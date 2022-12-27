Charles S Roberts Awards Winners Announced – #TuesdayNewsday 12/27/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is essential reading for all your strategy gaming headlines
The winners of the Charlies were announced.
The complete list of winners (all nominees here, too)
- Best Ancients to Medieval Era Board Wargame
For wargames set from before Antiquity to the Middle Ages through 1453.
Rome, Inc., Against the Odds, designer Phillip Jelley
- Best Early Gunpowder Board Wargame 1453-1793 AD
For wargames set between 1453 and 1793, explicitly including the Renaissance and Sengoku Jidai.
Bayonets & Tomahawks, GMT Games, designer Marc Rodrigue
- Best Late Gunpowder to Pre-World War I Board Wargame, excluding American Civil War and Napoleonic Topics
For wargames set after 1793, up to World War I , excluding the American Civil War and the Napoleonic Wars involving Napoleon or one of his Marshals.
Red Flag Over Paris, GMT Games, designer Fred Serval
- Best Napoleonic Board Wargame
For wargames set in the Napoleonic Wars era between 1793 and 1815 and involving Napoleon or one of his Marshals.
Napoleon Invades Spain, Operational Studies Group, designer Kevin Zucker
- Best American Civil War Board Wargame
For wargames set during the American Civil War 1861-1865, or dealing with the foundations or aftermath of that conflict.
Hood Strikes North, Multi-Man Publishing, designers Joseph M. Balkoski, Ed Beach & Chris Withers
- Best World War I Era Board Wargame
For wargames set between 1914 and before the Spanish Civil War.
Decisive Victory 1918: Soissons, Legion Wargames, designers Serge Bettencourt, Tim Gale
- Best World War II Era Board Wargame
For wargames set in the period of World War II.
Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White
- Best Modern Era Board Wargame
For wargames set after World War II, during the Cold War, or hypothetical conflicts after World War 2.
NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot, Compass Games, designer Bruce Maxwell
- Best Science-Fiction or Fantasy Board Wargame
For wargames set in a science fiction or fantasy setting.
Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile, Leder Games, designer Cole Wehrle
- Best Solitaire or Cooperative Board Wargame
For wargames designed to be played by one or more players in a cooperative mode, or with a dedicated solitaire experience.
Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White
- Best Magazine Board Wargame
For wargames published or distributed with a wargaming magazine.
Hannut: France 1940, Decision Games, designer Joe Youst
- Best Expansion or Supplement for an Existing Board Wargame
For a supplement to an existing wargame and not a stand-alone game on its own, and which requires the base game.
Undaunted: Reinforcements, Osprey Games, designers David Thompson & Trevor Benjamin
- Best Board Wargame Playing Components
For the graphical, physical presentation and visual interface of a wargame’s playing components and player aids, excepting the map or playing surface, and the rules.
Atlantic Chase, GMT Games
- Best Board Wargame Map Graphics
For the graphical and physical presentation of a wargame’s playing surface or board.
Bayonets & Tomahawks, GMT Games, map artist Marc Rodrigue
- Best Board Wargame Rules
For the complete presentation of a wargame’s rules.
Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White
- Best Cover Art
For artwork of a wargame’s front and back exterior packaging.
Storm Above the Reich, GMT Games, box artists Mark Simonitch & Antonis Karidis
- Best Computer Wargame
For wargames played primarily on a computer.
War in the East 2, Slitherine, Ltd.
- Best Wargame Magazine
For a wargame magazine, published regularly, either in print or electronically.
C3i, RBM Studios
- Best Individual Historical, Scenario Analysis, or Book
For a specific article or series of articles analyzing the history within a wargame, interview, or a new scenario for an existing wargame in print or web format.
Wayne Hansen, “Let’s Play! Devil Boats: PT Boats in the Solomons Overview & Review”
- Best Game Review or Analysis Website, Webcast, or Podcast
For a wargame review or analysis website, webcast, or podcast. Not for a single episode, but for the outlet as a whole.
The Player’s Aid (Blog & YouTube)
- Wargame of the Year
For the best wargame of the year, excluding reprints and reissues.
Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White
- James F. Dunnigan Design Elegance Award
For the wargame or person that has made the most impact in the past year.
David Thompson
- Clausewitz Award Hall of Fame
For an individual who has made significant contributions to the wargame industry, who has not been previously awarded.
INDUCTEE: Chad Jensen
- Charles S. Roberts Best New Designer Award
For a designer or team of designers whose first or second published wargame design was released during the year.
Marc Rodrigue
This Week’s Other Headline
The ACDC is even less than a month away, and the first draft of the schedule will be out within 24 hours.
We’ve got some interesting stuff this time around, including a 4-hour Jutland game, an advance look at World at War 85: Blood & Fury, a multi-player Market-Garden scenario, learn-to-play sessions of Great Campaigns of the American Civil War and Blucher, both Fall Blau and Lonely Cairn from Catastrophe Games, Point Blank from LNLP, an extended Krigesspiel game with IKS, and some sessions of the new Twilight:2000 RPG, with more to be locked onto the schedule.
Want to be a GM for us? Here’s the link to submit your game!
One More Headline
As a part of our continual evolution of Tuesday Newsday, look for some changes to the graphics & organization of the news in 2023.
It’s a slow news week, but there’s still folks releasing new stuff!
- MMP released ASL Journal #13
- World at War Magazine #88 is now available, with War Comes Early, an alt-history game that asks what would’ve happened if the Czechs had fought back in ’38.
- Undaunted: Stalingrad is finally shipping to US buyers and that info would’ve been MUCH easier to find with Osprey’s older website format than the trainwreck it is now
- The latest issue of Wargames Illustrated (#421) is available
- SNAFU released Molt Soroll Per Un Rei1 this week… but only in Catalan, so you’ll need to brush up on your language skills!
- We’re really interested to know what the “party” part of Let’s War is, which bills itself as a “party-wargame”
- Steve Jackson has The Rose Labyrinth, and expansion for The Fantasy Trip up on Kickstarter
- Cadet Games has Linebacker II on Gamefound right now
- MM has Time of Empires on sale right now; it’s a civ-builder that’s app-assisted
- Humble Bundle has a holiday indie sale with a bunch of interesting games hiding amongst some other crap
- Most of the Steel Division II DLC’s are free right now over at GOG
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #4 with the Six Day War game included
- Saturday Night Fights is on holiday break, but there are other games going on
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 January2 & 4 February
- Next #UnboxingDay 19 January
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC on 13-15 January, and look for volunteer & registration info to go live soon
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
- Cyrano has fired up a Crossfire tournament; Round 1 is underway
- The Battle of Fulford Gate for “Ravenfeast”
-
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!
- 4 different conventions on 13-15 January!
- The ACDC (virtual) (more details coming soon)
- MarsCon (Norfolk, VA)
- MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)
- Game mORE (Albany, OR)
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
- Rocky looks back at 2022 by the numbers at pre-orders, and accessories
- Moe’s Whiskey Charlie show last week was their “holiday party”
- Brian Train’s year-in-review of his wargame efforts including several with us
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about holiday wargaming accessories, sort of…
- Avalanche Press are sending Red Russia off to Valhalla (and/or The Gold Club)
- Boardgames make the Washington Post
- Holy shit! For the first time in 3 Februarys, Ventonuovo’s website doesn’t reference “this February” anymore!
- WDS talks about their Western Front updates to their Panzer Campaigns series
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Excellent article from Foreign Policy Magazine about wargaming the invasion of Taiwan, featuring MAJ Tom Mouat in a recurring role
- Ukraine’s 1st Tank Brigade kicking ass, and a look at their Jaeger brigades
- Norks arming Wagner Group?
- Are militarized Chinese reef “islands” really just static aircraft carriers?
- The next GUWS webinar is on January 10, as Dr. Ed McGrady talks about Gaming Climate Change: Challenges and More Challenges and Players and Users: Wargaming as a User Experience (UX) Design Problem on January 24
- Marine Corps wargaming
Something completely different!
We’ve got a middle-schooler out there who is trying to raise money for a trip to NYC this Spring, and could use some donations thru Venmo to make it happen. Even just $3 from enough “someones” will add up to a big help with the trip. As she notes…
“I need your help, please! I have the opportunity to go on an amazing school trip to NYC in March for the performing arts. We’ll get to attend two Broadway shows, tour the MET, an Apollo Theater Historic tour, have a Broadway acting workshop, see a live taping of the Today show….among so many other activities. I would appreciate any help in getting me to the Big . Thank you!!”
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF