New Games Everywhere – #TuesdayNewsday 7/19/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday recons the strategy gaming world to bring you the headlines

There no one long-awaited tentpole release this week, but there’s a whole LOT of gaming goodness that is making its way to customers in mid-July here.

What are you looking forward to this getting released this summer? And what’s been your favorite new game so far?

Historicon, Lancaster PA 20-24 July

WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July

GenCon, Indianapolis IN 4-7 August

HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Yesterday, developer Proxy Studios released v1.10.01 for Warhammer 40k: Gladius . This update allows simultaneous turns to be enabled or disabled during a game, updates German & French translations, adds a host of balance tweaks and bug-fixes, plus a handful of modding tweaks and other improvements.

. This update allows simultaneous turns to be enabled or disabled during a game, updates German & French translations, adds a host of balance tweaks and bug-fixes, plus a handful of modding tweaks and other improvements. The progress of Stellar Monarch 2 in Early Access continues, and has now been updated to version 0.76. This latest version adds a bit of everything, though like the previous update, the focus is on noble houses and their associated mechanics.

in Early Access continues, and has now been updated to version 0.76. This latest version adds a bit of everything, though like the previous update, the focus is on noble houses and their associated mechanics. Terraformers, developer Asteroid Labs’ colony/city-builder currently in Steam Early-Access, just added Custom Mode (including Endless Mode); you can watch the trailer here. Custom Mode comes with new features including Technologies, the “Marslopedia”, and a new scenario. The game is also currently available at a 20% discount.

Yes, we picked a fight on Twitter. Isn’t that what Twitter is for?!

This is cool

Should do another one on "innovative business practices" too, since wargamers were ahead of everyone else on

– crowdfunding

– linked campaign scenarios

– shared rules across multiple games of same system

– game conventions

– professional training applications https://t.co/IjA8hcAvB6 — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 14, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

