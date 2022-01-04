New Year, New News, and Counting Down to #TheACDC – #TuesdayNewsday 1/4/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines

We launched Tuesday Newsday in April of 2020 to try to keep on top of the happenings in the wargaming world, and it’s been an evolution since then. Well, starting in 2022, we’re making some bigger changes, with new graphics, some new sections, some flexibility in how we divide our content, and updating the focus on certain facets of the wargaming world.

We’re still focused on things you can do as opposed to “Stray publisher announces a new game coming in 2027” so we’re not going to inundate you with “here’s a preview of next month’s releases” until you can actually, y’know… buy those releases, or at least get an order placed.

The other big headline, of course, is The ACDC, coming in about 10 days. There’s 40-odd events (and still growing) and plenty of gaming for the entire weekend.





Columbia Games’ “Block Party” for Julius Caesar starts on the 7th.

Wargame Design Studio has a nice “end of year update” on their site, and well, they’ve had a busy year.

How does a “print on demand” shop like Hollandspiele have things “out of stock”? They’re waiting on the wood bits to get delivered for their Table Battles and train games.

Another of Avalanche Press’ “fun” articles was released this week, about the USN’s armored ram, the Katahdin, in the Spanish-American War.

Decision Games recently got a big shipment of counters at the warehouse and are now assembling a variety of magazines and games to start shipping over the next 4-6 weeks.

Nothing new (yet) from GMT Games since their last update. They should be making some kind of announcement about 20 minutes after this column goes live, no matter how late in the day we post this.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

