RIP Dean Essig ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Wargame design titan Dean Essig has passed away. It’s hard to overstate what a legendary figure he’d become, given that he was the brains behind several massive wargame series, like Operational Combat Series, Tactical Combat Series, Standard Combat Series, Battalion Combat Series, Line of Battle series, and Civil War Brigade series, among others. He’s got a cabinet full of CSR’s, and more than a few best-sellers.

Gamesurvey.org is over 500 responses, with more continuing to come in. As we’ve noted in our informal announcements

This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity. Gamesurvey.org is planned to stay open until 15 April 2024 Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses. No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.

Look for more discussion as the survey continues, and we’ll have plenty of wrap-up as we roll along!

The great @beyondsolitaire put together a How to Play for us about Hydrologic Cycle, our next game coming to crowdfunding (on @Kickstarter ) tomorrow! Check out the video below and then go follow the campaign page, so you'll know the moment we go live! https://t.co/oAzIlILj7r — Center for Learning through Games & Simulations (@CMICH_GAMES) March 25, 2024

