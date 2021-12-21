Almost Done With 2021, and #TheACDC is Coming in January! – #TuesdayNewsday 12/21/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

This is our penultimate Tuesday Newsday of the year.

What was the biggest story in wargaming this past year? Sound off below, or in our forums.

Last Week’s Headline:

Our next ACDC is coming up 14-16 January 2022. Schedule will be posted pretty quickly as most of the “big rocks” are in the jar.

Adding to last week’s preview, we’ve now also confirmed….

A rolling three-part Kriegsspiel where subsequent sessions will depend on what happened in the previous battle

Four-player COIN games

At least 2 student presentation teams discussing their wargame design class projects

Kickstarter-launch-week game of Swords Around the Throne

A special military RPG event

to go with the previously-announced

Pre-Kickstarter “learn from the designer” with David Thompson for his upcoming Lanzerath Ridge

OCS Bootcamp with Ardwulf

World at War ’85 and Lock ‘n Load Tactical with the development team

Dogfights in space with Ad Astra Games

White Eagle Defiant and Last One Standing with designers Shaw & Heilman

Pre-publication sessions of Song for War (WW2 in the Med) with designers Seth & Chris

Robotech Reconstruction with the design team

Grognard-of-the-Year Jim O’s usual epic-scale Tabletop Simulator battle royales



This/Last Week’s Other Headline:

We’ve rebuilt the convention & event calendar. And it’s getting attention, even from people who have no idea that it exists!

In addition to conventions, we’ve got the live-streaming schedule for folks like Gary & Moe & our own Saturday Night Fights, as well as regular club meetings for wargaming (or at least wargame-friendly) organizations that have public calendars we can access. We’ve also got the Connections conferences, too, including the recently-scheduled Connections Online 2022 (19-22 April, and yes that’s the middle of the week).

Newly Released This Week:

‘ T is T he S ea s on of S ale s – This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Here’s a great article about lessons in game design from classic games

GMT Games’ website seems to have been going up & down a bunch over the past week or so. It’s been reported elsewhere on social media, plus our own difficulties pulling it just for the news. Seems to be an ISP issue, but it’s causing intermittent issues with access.

LNLP announced some new games on a recent livestream, and if you hit their site, they’re showing A Wing & A Prayer and All Things Zombie Reloaded out of print.

Wargame Design Studio has a great article on “Blog Posts – Worth Reading” about wargame development.

Good on Steve Jackson for shutting down Warehouse 23 for all shipping for the next 2 weeks. Give folks time to spend with their families, during a window where nothing you order would get there in time at this point.

Brian Train has a melancholy personal look back at his past year.

This week on Twitter, the value of professional-focused wargames is reinforced

The folks at @USACGSC are getting a great game built by @GUWargaming for @SebastianBae’s Basics of Wargaming class. Got to play the prototype #wargame focused on expeditionary logistics. Great mechanics that really drove home the importance of logistics and sustainment planning. pic.twitter.com/NMiOkQMtI4 — Paul M. Kearney (@GStrategerist) December 17, 2021

and the pirates are out in full force in the FMF wargame, too

🧵 First play-test of the pirate mechanic for #FMF is complete. Who “won?” Well, the pirates can’t win, they’re there as spoilers, but boy can they spoil. Despite the fact that all but 2 of their reavers were sunk by long-range fires, they successfully hijacked 2 ships… pic.twitter.com/VIFBpj0TQ9 — Ian TB (@ian_tb03) December 20, 2021

Something From Our Partners:

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

During last week’s “Home of Wargamers” event (Winter version), Slitherine/Matix finally announced a firm release date for Distant Worlds 2, their highly-anticipated real-time space 4x. The game is launching March 10, 2022 (watch the announcement trailer here).

In a surprising (albeit pleasant) bit of news, Resistance Games announced they’re working on Great Houses of Calderia Crusader Kings series.

series. Developer Lavapotion are delaying the full release of Songs of Conquest, their turn-based fantasy strategy game. Instead, it is now being launched as an Early-Access title Q2 2022, so that the developers can better incorporate player & community feedback into the game before transitioning it to the full release version.

While development of Galactic Civilizations IV steadily progresses, Stardock in the meantime has released the v4.21 patch for Galactic Civilizations III. This latest update focusing on AI improvements and better map density.

Developer Strategy Forge S.A. just released Hold The Line, a free DLC for Punk Wars, their apocalyptic 4x released last month. The DLC adds a survival-based game mode, along with three new maps. Hold The Line is also accompanied by the 1.09 patch, which includes various improves to AI and pathing, along with the requisite bug-fixes.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

