sneak in. Please watch anyway.
- Rocky takes a look at preorders and p500s, using his own current status as an example. He also picks his personal wargame of the year.
- Moe takes a look at World War Africa from Modern War #52
- A nice shout-out from the Pushing Cardboard folks for Tuesday Newsdsay
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Peter Robbins went thru Robotech Reconstruction with the designers, who will also be with us at #TheACDC
- Cardboard Conflicts dug into David Thompson’s Castle Itter.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “dated wargames” but spent more time talking about conventions and Starship Troopers. He also crossed the 4500-subscriber threshold, so that’s awesome!
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Though not officially announced, plan to set aside 18-24 April for Connections Online, with 19-21 April as the “core event” days.
- Will China’s territorial ambitions directly clash with the US territories?
- Intrinsic motivation and gaming, as relates to using motivation for educational gaming
- A UK Fight Club member authored a nice article about using COTS games to drive CPXs which is pretty much exactly what we do at Origins
- This week, GUWS starts the new year right with Liz Davidson, presenting Never Just a Game: What Our Board Games Tell Us About Ourselves. Looking down the line, Major Tom Mouat will be talking about Designing & Facilitating Matrix Games on 1 February
- PaxSims is showing off the NATO Field School and Simulation Program
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.