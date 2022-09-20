Just Another Week of Wargaming! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/20/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday recons the strategy gaming world to bring you the headlines
October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design. Each session will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a specific use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage. The 45-minute presentations with focus on the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games. Audience Q&A will follow the presentation within the balance of time for that session.
|Details
|Confirmed Presentations
There are more presenters planned, but not yet hard-&-fast ‘confirmed’ so stay tuned!
The Other Headline
Now that we’re at least 3 stores into our spotlight series, we’ve opened up a new directory page specifically for the stores, that includes links to both the store’s page, and our spotlight article for it and we want your submissions through the online form.
When you send us your entries, please include some photos, even if just outside the store. One submitter forgot to, and when we contacted the store, they blew us off!
- VUCA Sims has updated their site to show they’ve released TWO new games
- Columbia got their latest Harn books in early, so they’re shipping Rethem to customers now and you can still get it at the pre-order price
- S&T #337 is shipping
- Catalyst Game Labs released a new BattleTech beginner box
- It looks like Against The Odds #57, with A Crowning Glory has escaped into the wild
- Fantasy Flight Games released a roll-&-write game in the Twilight Imperium universe called Twilight Inscription
- 1-148TACTIC has a Kickstarter campaign for their British Airborne expansion, including some Market-Garden scenarios
- We’d never heard of WARFARE – Modern Tactical Combat until we found the Kickstarter, but it looks neat
- Myth Wars: Battle for Midia looks like a classic mid-00’s FFG production, and that’s not a bad thing
- Car Wars battlemats are on pre-order through BackerKit
- Warlord Games has some new Bolt Action starter sets from the French and Germans, under their new “A Gentleman’s War” line
- Sound of Drums are hit their funding goal this time around for their History of the Ancient Seas games
- GMT Games put some new stuff on p500, plus a reprint
- Fighting Formations: US 29th Infantry Division (NEW)
- Napoleon in Egypt (NEW)
- The Dark Summer (REPRINT)
- Pick any 3 ziploc games from Turning Point Sims for $95, and save a handful
- It’s “Command Week” at Matrix Games, with up to 50% of CMO titles
- Half pound bags of assorted metal dice on sale at Easy Roller Dice Company with HALFED25
- WBS Games has Winged Victory Deluxe on sale for your tabletop dogfighting pleasure
- Graviteam Tactics Bird Grove is on sale on Steam
- Army Men is just $3 at GOG right now
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher” (Still)
- Convention Coverage ~ Southern Front 2022
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 6
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 2 ~ Games vs Sims with special guest Volko Ruhnke
- This week in our forums
- JD did not get talked out of The Pacific War by GMT Games
- We occasionally talk about cars, too
- Sign up for our next Blood Bowl tournament!
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the newly-updated event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 20 October
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January; on 19 October, we’ll have a 1-day showcase of professional wargaming projects under the Connections Online banner with details coming soon
- Next Real-World Convention is definitely ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November as we’ve got our events submitted now
- This weekend, both Hurricon (Kissemme FL) and Barrage (Havre de Grace MD) are being held
- GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, Hanford CA 13-16 October is the middle-of-nowhere event of the Fall
- If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it
- Just announced! Bounding First Fire ASL weekend in the UK, 16-20 November
- Rocky goes treasure-hunting in the mountains of Virginia
- Moe took a look inside Donnerschlag
- Patrick’s Tactics & Tutorials has added to the videos for Here Come The Rebels!
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream did a deep, deep dive into Legion Wargames’ pre-order queue
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Yesterday, Kube Games released Rome vs. Carthage, the third expansion for Imperiums: Greek Wars, their underrated classical-era historical 4x (trailer). This is the game’s biggest DLC yet, adding a huge new map (centered around the Mediterranean), along with many new playable factions, mechanics, and features.
- Over a decade after the original title was released, publisher Stardock and developer Ironclad Games have finally announced that Sins of a Solar Empire II is in development (watch the announcement trailer here). Sins 2 will be an Epic Games exclusive, and is set to enter Early-Access later this autumn, with a full release expected sometime in 2023.
- Mohawk Games have dropped Update #97 for Old World, their critically-acclaimed antiquities-era historical 4x. This update includes a number of changes and improvements, most notably to performance and the AI.
- Per this announcement from GMT Games, they’ve got a customs delay that’s holding up shipping of their latest p500 arrivals; one of their containers was pulled for a random hands-on inspection and they just have to wait for it to get done
- On their site, Ares Games moved pretty much everything they were planning to ship in September to either October or November
- Avalanche Press digs into their upcoming Infantry Attacks campaign study, looking at The Winter Battle of Masuria
- CSL sent out yet another pair of emails explaining why their pre-orders are delayed. Again.
- Wargame Design Studio shares a post about walking the ground on the beaches of Normandy, and shows you exactly where on the game map they were
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Registration is open for Connections Oz
- Wargaming and The Cycle of Research and Learning by Dr Peter Perla
- Tactics vs Strategy – good at one ≠ good at both
- Tonight’s GUWS webinar is Merlin Cyber Wargaming Module: Beyond Magic Bullets and Fairy Dust, with Naval War College: Educational Wargaming coming up on October 4th
- New modular capabilities for Danish naval vessels; how do you wargame it, though?
- Slovenia will be sending Ukraine some T55 tanks and yes you read that correctly; as David Axe explains, these are not your grandfather’s T55s
The Blade Warfighting Society executed some tabletop wargaming this past Wednesday! They stayed sharp with force-on-force competition using Take that Hill!, courtesy of UK Fight Club and COL @arnelpdavid! pic.twitter.com/gd5ATlGsXG
— Warfighting Society (@WarfightingSoc) September 19, 2022
