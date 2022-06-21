Changes Coming! – #TuesdayNewsday 6/21/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines

We’ve got some updates, tweaks, and changes coming to some of our regular coverage here at Armchair Dragoons, including some further evolutions of Tuesday Newsday. We’ll also be posting a major update to the event calendar & convention listing. We’re looking at some options for upcoming recurring content. So we’re asking you – what would you like to see from Armchair Dragoons? More gameplay? More reviews or AARs? Talk to us! You can comment below, or in our forums…

You can probably imagine what we spent most of this past week playing

This week in our forums Now that folks saw some pics of it at Origins, people are talking about Academy’s upcoming Stellaris board game again Some chatter about the old European Air War computer game Yes, the weather sucks. Here’s somewhere you can bitch about it

A circular wargame economy?

Our Happy Hour this week included some show-&-tell on some 3mm minis wargaming; you should join us on Mondays at 5pm EST for a fun chat on our Discord server

Sebastian Bae asked about under-served topics in wargaming, and a whole lot of the responses showed that nobody went looking before they assumed there wasn’t anything out there

What historical conflicts need to be more wargames? #wargaming pic.twitter.com/U2jaXudrFe — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) June 14, 2022

Rocky continues to burden your reading shelves with more great content

Moe is unboxing his kitchen, so not much new from him

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream started out talking about game rooms and game tables and then veered off into small conventions, e-readers, and sci-fi games

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Paradox Interactive released the 3.4.4 patch for Stellaris . In addition to the many, many changes, improvements, and bug-fixes, the patch also adds a couple key automation features long requested by the player community.

. In addition to the many, many changes, improvements, and bug-fixes, the patch also adds a couple key automation features long requested by the player community. Developer Shiro Games has added multiplayer to Dune: Spice Wars , their real-time 4x currently in Steam Early-Access (trailer). Players can now engage in free-for-all’s of up to 4 players, or face off against each other in 2v2 matches. In addition, the game is currently available at a 20% discount.

, their real-time 4x currently in Steam Early-Access (trailer). Players can now engage in free-for-all’s of up to 4 players, or face off against each other in 2v2 matches. In addition, the game is currently available at a 20% discount. Stardock released version 1.04 for Galactic Civilizations IV . Along with numerous smaller changes and bug-fixes, this latest update adds new Executive Orders, a powerful defensive Colony Upgrade, and Military Starbases are (finally!) able to protect planets within their radius from invasion.

. Along with numerous smaller changes and bug-fixes, this latest update adds new Executive Orders, a powerful defensive Colony Upgrade, and Military Starbases are (finally!) able to protect planets within their radius from invasion. Mohawk Games released Update #92 for Old World . The update adds a number of balance changes and UI improvements, plus a number of bug-fixes.

. The update adds a number of balance changes and UI improvements, plus a number of bug-fixes. Kube Games has released Version 1.2.5 for Imperiums: Greek Wars . This latest patch significantly tweaks the difficulty levels in the initial game setup screen, adds numerous quality-of-life improvements, balance changes, AI improvements, and more.

. This latest patch significantly tweaks the difficulty levels in the initial game setup screen, adds numerous quality-of-life improvements, balance changes, AI improvements, and more. Slitherine/Matrix have released the Steam Open Beta v1.0.5.0 on the Open Beta Branch for Distant Worlds 2. While we typically don’t include beta patches/updates with the news, we’re making an exception in this case, as this latest open beta version upgrades the core game engine in a bid to significantly improve DW2’s performance.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...