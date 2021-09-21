The Mentioned in Dispatches podcast is back! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/21/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a whiparound of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Mentioned in Dispatches is back! Season 7 of our podcast has launched with its premiere episode, and look for episodes every Friday until some time in December.
Newly Released This Week:
- 1973: The Yom Kippur War from CSL is now available to order. It’s part of their “Procedural Combat Series” of post-WW2 conflict games.
- The Grass Crown from Hollanspiele is now available. It’s the next game in their “Shields & Swords Ancients” series. There’s some good analysis on the Hollandspiele blog, too, such as this piece about how combat works in the game.
- TS Wargames out of Poland are now shipping Kalisz 1706 about the battle from the Great Northern War.
- PSC has a new set of 15mm Achaemenid Persians for your ancient war tabletops.
- Ares Games are now shipping the Sword & Sorcery – Immortal Souls starter box for their tabletop maps-&-minis RPG system.
- Warlord Games has a new starter box for their Bolt Action game as they open a new conflict – Korea!
- 1st Triumvirant: Caesar, Crassus & Pompey from Day 40 Games is in imminent danger of shipping.
On Sale This Week:
- Big sale on all things Stardock right now on Steam.
- C3i Ops Center store has a bunch of iconic game box cover posters on sale right now.
- Paradox has Crusader Kings II: Pagan Fury on sale at 50% off. This might be the first time in the history of a strategy gaming newsletter that the product being described is a “neo-folk metal band” as this DLC is a soundtrack for your games.
- Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front has a big sale going right now, too.
- Compass Games are doing that “last minute pseudo-preorder sale through Kickstarter” thing again, with The Russian Campaign, Original 1974 Edition for about 15% off MSRP.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Modiphius has a preorder up for their new Star Trek Adventures Shackleton Expanse Adventure Guide sourcebook. Stop drooling, guys. (Not available in Klingon… yet. Sorry, Sam.)
- Red Burnoose is up on Kickstarter. It’s a solo/co-op game of the 1850s attack by the French on Algeria, where the players have to defend their village against the French
- Steve Jackson Games has a, uh… “truckload” of new 6th ed Car Wars stuff on preorder, with a discount.
- MMP is now taking pre-orders on BCS Arracourt and it’s currently over $20 off.
- Compass Games has added 3 WW2 naval games to their preorders. They are all categorized as “solitaire, tactical level” so Cyrano is already yelling at the screen.
- Dog Boats: Battle of the Narrow Seas with the Brits chasing the Germans around the English Channel
- Atlantic Sentinels: North Atlantic Convoy Escort, 1942-43 which ought to be pretty obvious from the title
- Sensuikan: Japanese Fleet Submarines, 1941-45 in which missions are more than just “sink the enemy”
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
Get ready for Origins! We’re going to be there in about 10 days. We’ll be set up in booth G217 in the main gaming hall.
- Mentioned in Dispatches is back! The premiere for season 7 is a bit all over the place, but here it is.
- Saturday Night Fights took on the Battle of the River Sabis for “Age of Hannibal”
- My Own Worst Enemy is digging into Worthington’s Hold the Line: The American Civil War.
- #UnboxingDay!
- Heroes of Stalingrad by Devil Pig Games
- Force Eagle’s War by The Gamers
- Horse & Musket Volume IV: Tides of Revolution by Hollandspiele
- The Hunt for Red October surfaces, from TSR
- Pacific Islands Campaign: Iwo Jima from Grognard Simulations
- War & Peace from One Small Step Games
- Hannut: Tank Action – France 1940 from World at War Magazine
- The Dark Summer by GMT Games
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare went back down Ambush Alley.
- Thursday Night Throwdown went back to the Chain of Command campaign that’s been fighting across the East Front of WW2
- Still looking for some alpha testers for the Triple Letter Campaigns ruleset for (virtual) WW2 minis.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Matrix Games has an upcoming Valor & Victory tournament starting on 23 September. All scenarios are set during D-Day.
- Avalanche Press has a fun article about German “hillbilly armor” in their PanzerGrenadier Liberation 1944 game.
- Flying Buffalo Games, the oldest continuous-publishing RPG publisher, has a new owner.
- This week on Twitter, Amabel Holland tells an interesting game-design story about Dana Lombardy as a part of a much larger discussion about board game design advice.
- We’ve covered A Distant Plain a lot over the years, including the Team COIN method. Liz Davidson grabbed designers Brian Train and Volko Ruhnke to discuss the game in light of recent events in a very thoughtful and entertaining podcast.
Something From Our Partners:
- RMN looks at some new acquisitions and how they fit into the overflowing shelf-of-things-not-yet-played.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about game conventions (among many other things), and he also flipped through the 1982 Avalon Hill wargame catalog.
- Moe takes a look inside the venerable – and excellent – S&T game Berlin ’85, The Enemy at the Gates. He also continued his fight with Kev in Across the Bug River from VUCA Sims.
- Solosaurus finally got moving again, with a look at Alien: Fate of the Nostromo.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Differences between professional / hobby game design. Seems like there’s a podcast about to happen on this one, too!
- An interesting article at CIMSEC talks about wargaming for naval intel analysis.
- UK Fight Club is showing off
- This week, GUWS has Wargaming Complex Issues: Wargaming and Its Broad Applications and next week, they’ve got Das Preußische Kriegsspiel – Prussian Wargaming (at noon EDT!)
- PaxSims has 2 interesting articles this week: a report on Connections UK 2021, and a look at how “political correctness” might impact professional wargaming.
- And hey, GUWS, it was a nice run for you guys, but we’re figuring after this the whole club is going to disintegrate as everyone will hate each other.
