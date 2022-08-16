August 16, 2022
Happy Birthday @Hollandspiele! – #TuesdayNewsday 8/16/22

Happy birthday to Hollandspiele!

It was 6 years ago that Hollandspiele opened their doors with a crazy print-on-demand-only business model that turned out to be a huge hit and has allowed all sorts of off-the-wall, interesting, niche-within-a-niche games to see the light of day, which would’ve been nigh impossible 15 years ago.
As a part of their ‘celebration’ they’ve got canvas map upgrades for a bunch of their games, including StilichoCharlemagneSiege of Mantua, and NATO Air Commander, among others.

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Developer Apseren has announced Stardust Exile, a new space grand-strategy RTS tile (watch the trailer here).  Set in our own Milky Way galaxy, one of the game’s more unique features is that it claims contain currently known stars and exo-planets, and that the other stars & planets are generated based current data.  (This also implies the galaxy maps could be enormous, though the number of star systems and planets has yet to be confirmed by the developer.)  The game is set to release onto Steam Early Access later this year.
  • Stardock has released v1.05 for Galactic Civilizations IV.  Along with bug-fixes, balance tweaks, and UI improvements, this latest update adds Survival Mode and (finally) Sandbox Mode to multiplayer.
  • Developer Untrustedlife has put out Update #55 for DR4X, his fast-faced (and “perfectly normal”) light fantasy 4x currently in Steam Early Access.  This update mostly addresses some gameplay and UI issues, particularly with improving various shaders to make it easier for the player to distinguish things.

 

