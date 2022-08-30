Where Are All The New Releases?! – #TuesdayNewsday 8/30/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a quick whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines
Wow… it’s a light week on new releases? Did everyone go on holiday for the end of Summer? Are we about to get bombed on the other side of Labor Day? Or is this an inevitable slowdown as a result of the global shipping and logistics issues we’ve been discussing since last Summer?
- Avalanche Press are now shipping Tank Battle at Raseiniai, June 1941, another in their campaign study series for Panzer Grenadier
- Battlefront minis has the 2 new starter boxes for the Eastern Front mid-war line: Stalingrad and Kursk
- Steve Jackson Games (re)released GURPS Horror: The Madness Dossier, and also dropped a set of “tally mark” d6s
- Ares Games are handling the US releases of the new Dungeonology expansions: Leonardo’s Workshop, Triple Threat, and Unruly Students
and even though we waited until the afternoon to publish this week’s update, someone will still announce a new release within 3 hours…
- The first expansion for Assault Red Horizon ’41 is now on pre-order; the TA/OAS expansion adds artillery & air support to the base game
- Get your pre-order in now for the Victoria 3 release in October
- Trekkies! Modiphius has the Star Trek Adventures Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook on pre-order
- Free League is bringing back the original Dragonbane (Draka och Demoner) RPG from 40 years ago, and it’s now on Kickstarter
- War World X is a new card game on Kickstarter that somehow thinks these 2 statements are compatible
- Our hope is bring a new card game to life, thats fun, educational and can attract diverse players including veterans.
- Game play is a mix between Yugioh and Magic the Gathering.
- Kraken Dice have a Labor Day sale going on; 25% off everything on the side with coupon code LABOR25
- OSG has The Battle of Fismes on sale, as an intro to their Library of Napoleonic Battles series, for just over $20
- LNLP has both Space Infantry Federation and Space Infantry Resurgence on sale right now
- Almost all of Academy Games’ Agents of Mayhem series are 20% off right now. Most of the Birth of America series is running 10-20% off, too. The big-box Mare Nostrum sets are 10-40% off
- Acies Edizioni still has their Novi 1799 bundles on sale: w/ Wise Bayonets, w/ Moravian Sun, or the mega-bundle with all of them
- GOG has World in Conflict Complete Edition for less than a cheap latte, and a 7.62mm series twin-pack for even less than that
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #252, with The New Mexico Campaign 1862
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Scottish Corridor for “CrossFire”
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 4
- This week’s classic article ~ a review of Seasons
- Thematic? A look at Flashpoint Series Volume 1 from GMT Games
- Trying to understand the World at War 85 solo assistant
- Bison has too many projects in his painting workbench
- The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Lasalle 2”
- The Battle of Achdorf (part 2) for “Shako 2”
- PDX Con is this weekend, in Stockholm Sweden, for all things Paradox
- DragonCon (Atlanta GA) runs 1-5 September and covers way more than just games
- StrategiCon: GateWay (Los Angeles CA) runs 2-5 September with plenty of local wargamers
- Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) is set for 16-18 September with a focus on minis and a side of tabletop wargames
- GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall
- If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it
- Rocky dug into Flashpoint South China Sea with both an unboxing and a review/analysis, and now Moe takes a look inside the box, too
- We keep waiting for Iron Thunder to finally hit Kickstarter, but Moe got a sneak peek at the pre-pub version and gives you an extended playthru
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Peter Robbins had an excellent interview with Mr’s Bond & Carlson of the Admiralty Trilogy Group (Harpoon) about the Ukrainian sinking of the Russian warship Moskva
- Centurion’s Review talks about the best traits of a local game store and if your store has any of them, we invite you to submit them to our directory so we can get them included in our spotlight series!
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about The Best of SPI and he was very happy with the results
- There’s not much question that Warhammer III headlines the news this week: The latest entry from The Creative Assembly’s Total War franchise saw the release of the massive, long-anticipated “Immortal Empires” campaign (beta version), the equally-massive 2.0.0 update (watch this video to get the patch’s highlights), the Champions of Chaos DLC (trailer), and the Blood for the Blood God III DLC — all on the same day.
- After two months of numerous beta patches, publisher Slitherine and developer Codeforece have released a major update (v1.0.6.4) for Distant Worlds 2, their epic real-time space 4x. This one is bigger than most, as it includes an engine upgrade, a new Vulkan rendering mode (for improving frame rates), and an entire space station’s worth of improvements to UI, performance, gameplay, AI, and bug-fixes. (Read the full patch notes here.)
- Yet another game receiving a major patch is Old World, the historical 4x from developer Mohawk Games and publisher Hooded Horse. In addition to the usual balance refinements and bug-fixes (of which there are many), this “End of Summer” update also adds a new Dynasty System for Greece in the Heroes of the Aegean DLC campaign, plus adds four new “Learn-By-Playing” scenarios to the main game. The latter are an especially nice feature, as they provide an alternative to grinding through tutorials (which are not everyone’s cup of tea).
- We rarely mention mobile games with regard to the 4x genre, but Fate of an Empire – Age of War (trailer) caught our eye. Recently released on most major Android app stores, the game is currently available for $2.99 (link). There is a free, ad-supported version available as well (link).
- Arcen Games continue their run of putting out regular, weekly patches for AI War 2: Version 5.508 includes more fixes for multiplayer, along with more updates to some of the official mods (read the full patch notes here).
- Matrix Games will be taking over the development and publishing of NWS’s Rule The Waves series of games, and they are looking for beta-testers for RTW3; sign up here
- BGG announces the next “evolution” of their GeekMarket (hint, it’s not evolving forward)
- S&T Press has their latest “mega-feedback” survey up to ask about upcoming S&T games
- Avalanche Press has an article about the Hitler Youth and their role in the battles of the late war, as well as the insanities around their recruitment
- Grognard Sims posted their first news update since their “out of office” alert for back in January, to tell people that . . . they’ll be out of office for week or so for CSW Expo
- Another excellent thread from Danni in which she explains the details of her day-to-day work. In this case, she’s showing the way in which they build graphics for reuse, and segment their Amazon storefronts while also unifying the visuals. There are a LOT of wargame companies that could use this level of expertise and inspiration
- Connections Netherlands will be 28 November, in Breda, NL
- This just in: aircraft carrier industry recommends buying more aircraft carriers
- GUWS snuck in an addition webinar next week, with some of their members on 9/6 talking about the Thor’s Hammer game they designed for CGSC. After that, it’s Merlin Cyber Wargaming Module: Beyond Magic Bullets and Fairy Dust on 9/20 and Naval War College: Educational Wargaming on 10/4 good buddy
- Time to update the Next War: Poland orbats with more M1s
- 40th ID went and hit the tabletop for some wargaming with the OWS
That’s all for this week!
