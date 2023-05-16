May 16, 2023
New Releases Everywhere ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/16/23

Here’s our #TuesdayNewsday recon at the strategy gaming headlines of the week

Wow – no big new drop from GMT, and there’s still plenty of new stuff to go hunt down, both on the board and minis fronts.  Which ones are you going to hunt down?

 

We’re continuing our countdown to Origins with a preview item each week until the show.  Also, our original Wargame HQ event preview had some of the event numbers wrong, and they’re fixed now.

ORIGINS 2023 PREVIEW COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS ~ ADVICE FOR ROOKIES ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ THE MAILBAG ~ FOOD & DRINK
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

 

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interestingTN montage 5 16 23

 

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

 

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

 

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

 

Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Also, we’ve now updated our consolidated events calendar to include the Flames of War / Team Yankee events from Battlefront

As announced on our podcast on 3/31

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store.  We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

 

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

