New Games Everywhere – #TuesdayNewsday 7/19/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday recons the strategy gaming world to bring you the headlines
There no one long-awaited tentpole release this week, but there’s a whole LOT of gaming goodness that is making its way to customers in mid-July here.
What are you looking forward to this getting released this summer? And what’s been your favorite new game so far?
- Hollandspiele has released the cleverly-named II Grass II Crown, an expansion to their well-received The Grass Crown game on Roman warfare
- Brian Train released a free print-&-play version of QUICK (Quick Urban Integrated Combat Kriegsspiel) through his website
- Compass Games started shipping Death in the Trenches
- Worthington Games has another ‘bookgame’ out – On To Moscow is now available through Amazon and covers the 1941 invasion
- High Flying Dice released Operation Iron Brain about the 1982 siege of Beirut about the Israeli pursuit of the PLO
- Strategy & Tactics #336 started shipping to subscribers
- SNAFU Games released Equatorial Clash in June and somehow we missed it
- Clash of Arms’ home page hasn’t updated in about 2-1/2 years, so we missed them releasing some new stuff
- The primer book on “Battles in the Age of Reason”, which begs the question that if you need another book to explain your rulebook, maybe you need a new rulebook?
- La Bataille de Mont Saint Jean, June 18, 1815
- Warlord Games released a few new sets for their Oathmark game
- Steve Jackson Games got busy this week
- OGRE (digital version) is now live on Steam
- The Munchkin empire continues to expand like monkeypox, with Munchkin Babies 2: Stork Naked and Munchkin Goats and no we’re not just making that up
- Just in time for Shark Week, here’s SJG’s Shark Dice
- The Desert Rats DLC for the Unity of Command II game is now available on Steam
- There’s a cool “armoured flak platoon” for Flames of War with a couple of halftracks that’s now available
- Risk: Warhammer 40K now available at Miniature Market
- Compass has Borthers in Arms on Kickstarter for their last-minute pre-order-palooza
- Gamer’s Armory has the Battle for France after-market scenario pack for ASL on pre-order, shipping in about a week
- Monster Hunter International, based on the Larry Correia books, is on Kickstarter
- Black May 1943 The Battle of the Atlantic is on Kickstarter, with a map-&-standing-counters game of WW2 submarine warfare
- Tectonia is a neolithic 4X-ish game with a twist: the map keeps changing as you try to lead your tribe to glory; currently at Gamefound
- Warlord Games went back to the well for their epic-scale Napoleonic minis, but stayed laser-focused on Waterloo in this batch of pre-orders
- Napoleon’s Guard Cavalry Bundle
- French Imperial Guard Horse artillery 6-pdr battery
- French Gendarmes d’elite of the Imperial Guard
- French Lancers of the Imperial Guard
- French Grenadiers à cheval of the Imperial Guard
- French Empress DRAGOOOOOOOOOONS! of the Imperial Guard
- French Chasseurs à Cheval of the Imperial Guard
-
- Big sale on the entire Age of Empires catalog over at Humble Bundle
- LNLP has Heroes of the Motherland on sale; it’s only about 5%, but it’s still a sale
- Easy Roller Dice put their 7-piece mystery dice sets on sale; add at least 3 mystery sets to your cart and use the code JULY22 at checkout and you’ll get all 3 for $10
- Matrix Games’ sale this week is the “Man on the Moon” sale on space games
- AI War is 20% off on Steam right now
- Looking for something off the beaten path? Noble Knight has a bunch of 80s-era wargames from Ad Technos available, but they’re pricy
- And if anyone knows “pricy” it’s these guys! Look, generally if you take 32% off of something, that’s a good sale, but when it’s The Knowledge Company, you know it’ll still cost you a couple of car payments; saving £230 is a big deal when the final price isn’t still £500
- OK, the Deadloque minis on sale at Alternative Armies look pretty cool, especially if you need Napoleonic Zombies
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T 289, with The War of Austrian Succession in it
- Saturday Night Fights! Fumbling Through “CrossFire”
- Kriegsmarine AAR ~ The Battle of the Barents Sea – Part 1
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 1
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 18 August
- Next Virtual Convention as of right now is The ACDC in January, but there’s talk of a one-day Connections Online event in October that we’re investigating
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- Campaign Carnival Scenario #2 Take 2!
- Six-Player “Lasalle 2” Club Game
- Might be rebooting the online kriegsspiel with a change in platform
- Historicon, Lancaster PA 20-24 July
- WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July
- GenCon, Indianapolis IN 4-7 August
- HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August
- Rocky digs into a publicly-available Mark Herman design from the professional world, about facing off with China
- Moe did a bunch of videos on The Long Road this week
- Homo Ludens got their latest podcast out
- A fascinating review of Heading Forward from Sapce-Biff
- Gimpy isn’t happy with ChaosOrc’s service through their eBay store, and calls them out on it
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “fancy” wargames
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Yesterday, developer Proxy Studios released v1.10.01 for Warhammer 40k: Gladius. This update allows simultaneous turns to be enabled or disabled during a game, updates German & French translations, adds a host of balance tweaks and bug-fixes, plus a handful of modding tweaks and other improvements.
- The progress of Stellar Monarch 2 in Early Access continues, and has now been updated to version 0.76. This latest version adds a bit of everything, though like the previous update, the focus is on noble houses and their associated mechanics.
- Terraformers, developer Asteroid Labs’ colony/city-builder currently in Steam Early-Access, just added Custom Mode (including Endless Mode); you can watch the trailer here. Custom Mode comes with new features including Technologies, the “Marslopedia”, and a new scenario. The game is also currently available at a 20% discount.
- Compass Games needs some playtesters for Desert Generals
- As reported by TGN, the record heat wave in Europe is affecting some game manufacturers, notably Mantic
- Roll20 and DTRPG are teaming up on some shared platform support and sales initiatives
Yes, we picked a fight on Twitter. Isn’t that what Twitter is for?!
This is cool
Should do another one on "innovative business practices" too, since wargamers were ahead of everyone else on
– crowdfunding
– linked campaign scenarios
– shared rules across multiple games of same system
– game conventions
– professional training applications https://t.co/IjA8hcAvB6
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 14, 2022
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Brian Train teaching wargaming to the Urban Ops planning course in California
- MORS has an upcoming course on “gaming emergency response to disease”
- The next GUWS webinar is tonight! Wargaming Operational Logistics Forward in Peer Adversary Conflict at 1800 EDT, and Why Do We Play This Way? Economics & Games on 8/2
- OK folks… how do you stat this out in Harpoon?
- PaxSims reviews the Forging Wargamers book, about developing wargamers among the active military
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF