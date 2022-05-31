Origins Countdown Is On – #TuesdayNewsday 5/31/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you around the strategy gaming world with the headlines
- Wargame Design Studio released Kriegsmarine and we’ve got some coverage coming over the next few weeks
- Avalanche Press re-released their Cruel Sea SWWAS expansion as a book, with France, Russia, and Germany all reporting for duty
- There are reports that Sword and Fire: Manila is now shipping from MMP, but no official announcement from MMP yet
- Ares Games drops 1941: Race to Moscow tomorrow, along with the new edition of Successors
- Noble Knight has Fate of Reiters from Hexasim in stock
- Fantasy Flight has a new roll-&-write game Twilight Inscription, which, as you can guess, takes place in the Twilight Imperium universe; website says to pre-order from your local store, but there’s a link to buy direct from FFG that says its in stock
- Steve Jackson Games released another Dungeon Fantasy setting: Caverntown
- For all your game-room-decorating needs, the BLOOD AND FURY THROW PILLOW1
- Is it a sale if it’s “free”? Mantic has the digital version of their Firefight rulebook available for free on their site
- Steam has Crossfire: Legion, an early access game, on sale at 10% off
- Miniature Market has Frontier Wars: France / Japan Expansion on sale
- Humble Bundle has at Battles of Yore bundle with a mixture of fantasy & historical games in a pay-what-you-want bundle
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #62, with Spanish Civil War Battles
- Columbia Games are clearing out the warehouse and any of these that don’t sell in the next few days get destroyed
- ASL fans! Pre-order the Hazardous Movement Pack #3 – City of Steel from The Gamer’s Armory
- Pre-order Starship Troopers: Terran Command from Slitherine and save 10%
- Modiphius has the Agents of Dune expansion for their Dune RPG on pre-order
- GW has a bunch of new pre-orders: dice, books, minis, not-particularly-‘mini’-minis
Slow week here at Dragoon HQ, but going to pick up some with Origins, plus some other articles coming in from our crew
- Saturday Night Fights ~ “Et Sans Resultat!” (3e) 1809 Learning Game (Part 3) — With the Author!
- Armchair Dragoons Reviews Poly Hero Dice
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay is 16 June
- Next Virtual Convention that’s confirmed will be our ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is Origins, 8-12 June
- The Battle of Guttstadt for “Shako 2”
- A Song of War for Mr. Wargaming Using “Dragon Rampant”
- Another Song of War — Battlesystem (2e) Campaign Game
- Want to join a big Overlord game on TTS for D-Day weekend?
- Quarterdeck International has a bunch of new games in – the usual one-offs, imports, and other oddities – including Arctic:1941, Piacenza – 1746, and Novi 1799, along with some other European imports that are a little tougher to find in the US
- Read all about the German battleships in Avalanche Press’ Cruel Sea expansion (see “New Releases” above)
- Catastrophe Games will have demo copies of Stonewall Uprising at their booth at Origins, as they try to hurry to launch the Kickstarter during Pride Month
- CABS turns 30!
- This week in our forums
- Imperiums: Greek Wars is getting some chatter
- Look for some broader topic-starters coming soon in our wargaming area where you can sound off on some of your favorite games
- Some interesting talk on the Total Generalship YouTube series
- Dueling BGG discussion threads on younger wargamers
- And update on S&T 336 over on Facebook
- This is from March, but just came to our attention…
Same exact location as Combat Mission: Black Sea first scenario playing as Ukraine, published by @SlitherineGames @Matrix_Wargames. Was playing that yesterday. Eerie. Down to the grass patches in the fuel station. pic.twitter.com/BEyI5lpjMg
— The Serious Strategy Gamer (@SeriousStrategy) March 11, 2022
- Rocky looks at his essential wargaming library
- Moe looks inside MMP’s new Korea: The Forgotten War
- Hethwill is pumping up Age of Penda – wargames rules quick view
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about OCS, and, well, the usual ‘other stuff’
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- As we noted (with chagrin) on our Twitter feed last week, Leder Games, the publishers behind the award-winning games Oath and Root, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Arcs, their upcoming space 4x boardgame. Arcs’ Kickstarter has been a major success so far, immediately smashing through its initial funding goal, and has gone on to raise ten times that amount within its first week.
- Praxis Games has released Evolving Empires, the second expansion for Interstellar Space: Genesis, their excellent turn-based space 4x. They’ve also dropped the free 1.4 update alongside it (read the patch notes here), and have already put out a hotfix as well (patch notes are here). In addition, both the main game plus the first expansion, Natural Law, are currently on sale at a 67% discount.
- Stardock released the 1.03 update for Galactic Civilizations IV, the latest entry in their long-running space 4x series. Along with adding the Alliance victory, the update includes many new Anomaly events, a raft of improvements to both balance and UI, plus numerous bug-fixes.
- Developer Shiro Games has laid out the Early-Access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars, their real-time 4x based on author Frank Herbert’s benchmark science-fiction series. Almost certainly the roadmap’s highlight is the pending addition of multiplayer this summer, along with a fifth (as-yet unnamed) playable faction.
- Kube Games released three pieces of news yesterday: 1.) The release of Rome vs. Carthage, the third DLC for Imperiums: Greek Wars, their historical 4x set in the Antiquities period, has been pushed back to Q3 2022. 2.) Development has already begun on a fourth DLC for Imperiums. 3.) Planning work has also begun on their next game, and will apparently be set in a period of history rarely covered by previous PC strategy titles.
- Speaking of games set in the Antiquities period… People who purchased Old World on the Epic Games Store prior to its release on Steam & GOG were running into an issue where they were not receiving the Heroes of the Aegean DLC for free. Developer Mohawk Games has since fixed the problem, and anyone who had already purchased the DLC in error has had their account automatically reimbursed.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- The Guardian did a dive into the wargaming program at King’s College in London
- Need some new stats for Ukrainian tanks?
- Dear South America: here, have some crappy ships!
- The RUSI land warfare conference in the UK is coming up at the end of June
- The next GUWS webinar is Breaking Bad: How to Get the Best Adversary for Your Wargame on 6/7 and then they get to From History to the Table: Modeling Skirmish-Level Engagements in Wargames with the inestimable David Thompson
- How will the Summer weather affect the campaign in Ukraine
