ANNOUNCING CONNECTIONS ONLINE – Tuesday Newsday 3/9/21

This Week’s Headline:
The Armchair Dragoons are co-sponsoring this year’s Connections Online conference, 10-18 April, as well as handling registration.
The focus of this year’s conference is Distributed Wargaming and will feature a variety of discussions & presentations on the topic.
This professionally-focused conference is being built 3 key days of events – M-W, 12-14 April – with a mixture of keynotes & panels between 1000-1600 EDT.
The remaining days will include a variety of special events focused on games & demos, as well some ‘how to’ workshops for distributed wargaming.
More information can be found on our Connections page. Registration opens on 22 March.
Newly Released This Week:
- The Battle of Armageddon has escaped from Compass Games, and you can still save a few bucks off the MSRP if you go get it right now. Ardwulf took a look at what’s inside, too.
- Victrix Ltd has released a new WW2 minis ruleset for their 12mm minis. With The War on the Ground you can fight some big battles in small spaces.
- GMT started shipping a bunch of p500’s this past week, so you can be on the lookout for the following hitting your mailbox soon.
- CSL has released The World Undone: Galacia 1914
- Last Stand Games (from LPS) has released Stalingrad: Verdun on the Volga and is already down to low stock on it.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Bruinbear Games are looking for playtesters for their digital implementation of Brian Train’s Winter Thunder game about the Bulge.
- Dark City Games has all their wargames on sale for $10 each with the code WARGAMES in your shopping cart. MOWE has covered a few of these here at ACD.
- “Wargames Illustrated” magazine is looking to hire a web/media developer. Interested?
- Avalanche Press is having a “stimulus sale” to help you spend your check. Assuming you don’t need to catch up on six months of rent or anything.
- Lock ‘n Load has rebooted their forums with some updated software.
- Folks in Europe can take advantage of a sale on Hexasim’s site, where they’re selling stuff from all sorts of US-based publishers like LNLP, MMP, and Worthington
- Matrix Games will have a live stream preview of Warplane Pacific on March 11th on Twitch.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #304, The American Revolution in the South
- Paradox has Shadowrun: Hong Kong on sale for $5 for another week or so. It’s an older game, but it might be new-to-you!
- New England Simulations website is down. Not sure if that means the company is, too.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Ages of Conflict, a universal minis game, is now launched on Kickstarter. Check it out, and if you have questions, one of the design team is hanging out in our forums, too!
- Panzers Last Stand from MMP isn’t newly-launched, but it did just recently hit its preorder number, and we didn’t want Ages of Conflict to get lonely by itself in this category.
New from the Dragoons:
- Michael Eckenfels reviewed the digital implementation of Pavlov’s House
- Mentioned in Dispatches discussed introducing RPG elements into your wargames, and spawned a Twitter discussion specifically covering the integration in Star Fleet Battles
- Saturday Night Fights took a break from Project: Quatre Bras to fight half of the Battle of Borodino using Commands & Colors: Napoleonics
- My Own Worst Enemy keeps chugging along with The Great Crisis of Frederick II
- The AAR/playthrough of The White Tribe continues, up to part 5
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe digs into Tiny Battles’ not-so-tiny D-Day and Beyond
- Ardwulf’s Monday counter clipping stream talked about introductory wargames
- RMN digs into his RPG background thru the lens of the new book Elusive Shift.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Whispers from the Gray Zone talks about unintentional – but important – lessons learned on the margins of DoD wargames.
- Bas & Kearney talk about getting wargaming out of the schoolhouse and into the force for more regular training and not just during official PME.
- GUWS events: this week it’s the razor-sharp Dr Ellie Bartels talking about the social science of wargaming, and next week it’s a look at wargaming scenarios in the Arctic.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past
40 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- “The Other Song” Week: Wishing I Was There by Natalie Imbruglia
- “The Other Song” Week: Singing In My Sleep by Semisonic
- “The Other Song” Week: Give by Dishwalla
- “The Other Song” Week: Happy by Sister Hazel
- Metal Monday: Monsters by Shinedown
- Burn On by Baker’s Pink
“The Other Song” Week celebrates the attempted follow-up singles for bands largely regarded at one-hit wonders.
That’s all for this week!
