Announcing Connections Online 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 2/14/23

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)
The Core of the conference will run from 18-20 April 2023, with events scheduled from 1000-1600 EDT. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Core events will be accessed through YouTube; registration information will be forthcoming. Previous conferences are accessible through YouTube (2022 and 2021).
Connections Online is an online conference dedicated to advancing and preserving the art, science, and application of wargaming (including business and non-war topics) by bringing together wargaming professionals and dedicated hobbyists interested in the theory and practice of wargaming for analysis, education, training — and fun.
Connections Online is part of the Connections series of international conferences, which includes regular events in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, as well as occasional events in other parts of the world.
- Legion Wargames released Aces of Valor, a solo WW1 dogfighting game
- Canvas Temple Publishing are shipping both The Pratzen: Austerlitz, 1805 and Imperial Campaigns No. 1: The Boer War
- These guys get it! Dark City Games released Grim Is The Night and did it on Monday!
- Fellowship of Simulations released Napoleon’s Conquests for your card-flipping enjoyment
- White Dog Games have 2 new ones for you
- By Iron And Blood covers Koniggratz in 1866
- The Mog explores the battles in Mogaidishu, as portrayed in Black Hawk Down
- Blue Panther has Battle of Oriamendi and Siege of Port Arthur from THGC
- Warlord Games released a bunch of “weapons teams” for their Bolt Action lines
- GMT Games’ latest shipping update says they’ll start charging on 2/15 and shipping in a few days
- Highlanders. With. LOCHABERS!
- Last week’s winner of the “Screw Those Guys” sweepstakes was the Kickstarter launch of I’m Not Afraid, a game about the failed revolution in Belarus back in 2020. It’s a low target number that’s already been doubled, and has some game-expanding stretch goals getting added
- This is the first time we’ve ever seen a blind “grab bag” of games & accessories1 offered on Kickstarter, as Steve Jackson Games start clearing warehouse space
- Ottoman Corsairs
- Pre-orders for Winter’s Victory from New England Simulations now open
- It’s sort of 4X-y and a component heavy, but Stonesaga has some legacy elements to it, also, and might appeal to just the right player – although it’s closing in on $1m so clearly there’s a lot of “right players” out there
- ATO Magazine #58, with Clash of Carriers is still on pre-order
- Fans of the gunpowder era/minis wargaming can pay what they want for Continents in Turmoil that covers from just after the AWI through Napoleon, and the South American wars of independence
- Slitherine has Field of Glory stuff on sale for the launch of the latest game in the series this week
- Alternative Armies has the “Automata Platoon” on sale right now, and you get a free giant slug mini with every February order
- FREE! Player aid downloads from Rapid Fire! for their upcoming Crete scenarios
- Miniature Market has Twilight Struggle: Red Sea on sale for under $30 right now
- Scout Duty is on sale on Steam right now, and yes, the direction arrow on the screen has very unfortunate placement
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Last Stand at Orks’ Drift for “Xenos Rampant”
- Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR (1 of 3)
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Three (our weekly Civ series)
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 1 ~ The OGL For Wargaming
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ March 5th and April 2nd
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be THIS WEEK
- The next virtual event is Connections Online, 18-20 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Don't forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
- 8-12 March Dice Tower West (Las Vegas, NV)
- 18-19 March Playthrough (Raleigh, NC
- 31 March – 3 April, Circle DC (Washington, DC)
- 17-24 April Connections Online
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH)
- Rocky flies solo through Guadalcanal
- Ardwulf is being…. sneaky
- My Own Worst Enemy starts playing Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea
- Wargame Central digging into Inferno from GMT
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream closed out The Best of Avalon Hill
- This week, Avalanche Press tells the story of the Moroccans fighting for France in 1940
- WDS has info about their latest system updates for Waterloo and Little Big Horn
- Hey, uh, Hexwar? December 2022 is no longer “coming soon”
- TRL’s designer notes on Die Festung Hamburg
- ONUS! Trainus is getting ready to ship and the Draco guys have been showing off the production proofs
- It’s not often you see a game convention where the entry fee is more than the nightly hotel rate3 but kudos to WIFCON for pulling it off
- Re-upping this query: Anyone know where to buy stuff from Cadet Games, since you apparently can’t on their website?
- The latest Compass Games’ Town Hall broadcast
Don't forget we've got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Is that obstacle breach yours? No, it’s mine!
- Tank battle comparisonator?
- The next GUWS webinar is 7 March with Malign: Gaming Influence in the Information Age, as they’ve rescheduled Aggie Hirst’s talk from next week to later in the year
- PaxSims shared a wargaming guide coming out of Poland
