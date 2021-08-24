Global Shipping & Tabletop Gaming – #TuesdayNewsday 8/24/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a run through what matters in the strategy gaming & practitioner worlds >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Our lead article this week is Brant diving into the current global shipping crisis and how it’s affecting tabletop gaming in the large, and wargaming in particular. There’s been plenty of other discussions of the topic across the broader game industry about the issue, including one from ICv2 that ‘conveniently’ dropped the same day as ours.

While the issues of transport times, wait times, storage costs, and overall freight space shortages are affecting everyone, one very eye-opening point brought up by several publishers we queried was the complete and utter lack of sufficient US-based production infrastructure for the level of quality needed to meet current market expectations.

There’s plenty more at the article on our site, and the follow-up appearance by Brant on Ardwulf’s counter clipping show.

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

The August sale at Osprey Games wraps up in a week.

GOG has a sale on a lot of Slitherine/Matrix titles.

Paradox has a back-to-school sale on about 94587203495827034985 different games, most of them for over 50% off, and virtually none of them likely to contribute to the timely completion of any schoolwork.

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #72, with Paratrooper at 50% off.

Newly Launched This Week:

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Dr Sidran is wondering if we’re going to accidentally create Skynet or The Matrix

Battlefront/Flames of War are now dealing with multiple lockdowns, both at their plants in Malaysia and at their studio in New Zealand. They are suspending ordering so the backlog doesn’t overwhelm everyone when they get back.

Modiphius has signed a deal to print the Index Card RPG base game and worldbooks, so it’ll be nicer than the ones from DTRPG.

It’s not “new” because it’s been around over a year, but the ASL coffee mug from MMP is just kinda neat and we wanted to tell you about it.

This week on Twitter

If you’re anywhere close to DC, please join the DC Conscripts for our next game day on 28 August. We’ll be meeting at 1000 at Games & Comics Pair O’ Dice in Fairfax City, which is a great location next door to a coffee and sandwich shop. We’ll start with an overview of OBA! — DC_Conscripts (@ConscriptsDc) August 18, 2021

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Received ~50 requests for physical copies of my Fleet Marine Force #wargame — ranging from the MEUs to the MAWs, active duty to reserves. Striving to get these ‘handmade artisan games’ out to units ASAP. DM me if you want a copy for your unit/command. #wargaming pic.twitter.com/tIMEX6V6a2 — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) August 22, 2021

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...