Back to the Grind! – Tuesday Newsday 6/22/21

We wrapped up #TheJuneACDC 2 days ago, and we’ll have an AAR for you soon. But meanwhile, there’s plenty of other headlines this week.
Newly Released This Week:
- MMP is now shipping The Third Winter to preorders, and the rest should be headed out shortly thereafter.
- Somehow, White Dog Games snuck out In The Name of Justice past us.
- Will the LNLT-Digital Battle Generator be ready soon? From the way David Heath described it on Moe’s show this weekend, it sure sounds like it close.
- S&T #329 has The Shanghai-Nanking Campaign 1937 in the issue.
On Sale This Week:
- Dark City Games has a sale on all their wargames, at $10 each. You can also see George from Dark City on Ardwulf’s show from this past weekend.
- The JTS Summer Sale is still going on until the end of the week.
- Paradox has their Midsummer Sale going on right now, with a crap-ton of games at 20-50% off, and probably at least one game you really want.
- C3i Ops Center has a big sale going on until the 27th.
- Compass Games has Vietnam: Rumor of War marked down to $55.
Newly Launched This Week:
- There’s no shortage of Dragoons who have jumped on the Coalitions campaign on Kickstarter. We probably put them over the top (so far).
- There are very good reasons that Heroes of Barcadia game is at $600k and counting on Kickstarter.
- There’s a Polish company that’s got an ACW minis game on Kickstarter called Gods of War: Robert E. Lee.
- There’s a few days left in the campaign for Thera about rebuilding the Mycenaean island.
- Ventunuovo’s new Orange Swan will launch this week on Kickstarter. It’s the Pacific Theater equivalent to Black Swan.
- There’s a big-ass Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Dominion box set on preorder at the GW site.
- Still some time to grab Compass Games’ NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot at pre-order price through Kickstarter.
- Not a lot of details here, but there’s a new Russia’s War–Barbarossa Reloaded that’s on Kickstarter and it’s past its modest goal.
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights was part of #TheJuneACDC, but Cyrano still tackled Waterloo, as you would expect.
- We’ve collected a bunch of the video feeds from #TheJuneACDC onto a single page for you.
- In case you’re wondering what’s up with My Own Worst Enemy, here’s the update
- In all the run-up to #TheJuneACDC we all kind of lost sight of #UnboxingDay
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Avalanche Press has a neat little article about the on-the-ground defenses at Midway Island.
- Wyrd Games put out a video showcasing the upcoming Malifaux releases.
- If you’re looking for GMT stuff that’s out of stock at your preferred store, check with The Gamer’s Armory because they’ve just restocked. You can also watch Brant walk around the store and show off the racks during the show with Ardwulf from this past weekend.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe hosted 4 shows at #TheJuneACDC this weekend! Stuart, Bruce, David, and a Happy Hour… Oh, and he found time to preview Cradle of Civilization.
- Ardwulf joined #TheJuneACDC for a pair of shows – the kickoff show with Brant, which included a BIG double-secret announcement, and an interview with Dark City Games.
- Solosaurus took the
weekmonth off.
- RMN talks about the comparison between C&C:N and the Battle of Waterloo.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Propping up the Lebanese military? A lost cause? Necessary? Both?
- GUWS next seminar isn’t until the 28th, with the “Wakanda Forever” talk by Dr Ky Hunter.
- PaxSims takes a look at the recent issue of Simulation & Gaming Magazine
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
