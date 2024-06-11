June 12, 2024
News

All Those D-Day Releases & Pre-Orders ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Grab your dice and prepare for battle as we unveil the latest #TuesdayNewsday headlines

 

5News 1 top

Some really fun “wargaming” spelling bee shirts here – hexes and everything!  These are MiD/CNX ONL guest and all-around Friend-of-the-Dragoons Alastair Kocho-Williams

WGhexshirt

 

5News 2 Below 1

The 2024 Spiel des Jahres nominees were announced.  Again – there’s no wargames in here, but it’s probably the most prestigious award in general boardgaming and will be awarded in July2024SdJ

 

5News 2 Below 2

WHQ O24 VertOrigins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWSCONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT & MAPS

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

TN montage 061124

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget that Gamesurvey.org is still open all the way to 1 July.  We’re over 2000 responses so far, and hope that you’ll be a participant, too.
Remember that as an academic survey, it’s not a particularly short one, and it’s focused on more than just the gameplay – we’re also interested in your community engagement, entrepreneurial spirit (or lack thereof!), and motivations for playing games, within the gamer audience.

The official site verbiage:

GS org

This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org

The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity.

Gamesurvey.org is extending the response window to 1 July 2024

Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses.

No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.

Also, you can see Brant talk about the survey with Liz on Beyond Solitaire

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. le sigh
  2. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: