All Those D-Day Releases & Pre-Orders ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Grab your dice and prepare for battle as we unveil the latest #TuesdayNewsday headlines

Some really fun “wargaming” spelling bee shirts here – hexes and everything! These are MiD/CNX ONL guest and all-around Friend-of-the-Dragoons Alastair Kocho-Williams

The 2024 Spiel des Jahres nominees were announced. Again – there’s no wargames in here, but it’s probably the most prestigious award in general boardgaming and will be awarded in July

Origins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT & MAPS

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

The Origins Game Fair app is here! Download it today on your device of choice and have all the information you need to make your five days of fun the best it can be! See you in Columbus June 19-23! LEARN MORE: https://t.co/FX5nEfoYsW pic.twitter.com/eApNqbRMYl — Origins Game Fair (@originsgames) May 29, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget that Gamesurvey.org is still open all the way to 1 July. We’re over 2000 responses so far, and hope that you’ll be a participant, too.

Remember that as an academic survey, it’s not a particularly short one, and it’s focused on more than just the gameplay – we’re also interested in your community engagement, entrepreneurial spirit (or lack thereof!), and motivations for playing games, within the gamer audience.

The official site verbiage:

This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity. Gamesurvey.org is extending the response window to 1 July 2024 Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses. No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.

Also, you can see Brant talk about the survey with Liz on Beyond Solitaire

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Do you have what it takes to capture Copehill Down Village? Drop into the wargaming festival at @DSET_EVENT and try your hand at Take That Street – our urban tactical wargame. Command the experimental Urban Phalanx Platoon against Task Force Hannibal. pic.twitter.com/mXRpjfqvTp — Fight Club International (@Fight_Club_Intl) June 11, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...