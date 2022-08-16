Happy Birthday @Hollandspiele! – #TuesdayNewsday 8/16/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday is the intel update you need to stay on top of the strategy gaming world
Happy birthday to Hollandspiele!
It was 6 years ago that Hollandspiele opened their doors with a crazy print-on-demand-only business model that turned out to be a huge hit and has allowed all sorts of off-the-wall, interesting, niche-within-a-niche games to see the light of day, which would’ve been nigh impossible 15 years ago.
As a part of their ‘celebration’ they’ve got canvas map upgrades for a bunch of their games, including Stilicho, Charlemagne, Siege of Mantua, and NATO Air Commander, among others.
- Regiments is a new Cold-War-goes-hot game on Steam that looks really darn good and is 15% off for the launch
- Battle of the Niemen River 1920 is a new release from TS Wargaming over in Poland
- The second edition of Osprey Games’ Lion Rampant is now being spotted in the wild
- Warlord Games has released a new starter box for Strontium Dog: The Good the Bad and the Mutie
- S&T Quarterly #19 is now available for the public to order; the focus is on the French-&-Indian / Seven Years’ War
- Compass has another Kickstart-the-last-of-the-preorders going, for No Peace Without Honor!
- As seen at GenCon, Clank Catacombs is currently on pre-order
- Intergalactic Ace is on Gamefound, if you’re looking for an arcade-like feel for your tabletop dogfighting
- Compass Games has The Third World War, DSE on sale right now for about $25 off
- GOG has Partisans 1941, Extended Edition, on sale right now at 75% off
- Miniature Market has a board game sale going on right now, with a bunch of wargames included, like 1941 Race to Moscow, Salerno ’43, a bunch of Memoir ’44 stuff, Colonial Twilight, and Built for War
- C’mon really? There’s a Battlefield Priest game? Seriously? Even at 33% off it looks like too much
- Battlefront minis has a big sale on their Eastern Front line for Flames of War right now
- Wargame History – An anti-nuclear wargame in Fulda Gap: The First Battle of the Next War (SPI, 1977)
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 3
- GenCon!
- This week in our forums
- Ground of Aces is an upcoming airbase-management game
- Still some chatter about Point Blank V is for Victory
- Imperiums: Greek Wars continues to keep the attention of the Dragoons
- Stardust Exile is an upcoming RTS/4X with some big stats, but some lingering questions (see below)
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is THURSDAY!
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January; on 19 October, we’ll have a 1-day showcase of professional wargaming projects under the Connections Online banner with details coming soon
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August
- DragonCon, Atlanta GA 1-5 September
- StrategiCon: GateWay, Los Angeles CA 2-5 September
- Southern Front 2022, Morrisville NC (RTP area) 16-18 September
- Rocky is doing his damnedest to keep your wargaming library full
- Moe got a look at Caucasus Burning
- Gimpy Gamer has some harsh words, with evidence, for GrimLord and their Kickstarter fulfillment fiasco, which doesn’t seem to be going well (and it’s Gimpy, so NSFW language)
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about gaming in limited spaces, and Brant got a little chippy in the comments 😆
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Developer Apseren has announced Stardust Exile, a new space grand-strategy RTS tile (watch the trailer here). Set in our own Milky Way galaxy, one of the game’s more unique features is that it claims contain currently known stars and exo-planets, and that the other stars & planets are generated based current data. (This also implies the galaxy maps could be enormous, though the number of star systems and planets has yet to be confirmed by the developer.) The game is set to release onto Steam Early Access later this year.
- Stardock has released v1.05 for Galactic Civilizations IV. Along with bug-fixes, balance tweaks, and UI improvements, this latest update adds Survival Mode and (finally) Sandbox Mode to multiplayer.
- Developer Untrustedlife has put out Update #55 for DR4X, his fast-faced (and “perfectly normal”) light fantasy 4x currently in Steam Early Access. This update mostly addresses some gameplay and UI issues, particularly with improving various shaders to make it easier for the player to distinguish things.
- The next ConSimGameJam is this weekend
- Decision Games has a survey on “Euro-style history & sci-fi games” right now
- Get a job! Mantic Games wants a crowdfunding manager
- Keith is spot-on here
If you've not watched it – this is worth your time. https://t.co/zuExMaNdAY (45:43)@compassgamesllc owner on the livestream. Makes false claims about how MMP & GMT handle errata, & misses the point about goodwill in the community – says nobody has the right to complain. EPIC!
— Keith the Wargame Guy (@thewargameguy) August 15, 2022
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Another day, another cyber attack, as Microsoft fights back against the Russians… again
- The Ukrainian raid on the airfield in Crimea might be more impactful that first realized
- Hey look, Sebastian does the Lord’s work in promoting wargaming in the professional world, but it would be nice if the guys on the urban warfare episode of this podcast could give us the credit for connecting Brian Train with the 40th ID(M) Urban Warfare Center / Urban Operations Planners Course, since, y’know… we were the ones that actually did it
- The next GUWS webinars is weeks away, with Merlin Cyber Wargaming Module: Beyond Magic Bullets and Fairy Dust on 9/20 and Naval War College: Educational Wargaming on 10/4 good buddy
- A new UK global maritime strategy
- PaxSims has the Connections North videos from the last conference
