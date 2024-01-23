RIP Peter Perla, a Giant of Wargaming ~ #TuesdayNewsday

#TuesdayNewsday mourns the loss of one of the real giants of the wargaming world

There is no other headline this week. Peter Perla, the man who literally wrote the book on The Art of Wargaming, passed away over the weekend. Funeral services will be in DC on Friday, January 26 and the obituary from the funeral home can be found here. The wargaming world, both commercial and professional, weighed in all over the place, including a memorialization at PaxSims, and Brian Train’s note on his site. His article about “Why Wargaming Works” with Ed McGrady is still referenced by many today.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nope. That’s pretty much it. No other story comes anywhere close.

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Here’s a pretty cool game company ‘project’ – Columbia Games is organizing a trip to Quebec in September for a tour of the 1759 battlefields, in honor of the 50th anniversary of their Quebec 1759 game

Counterfeiters are shipping fake copies of games before the Kickstarter campaigns are done

This month’s update from WDS talks about their upcoming changes to the Panzer Campaigns series

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

On Tuesdays, the wargamers convene,

For news on each strategic scene,

With updates in tow,

They’re ready to go,

In battles on both tables and screens!

Like this: Like Loading...