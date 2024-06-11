All Those D-Day Releases & Pre-Orders ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Grab your dice and prepare for battle as we unveil the latest #TuesdayNewsday headlines
Some really fun “wargaming” spelling bee shirts here – hexes and everything! These are MiD/CNX ONL guest and all-around Friend-of-the-Dragoons Alastair Kocho-Williams
The 2024 Spiel des Jahres nominees were announced. Again – there’s no wargames in here, but it’s probably the most prestigious award in general boardgaming and will be awarded in July
- Captain Flip
- In the Footsteps of Darwin
- Sky Team
- Harmonies
- Passt nicht!
- Phantom Ink
- Schätz it if you can
- Trekking Through History
- Trio
Origins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT & MAPS
We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?
Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- Kieth’s new Raider Drop Zone game was just released by Blue Panther; you can read our interview with him here, and if you’re a Patreon supporter, you can get a couple of bonus questions from that interview, too!
- TS Wargames released the new Battle of Fort Ében-Émael
- The new Combat Mission Battle for Normandy Battle Pack 2 is out
- Modiphius has now kicked Achtung Cthulhu! – D-Day: Darkest Day out the door in the UK; in the US you can get the PDF, but print copies won’t release until July
- The new SGS Overlord game released on 6 June on Steam
- Worthington’s website says that Franklin 1864 is shipping now and is still only $66
- Warlord Games has some French Napoleonic Cavalry Commanders from Waterloo for you
- Kraken Dice released a new “caramel latte” 14pc dice set, but only made 500 of them, so order soon
- Lombardy Studios has a new D-Day book bundle focused on the US 1st Infantry Division, with a hardcover, comic, and foldout map
- For you LøLø fans, there’s the new Munchkin: The Floor is Larva expansion
- Phalanx has released Huang, a realm-builder set in medieval China that we got to see at GAMA Expo
- Battlefront minis released their new D-Day: Forces in Normandy line last week on the 8th. The 8th?! (checks notes) Yep, they released the D-Day line on the 8th
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- Order of the Day: Normandy launched last week, on, well . . . D-Day, natch
- Over the weekend, MMP launched pre-orders for OCS The Forgotten Battles, covering the Winter of ’43-’44 on the East front
- Disimula are at it again, with another great-looking pre-order for Sicilia 1943 – Operation Husky
- Salt & Pepper Games have their latest crowdfunding campaign, Operation Barclay (covering the deception around Allied invasions in the Med in WW2), live on Gamefound (designed by Maurice Suckling)
- The Pirate Republic: Africa Gambit just launched on Kickstarter
- Okinawa: The Last Battle of World War II {Solo Game of the Month} just launched on GameFound
- There are precious few details (or pledges!) on the campaign for the Global Thermo-Nuclear War card game, so it’ll be interesting to see if this ever actually goes anywhere
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Campaign Shenandoah for $29.95
- If you need a bunch of random dice – seriously, a bunch – you can get a whole case of mystery 7-piece sets at 40% off with coupon code CASE40 at checkout (ends 6/12)
- Compass Games has Barbarians at the Gates on sale for $65
- Between now and 8 July, any order from Alternative Armies comes with this set of 4 imps for free
- Miniature market has their giant 20th anniversary sale going on right now, but also has some other crazy deals not tied to that big sale
- Undaunted: North Africa for $35
- Heroes of Normandie: Big Red Edition (20th Anniversary Sale)
- Wolfenstein: The Board Game (20th Anniversary Sale)
- Save $10 on ’85 Afghanistan – Graveyard of Empires, Alone in the Mountains over at Noble Knight Games
- Big sale on game cartography software over at HumbleBundle, and these are lifetime licenses
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky has a note about MG(R) Bob Scales’ latest book, and we’re really only bringing this to your attention because our editorial director insisted on including the fact that he lived two doors down from the Scales family in Oklahoma and went to high school with the general’s daughter
- Navaronegun’s T2K blog continues with a session recap of the latest “forcible entry” episode
- Space-Biff has issues with Harrow County
- Stuart digs into Banish All Their Fears
- The latest “armory” article from Matrix Games talks about amphibious landings, as they stray further from “things” and more towards “concepts”
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Grant talks with Volko about series games on his Pushing Cardboard show
- Field Of Glory Kingdoms : Cooperative Grand Campaign Intro from Peter Robbins
- Operation Overlord war game in 54mm from Bill Molyneaux
- Pushing Cardboard’s talk with Volko was one of the highlights of last weekend’s SDHISTCON Second Front
- Justegarde is playing Busacco 1810 from Vae Victis
- Crowbar How To Play from Meandering Mike
- Beyond Solitaire Podcast 159: Marco Arnaudo on The Tabletop Revolution
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about victory conditions in wargames
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- ICv2 reports that WotC are now launching “Avalon Hill Game Nights” but grogs shouldn’t get their hopes up since the AH brand has long ago left wargames far far in the rear view mirror
- BoardGameNewsWire reports on EssenSpiel backpedalling on the use of AI artwork in the promo material
- GMT gives you a look at the map for Hannibal’s Revenge
- Per LNLP’s FB page, the shipment for World at War ’85 – Blood & Fury, Ju-87 Stuka Ace, and Glory & Empire: First Victories is being loaded now, and will be on the boat headed to the US shortly
- The Origins Awards nominees were (finally) announced, and there’s not a damn wargame in there anywhere, so we’re giving you a link, but not a complete listing, and will probably do the same with the winners
- Columbia has released a 2024 catalog in downloadable PDF format
- Wargame Design Studio announced that their Summer Sale will kick off 6/14 and run thru 4th of July weekend
- The latest Shadow Empire update from Matrix Games introduces a whole lot of Arachnids, including pets-gone-feral
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Origins 2024 Countdown! Exhibitor Spotlight
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl (5) for “General d’Armee 2”
- Armored Brigade II: Screenshots & Interview
- Pop nukes in Twilight: 2000 ~ Surviving Nuclear War Amongst Conspiracies
- Gameplay this week
Don’t forget that Gamesurvey.org is still open all the way to 1 July. We’re over 2000 responses so far, and hope that you’ll be a participant, too.
Remember that as an academic survey, it’s not a particularly short one, and it’s focused on more than just the gameplay – we’re also interested in your community engagement, entrepreneurial spirit (or lack thereof!), and motivations for playing games, within the gamer audience.
The official site verbiage:
This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org
The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity.
Gamesurvey.org is extending the response window to 1 July 2024
Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses.
No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.
Also, you can see Brant talk about the survey with Liz on Beyond Solitaire
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC2, 17-19, 2025
- Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024
Other Conventions & Events
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
- 12-20 July 2024 CSW Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 20-28 July 2024 WBC (Seven Springs Resort, PA)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport, RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 20-22 September 2024 Southern Front (Morrisville NC)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 6-11 November 2024 Compass Game Fall Expo (Meriden CT)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Every few years, someone discovers that Kriegsspiel is old ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Forgot to include this last week, but the USMC have dedicated their new wargaming center at Quantico
- Malaysia is buying 3 Turkish corvettes so start updating those South China Sea orbats
- Ukraine getting some French Mirage 2000-5 fighters
- The next GUWS webinar is previous MiD guest Pijus Kruminas on 18 June talking (War)game theory: wargaming and modeling in social sciences and on 9 July they have Jorit Wintjes talking about Kriegsspiel – Past and Present
- PaxSims talks about designing/executing an AFROTC Wing Wargame
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
