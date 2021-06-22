Back to the Grind! – Tuesday Newsday 6/22/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

We wrapped up #TheJuneACDC 2 days ago, and we’ll have an AAR for you soon. But meanwhile, there’s plenty of other headlines this week.

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

First Day of Summer by Tony Carey

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...