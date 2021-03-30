March 30, 2021
Some New Companies On The Horizon – Tuesday Newsday 3/30/21

This Week’s Headline:

Lately there have been a few announcements pop up in the wargaming media ecosystem announcing some new wargaming companies joining the fray.

  • SNAFU Games are a retailer out of Spain and now publishing some of their own games.
  • Catastrophe Games  just finished kickstarting their second game and have several more on the drawing board.

These guys are now joining other recent newcomers like Cadet Games in keeping the wargaming world a vibrant, ever-changing place.

 

Connections Online Updates:

Newly Released This Week:

  • Matrix Games officially unleashed Gary Grigsby’s War In The East 2 last week.  Our first impressions are here.
  • Looking for something different?  Hexasim are selling La Belle Epoque, which covers the time between the Franco-Prussian War and WWI.  Think of it as “Victorian Diplomacy” with a lot of overseas territories. The art looks nice, but the block graphics are insanely crowded.  Stateside, you can order from Quarterdeck International.
  • Need some terrain for a fantasy game?  Antenocitis Workshop has this cool 28mm stuff called an “Office Set” from a long, long-ago time when people actually congregated into close-quarters workplaces for their daily tasks and shared refreshment from upright, cooled communal watering holes.
  • Compass Games started shipping the 2nd Ed of The Lamps Are Going Out and we still want one.
  • Something that’ll make Ardwulf’s day – GURPS has a new Realm Management supplement out to help you with all of your “run the kingdom” sorts of needs.
  • Modiphius released a pair of new books for their Judge Dredd / World of 2000AD series, Strontium Dog and Rogue Trooper.

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

Newly Launched This Week:

 

New from the Dragoons:

Assure-SPLASH

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

 

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.

 

