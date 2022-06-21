June 22, 2022
Changes Coming! – #TuesdayNewsday 6/21/22

Brant G

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines

We’ve got some updates, tweaks, and changes coming to some of our regular coverage here at Armchair Dragoons, including some further evolutions of Tuesday Newsday.  We’ll also be posting a major update to the event calendar & convention listing.  We’re looking at some options for upcoming recurring content.  So we’re asking you – what would you like to see from Armchair Dragoons? More gameplay?  More reviews1 or AARs?  Talk to us!  You can comment below, or in our forums

 

You can probably imagine what we spent most of this past week playing

 

  • Rocky continues to burden your reading shelves with more great content
  • Moe is unboxing his kitchen, so not much new from him
  • Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream started out talking about game rooms and game tables and then veered off into small conventions, e-readers, and sci-fi games

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Paradox Interactive released the 3.4.4 patch for Stellaris.  In addition to the many, many changes, improvements, and bug-fixes, the patch also adds a couple key automation features long requested by the player community.
  • Developer Shiro Games has added multiplayer to Dune: Spice Wars, their real-time 4x currently in Steam Early-Access (trailer).  Players can now engage in free-for-all’s of up to 4 players, or face off against each other in 2v2 matches.  In addition, the game is currently available at a 20% discount.
  • Stardock released version 1.04 for Galactic Civilizations IV.  Along with numerous smaller changes and bug-fixes, this latest update adds new Executive Orders, a powerful defensive Colony Upgrade, and Military Starbases are (finally!) able to protect planets within their radius from invasion.
  • Mohawk Games released Update #92 for Old World.  The update adds a number of balance changes and UI improvements, plus a number of bug-fixes.
  • Kube Games has released Version 1.2.5 for Imperiums: Greek Wars.  This latest patch significantly tweaks the difficulty levels in the initial game setup screen, adds numerous quality-of-life improvements, balance changes, AI improvements, and more.
  • Slitherine/Matrix have released the Steam Open Beta v1.0.5.0 on the Open Beta Branch for Distant Worlds 2.  While we typically don’t include beta patches/updates with the news, we’re making an exception in this case, as this latest open beta version upgrades the core game engine in a bid to significantly improve DW2’s performance.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

