Happy Birthday @Hollandspiele! – #TuesdayNewsday 8/16/22

Happy birthday to Hollandspiele!

It was 6 years ago that Hollandspiele opened their doors with a crazy print-on-demand-only business model that turned out to be a huge hit and has allowed all sorts of off-the-wall, interesting, niche-within-a-niche games to see the light of day, which would’ve been nigh impossible 15 years ago.

As a part of their ‘celebration’ they’ve got canvas map upgrades for a bunch of their games, including Stilicho, Charlemagne, Siege of Mantua, and NATO Air Commander, among others.

Compass has another Kickstart-the-last-of-the-preorders going, for No Peace Without Honor!

As seen at GenCon, Clank Catacombs is currently on pre-order

Intergalactic Ace is on Gamefound, if you’re looking for an arcade-like feel for your tabletop dogfighting

HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August

DragonCon, Atlanta GA 1-5 September

StrategiCon: GateWay, Los Angeles CA 2-5 September

Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) 16-18 September

Rocky is doing his damnedest to keep your wargaming library full

Moe got a look at Caucasus Burning

Gimpy Gamer has some harsh words, with evidence, for GrimLord and their Kickstarter fulfillment fiasco, which doesn’t seem to be going well (and it’s Gimpy, so NSFW language)

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about gaming in limited spaces, and Brant got a little chippy in the comments 😆

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Developer Apseren has announced Stardust Exile, a new space grand-strategy RTS tile (watch the trailer here). Set in our own Milky Way galaxy, one of the game's more unique features is that it claims contain currently known stars and exo-planets, and that the other stars & planets are generated based current data. (This also implies the galaxy maps could be enormous, though the number of star systems and planets has yet to be confirmed by the developer.) The game is set to release onto Steam Early Access later this year.

Stardock has released v1.05 for Galactic Civilizations IV. Along with bug-fixes, balance tweaks, and UI improvements, this latest update adds Survival Mode and (finally) Sandbox Mode to multiplayer.

Developer Untrustedlife has put out Update #55 for DR4X, his fast-faced (and "perfectly normal") light fantasy 4x currently in Steam Early Access. This update mostly addresses some gameplay and UI issues, particularly with improving various shaders to make it easier for the player to distinguish things.

If you've not watched it – this is worth your time. https://t.co/zuExMaNdAY (45:43)@compassgamesllc owner on the livestream. Makes false claims about how MMP & GMT handle errata, & misses the point about goodwill in the community – says nobody has the right to complain. EPIC! — Keith the Wargame Guy (@thewargameguy) August 15, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

