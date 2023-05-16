New Releases Everywhere ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/16/23

Here’s our #TuesdayNewsday recon at the strategy gaming headlines of the week

Wow – no big new drop from GMT, and there’s still plenty of new stuff to go hunt down, both on the board and minis fronts. Which ones are you going to hunt down?

We’re continuing our countdown to Origins with a preview item each week until the show. Also, our original Wargame HQ event preview had some of the event numbers wrong, and they’re fixed now.

ORIGINS 2023 PREVIEW COVERAGE

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS ~ ADVICE FOR ROOKIES ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ THE MAILBAG ~ FOOD & DRINK

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

The CSR Awards are pleased to confirm that the 2022 Nominating Committee has completed its deliberations and is determining the final nominees for the 2022 Charles S. Roberts Awards. We remain committed to our mission and process and our special 2022 Awards Timetable. [1/2] — The Charles S. Roberts Awards (@CharlieAwards) May 15, 2023

