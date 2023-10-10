The Week In Wargaming ~ #TuesdayNewsday 10/10/23

The Fall Assembly is almost here! Your other wargaming headlines, too
Mark Ruggerio has been a pillar of the wargaming community for a long time, and he and his wife are both fighting rather advanced stages of cancer. Mark’s still been active in wargaming circles, posting some videos and playthroughs, as well as starting to sell off some of his (extensive) wargame collection.
There’s also a GoFundMe set up to help them cover their medical expenses, so if you’ve got a few spare shekels, please toss a couple their way to help them out.
Fall Assembly countdown: 10 days to go!
You can still get signed up for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
You can find local hotels here.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.
You can read our event previews here
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con
Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton
…munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways
|Convention Details
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Hollandspiele’s Horse & Musket VI: Sunset of an Era is out, bringing to a close the long-running line
- SNAFU released their latest ziplock game, The Battle of Mackinac Island
- ASL Action Pack #18, for Oktoberfest XXXVII, is now available from MMP
- Also on the ASL front, The Gamer’s Armory has Rally Point #20 from Schwerpunkt in stock, with scenarios covering the Italians in WW2
- The Tremendous Tome of Epic Dungeons had a successful Kickstarter last Fall and is now available through… Target?!
- Hollandspiele also has some of their small card game Watch Out! That’s a Dracula! for sale during Halloween month
- Blue Panther have a new printing of Bill Molyneaux’s Battle of Brandywine
- CSL has a bunch of their games on Wargame Vault, for sort of a discount in return for your personal arts-&-crafts prowess
- Steve Jackson Games got Munchkin 10 – Time Warp reprinted
- Avalanche Press is re-releasing their Panzer Grenadier: Spearhead Division book
- There’s a pretty cool LRDG truck from Warlord Games this week
- The new Team Yankee NATO Forces products are starting to appear in stores
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- The newest volume of Old School Tactical is now on Kickstarter
- Wow. Compass Games unloaded some pre-orders over the past week-and-a-half
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- Kraken Dice have 40% off all Dice Market sets
- Most of the VPG product line is on sale at Tabletop Tycoon right now, including Nemo’s War, Twilight of the Gods, High Treason and more
- Worthington has Philadelphia 1777 on sale at over 50% off
- S&M have the entire Field of Glory line on sale thru Steam right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #208 with Back to Iraq, a 2001 game that posits an invasion of fertile crescent, before, y’know… we actually went back to Iraq
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
Hockey jersey order cancelled – not enough people jumped on board
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of the Falklands (2) for “Fletcher Pratt”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 3 ~ Cole Wehrle Returns!
- The Armchair Dragoons Forums
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives ~ Armchair Dragoons Reviews The Shores of Tripoli by Fort Circle Games
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 5 November and 3 December
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 19 October – right before the Fall Assembly
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC and there are still a few badges available!
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 12-15 October GMT Weekend at the Warehouse (Hanford CA)
- 19-22 October GameHoleCon (Madison WI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
- 27-29 October Carnage Royale (Dover VT)
- 3-5 November Rock-Con (Rockford IL)
- 3-5 November BottosCon (Vancover BC)
- 3-5 November HMGS Fall In (Lancaster PA)
- 15-19 November BGG.Con (Dallas TX)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Great video from Mark Ruggiero about getting started with the new consolidated Third World War
- Rocky plays cards with Clausewitz
- Moe checks out Goose Green
- My Own Worst Enemy started playing Global War
- Beyond Solitaire talked to Cole Wehrle about Oath
- Joint All Domain Operation in action, with a ballistic missile scenario (translated)
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “unplayable wargames”
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Biggest Essenspiel in its 40-year history, and how is Essenspiel only 40 years old?!
- Zenobia Award application window is still open through 14 October
- Wargame Design Studio has a great intro to their Napoleonic Battles Series
- Avalanche Press has an article about siege weapons in the late medieval period
In today's designer diary I talk about Molly House's many false starts and the difficulty of adapting certain stories and feelings to ludic spaces. https://t.co/IuKU8acY1h pic.twitter.com/cxaoVYB5aD
— Cole (@colewehrle) October 10, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Peter Robbins interviewed Dr Phil Sabin about Take That Hill, his books, and his academic work
- Army Futures Command CG looks to the, uh… ‘future’ of warfare
- Sagger drills are still relevant
- The next GUWS webinar is on 10/30, covering Accelerating Organizational Change Through Games
- PaxSims points you to the French Army wargaming manual; jumping ahead to December 12, you get
The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
This refrigerator from 1956 has more features than modern day fridges pic.twitter.com/Wyg4VXm3ts
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 1, 2023
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In a world of wargaming so grand,
Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,
Updates each week,
For battles we seek,
On the tabletops, forces will stand!