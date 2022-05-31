Origins Countdown Is On – #TuesdayNewsday 5/31/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you around the strategy gaming world with the headlines

Our Origins 2022 coverage continues this week, and we’re collecting the links to all-things-O’22 together in a ‘mini-menu’ at the bottom of every article, as well as here:

Slow week here at Dragoon HQ, but going to pick up some with Origins, plus some other articles coming in from our crew

Quarterdeck International has a bunch of new games in – the usual one-offs, imports, and other oddities – including Arctic:1941, Piacenza – 1746, and Novi 1799, along with some other European imports that are a little tougher to find in the US

Read all about the German battleships in Avalanche Press’ Cruel Sea expansion (see “New Releases” above)

Catastrophe Games will have demo copies of Stonewall Uprising at their booth at Origins, as they try to hurry to launch the Kickstarter during Pride Month

CABS turns 30!

This week in our forums Imperiums: Greek Wars is getting some chatter Look for some broader topic-starters coming soon in our wargaming area where you can sound off on some of your favorite games Some interesting talk on the Total Generalship YouTube series

Dueling BGG discussion threads on younger wargamers

And update on S&T 336 over on Facebook

This is from March, but just came to our attention…

Same exact location as Combat Mission: Black Sea first scenario playing as Ukraine, published by @SlitherineGames @Matrix_Wargames. Was playing that yesterday. Eerie. Down to the grass patches in the fuel station. pic.twitter.com/BEyI5lpjMg — The Serious Strategy Gamer (@SeriousStrategy) March 11, 2022

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

As we noted (with chagrin) on our Twitter feed last week, Leder Games, the publishers behind the award-winning games Oath and Root, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Arcs , their upcoming space 4x boardgame. Arcs’ Kickstarter has been a major success so far, immediately smashing through its initial funding goal, and has gone on to raise ten times that amount within its first week.

, their upcoming space 4x boardgame. Arcs’ Kickstarter has been a major success so far, immediately smashing through its initial funding goal, and has gone on to raise ten times that amount within its first week. Praxis Games has released Evolving Empires , the second expansion for Interstellar Space: Genesis , their excellent turn-based space 4x. They’ve also dropped the free 1.4 update alongside it (read the patch notes here), and have already put out a hotfix as well (patch notes are here). In addition, both the main game plus the first expansion, Natural Law , are currently on sale at a 67% discount.

, the second expansion for , their excellent turn-based space 4x. They’ve also dropped the free 1.4 update alongside it (read the patch notes here), and have already put out a hotfix as well (patch notes are here). In addition, both the main game plus the first expansion, , are currently on sale at a 67% discount. Stardock released the 1.03 update for Galactic Civilizations IV , the latest entry in their long-running space 4x series. Along with adding the Alliance victory, the update includes many new Anomaly events, a raft of improvements to both balance and UI, plus numerous bug-fixes.

, the latest entry in their long-running space 4x series. Along with adding the Alliance victory, the update includes many new Anomaly events, a raft of improvements to both balance and UI, plus numerous bug-fixes. Developer Shiro Games has laid out the Early-Access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars , their real-time 4x based on author Frank Herbert’s benchmark science-fiction series. Almost certainly the roadmap’s highlight is the pending addition of multiplayer this summer, along with a fifth (as-yet unnamed) playable faction.

, their real-time 4x based on author Frank Herbert’s benchmark science-fiction series. Almost certainly the roadmap’s highlight is the pending addition of multiplayer this summer, along with a fifth (as-yet unnamed) playable faction. Kube Games released three pieces of news yesterday: 1.) The release of Rome vs. Carthage , the third DLC for Imperiums: Greek Wars , their historical 4x set in the Antiquities period, has been pushed back to Q3 2022. 2.) Development has already begun on a fourth DLC for Imperiums . 3.) Planning work has also begun on their next game, and will apparently be set in a period of history rarely covered by previous PC strategy titles.

, the third DLC for , their historical 4x set in the Antiquities period, has been pushed back to Q3 2022. 2.) Development has already begun on a fourth DLC for . 3.) Planning work has also begun on their next game, and will apparently be set in a period of history rarely covered by previous PC strategy titles. Speaking of games set in the Antiquities period… People who purchased Old World on the Epic Games Store prior to its release on Steam & GOG were running into an issue where they were not receiving the Heroes of the Aegean DLC for free. Developer Mohawk Games has since fixed the problem, and anyone who had already purchased the DLC in error has had their account automatically reimbursed.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

