Where Are All The New Releases?! – #TuesdayNewsday 8/30/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a quick whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines

Wow… it’s a light week on new releases? Did everyone go on holiday for the end of Summer? Are we about to get bombed on the other side of Labor Day? Or is this an inevitable slowdown as a result of the global shipping and logistics issues we’ve been discussing since last Summer?

PDX Con is this weekend, in Stockholm Sweden, for all things Paradox

DragonCon (Atlanta GA) runs 1-5 September and covers way more than just games

StrategiCon: GateWay (Los Angeles CA) runs 2-5 September with plenty of local wargamers

Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) is set for 16-18 September with a focus on minis and a side of tabletop wargames

GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall

If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it

Matrix Games will be taking over the development and publishing of NWS’s Rule The Waves series of games, and they are looking for beta-testers for RTW3; sign up here

BGG announces the next “evolution” of their GeekMarket (hint, it’s not evolving forward)

S&T Press has their latest “mega-feedback” survey up to ask about upcoming S&T games

Avalanche Press has an article about the Hitler Youth and their role in the battles of the late war, as well as the insanities around their recruitment

Grognard Sims posted their first news update since their “out of office” alert for back in January, to tell people that . . . they’ll be out of office for week or so for CSW Expo

Another excellent thread from Danni in which she explains the details of her day-to-day work. In this case, she’s showing the way in which they build graphics for reuse, and segment their Amazon storefronts while also unifying the visuals. There are a LOT of wargame companies that could use this level of expertise and inspiration

I'm taking care of my daily upkeep tasks (social media, customer service, emails) and then I'm kicking off my Amazon page deep-dive as the next #WorkingInBoardgames thread! 🧵 https://t.co/ZebXn6R4ah pic.twitter.com/TvSioJalyy — Danni Loe ☀️ (@dannibelow) August 24, 2022

#Wargames win wars! With help from @BarrickTim and @CascadiaMac, @40thID put the “operational” in “Operational #Wargaming System” while using a 1:100K map with a 5km hex overlay to develop & analyze our division Course of Action for our upcoming #Warfighter command post exercise pic.twitter.com/ueEplVtqRG — BG Rob Wooldridge (@40ID_DeputyCG) August 30, 2022

