Charles S Roberts Awards Winners Announced – #TuesdayNewsday 12/27/22

The winners of the Charlies were announced.

The complete list of winners (all nominees here, too)

Best Ancients to Medieval Era Board Wargame

For wargames set from before Antiquity to the Middle Ages through 1453.

Rome, Inc., Against the Odds, designer Phillip Jelley

For wargames set between 1453 and 1793, explicitly including the Renaissance and Sengoku Jidai.

Bayonets & Tomahawks, GMT Games, designer Marc Rodrigue

For wargames set after 1793, up to World War I , excluding the American Civil War and the Napoleonic Wars involving Napoleon or one of his Marshals.

Red Flag Over Paris, GMT Games, designer Fred Serval

For wargames set in the Napoleonic Wars era between 1793 and 1815 and involving Napoleon or one of his Marshals.

Napoleon Invades Spain, Operational Studies Group, designer Kevin Zucker

For wargames set during the American Civil War 1861-1865, or dealing with the foundations or aftermath of that conflict.

Hood Strikes North, Multi-Man Publishing, designers Joseph M. Balkoski, Ed Beach & Chris Withers

For wargames set between 1914 and before the Spanish Civil War.

Decisive Victory 1918: Soissons, Legion Wargames, designers Serge Bettencourt, Tim Gale

For wargames set in the period of World War II.

Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White

For wargames set after World War II, during the Cold War, or hypothetical conflicts after World War 2.

NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot, Compass Games, designer Bruce Maxwell

For wargames set in a science fiction or fantasy setting.

Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile, Leder Games, designer Cole Wehrle

For wargames designed to be played by one or more players in a cooperative mode, or with a dedicated solitaire experience.

Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White

For wargames published or distributed with a wargaming magazine.

Hannut: France 1940, Decision Games, designer Joe Youst

For a supplement to an existing wargame and not a stand-alone game on its own, and which requires the base game.

Undaunted: Reinforcements, Osprey Games, designers David Thompson & Trevor Benjamin

For the graphical, physical presentation and visual interface of a wargame’s playing components and player aids, excepting the map or playing surface, and the rules.

Atlantic Chase, GMT Games

For the graphical and physical presentation of a wargame’s playing surface or board.

Bayonets & Tomahawks, GMT Games, map artist Marc Rodrigue

For the complete presentation of a wargame’s rules.

Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White

For artwork of a wargame’s front and back exterior packaging.

Storm Above the Reich, GMT Games, box artists Mark Simonitch & Antonis Karidis

For wargames played primarily on a computer.

War in the East 2, Slitherine, Ltd.

For a wargame magazine, published regularly, either in print or electronically.

C3i, RBM Studios

For a specific article or series of articles analyzing the history within a wargame, interview, or a new scenario for an existing wargame in print or web format.

Wayne Hansen, “Let’s Play! Devil Boats: PT Boats in the Solomons Overview & Review”

For a wargame review or analysis website, webcast, or podcast. Not for a single episode, but for the outlet as a whole.

The Player’s Aid (Blog & YouTube)

For the best wargame of the year, excluding reprints and reissues.

Atlantic Chase, GMT Games, designer Jeremy White

For the wargame or person that has made the most impact in the past year.

David Thompson

For an individual who has made significant contributions to the wargame industry, who has not been previously awarded.

INDUCTEE: Chad Jensen

For a designer or team of designers whose first or second published wargame design was released during the year.

Marc Rodrigue

This Week’s Other Headline

The ACDC is even less than a month away, and the first draft of the schedule will be out within 24 hours.

We’ve got some interesting stuff this time around, including a 4-hour Jutland game, an advance look at World at War 85: Blood & Fury, a multi-player Market-Garden scenario, learn-to-play sessions of Great Campaigns of the American Civil War and Blucher, both Fall Blau and Lonely Cairn from Catastrophe Games, Point Blank from LNLP, an extended Krigesspiel game with IKS, and some sessions of the new Twilight:2000 RPG, with more to be locked onto the schedule.

Want to be a GM for us? Here’s the link to submit your game!

One More Headline

As a part of our continual evolution of Tuesday Newsday, look for some changes to the graphics & organization of the news in 2023.

It’s a slow news week, but there’s still folks releasing new stuff!

Steve Jackson has The Rose Labyrinth, and expansion for The Fantasy Trip up on Kickstarter

Cadet Games has Linebacker II on Gamefound right now

