Some New Companies On The Horizon – Tuesday Newsday 3/30/21

This Week’s Headline:
Lately there have been a few announcements pop up in the wargaming media ecosystem announcing some new wargaming companies joining the fray.
- SNAFU Games are a retailer out of Spain and now publishing some of their own games.
- Catastrophe Games just finished kickstarting their second game and have several more on the drawing board.
These guys are now joining other recent newcomers like Cadet Games in keeping the wargaming world a vibrant, ever-changing place.
Connections Online Updates:
- Updated schedule is available in a sortable table here.
- Individual tickets are now available for registered participants, so get signed up for your limited-seat sessions ASAP.
- Thin Red Line Games are joining us for a talk on their 1985 series, on Friday.
Newly Released This Week:
- Matrix Games officially unleashed Gary Grigsby’s War In The East 2 last week. Our first impressions are here.
- Looking for something different? Hexasim are selling La Belle Epoque, which covers the time between the Franco-Prussian War and WWI. Think of it as “Victorian Diplomacy” with a lot of overseas territories. The art looks nice, but the block graphics are insanely crowded. Stateside, you can order from Quarterdeck International.
- Need some terrain for a fantasy game? Antenocitis Workshop has this cool 28mm stuff called an “Office Set” from a long, long-ago time when people actually congregated into close-quarters workplaces for their daily tasks and shared refreshment from upright, cooled communal watering holes.
- Compass Games started shipping the 2nd Ed of The Lamps Are Going Out and we still want one.
- Something that’ll make Ardwulf’s day – GURPS has a new Realm Management supplement out to help you with all of your “run the kingdom” sorts of needs.
- Modiphius released a pair of new books for their Judge Dredd / World of 2000AD series, Strontium Dog and Rogue Trooper.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- We’re all going to agree that it’s clearly a younger version of our guy Cyrano on the cover of the upcoming LNLT Grenada game, right? Right?
- Dark City Games have done a couple of Friday ‘flash sales’ the last few weeks. Since we don’t know what they are until Friday, we can’t give you a heads-up in here on Tuesday, but sign up for their newsletter and you’ll get notified.
- Assault: Red Horizon ’41 now exists in physical form, and you can watch the publisher unbox the press proof here.
- Online play for free in a browser-based game? The States of Siege game Israeli Independence is now available.
- Paradox Games has Hearts of Iron IV: Battle for the Bosporus on sale right now.
- CSW is holding their annual supporters’ pledge drive right now.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is “World at War” issue #55, with Commandos: Europe and is $20 (down from $35)
Newly Launched This Week:
- Our friends over at Easy Roller Dice Company have some nifty color-shifting dice trays on Kickstarter. Add-ons include leather dice cups and color-coordinated metal dice sets.
- Need to upgrade your tabletop RPG experience? Check out the Fantasy Coins season 6 Kickstarter right now.
- GMT Games has Battles of the Shenandoah: A Death Valley Expansion on p500 right now.
- Shakos Games has a “duel pack” on Kickstarter right now, with 2 games: Border States is a political area-control game at the outset of the ACW. Saladin is a more traditional-looking wargame with 2 different battles on a double-sided board.
- Z-Man Games is taking pre-orders on the 20th Anniversary edition of the severable Carcassonne.
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights went back to Eylau for part of their “Volley & Bayonet” game.
- Cyrano reviewed To Assure My Dynasty from The Wargaming Company
- BC took a look at Gary Grigsby’s War In The East 2 from Matrix Games
- This week’s classic article dipped into the archives for a review of FFG’s Warrior Knights.
- Mentioned in Dispatches invited Chris & Merle from the organizing committee of Connections Online to join the show and talk about the conference.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe will be previewing the upcoming Gettysburg monster A Most Fearful Sacrifice on the 31st.
- Ardwulf’s counter-clipping stream this week was talking about collectible games / grail games vs playing copies.
- RMN was a guest of Kev on The Big Board last week.
- The Solosaurus podcast made an appearance on our site with their interview with David Thompson.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Connections UK 2021 will be 14-16 September
- The GUWS webinar tonight is Using Wargames to Battle Uncertainty and next week you get From Art to Science: Analytical Wargaming and Behavioral Research.
- PaxSims has a look “Inside James Bond’s gaming lair” with Tom Mouat.
