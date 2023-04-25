April 25, 2023
All Sorts of Awards ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/25/23

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines

Look, we’re all going to be looking at these awards and throwing our hands up and thinking “WTAF” but the way you change that is by showing up and voting for the ones that ought to be winning.

The Origins Awards nominees were announced at GAMA Expo right after the Media First Look session for a bunch of upcoming games with different publishers.  GAMA will publicly post everything on 4/26 but wanted to give the Expo attendees the scoop.  If you’re looking for wargames in here, you’re not going to find much…  Congrats to Undaunted: Stalingrad and Polyversal and Lion Rampant for their nominations.

Social/Light Strategy Board Games

  • Castle Panic: Crowns and Quests Expansion ~ Fireside Games
  • Creature Comforts ~ Kids Table Board Gaming
  • Flamecraft ~ Lucky Duck Games
  • Long Shot: The Dice Game ~ Perplext
  • The Finest Fish ~ Last Night Games

Strategy Board Games

  • Evergreen ~ Horrible Guild
  • Foundations of Rome ~ Arcane Wonders
  • Hoplomachus: Victorum ~ Chip Theory Games
  • Planet Unknown ~ Adam’s Apple Games
  • Three Sisters ~ 25th Century Games

Thematic Board Games

  • Dead Reckoning ~ Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG)
  • Merchants of the Dark Road ~ Elf Creek Games
  • My Father’s Work ~ Renegade Game Studios
  • Tokyo Sidekick ~ Japanime Games
  • Wonderland War ~ Druid City Games

Card Games

  • Cat in the Box ~ Bezier Games
  • Scout ~ One More Game!
  • Sea Salt & Paper ~ Studio Bombyx
  • Turing Machine ~ Hachette Boardgames
  • Undaunted: Stalingrad ~ Osprey Games

Children’s Game

  • Castle Panic: Second Edition ~ Fireside Games
  • Disney A Goofy Game ~ Funko Games
  • HONK! ~ Sinister Fish Games
  • The Lunch Room Game ~ EAP Toys and Games
  • Turtle Splash ~ Lucky Duck Games

Collectables

  • Flesh and Blood – Uprising ~ Legend Story Studios
  • Magic the Gathering The Brothers War Collection ~ Wizards of the Coast
  • Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer ~ Wizards of the Coast
  • Heroclix: Hellfire Gala ~ WizKids
  • Unmatched: Houdini vs the Genie ~ Restoration Games

Miniatures Game

  • Lion Rampant: Second Edition ~ Osprey Games
  • Northgard: Uncharted Lands ~ Hachette Boardgames
  • Omicron Protocol ~ Dead Alive Games
  • Polyversal Sci-Fi Miniatures System ~ Collins Epic Wargames
  • Rapture ~ Gravity Bay

 

 

 RPG Core

  • Blackbirds ~ Andrews McMeel Publishing
  • Bladerunner the Roleplaying Game ~ Free League Publishing
  • Coyote & Crow ~ Coyote & Crow
  • Teatime Adventures ~ Snowbright Studio
  • The One Ring ~ Free League Publishing

RPG Supplements

  • Agents of Dune ~ Modiphius
  • Blade Runner Starter Box ~ Free League Publishing
  • Fallout Starter Box ~ Modiphius
  • Warhammer Fantasy: Enemy Within Volume 5 ~ Cubicle 7 Entertainment
  • Zweihander Starter Box ~ Andrews McMeel Publishing

Accessory

  • Call to Adventure Art Decks ~ Brotherwise Games
  • Deluxe Board Game Train Sets ~ Little Plastic Train Co.
  • Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower & GM’s Screen ~ Renegade Game Studios
  • The Deck of Many Animated Conditions ~ Hit Point Press
  • The Deck of Many Animated Illusions ~ Hit Point Press

2D Art & Illustration

  • 7 Sinners ~ Mana Project Studios
  • Cowboys with Big Hearts ~ Bully Pulpit Games
  • Cult of the Deep ~ B.A. Games
  • Everyday Heroes – The Hunt ~ Evil Genius Games
  • Galaxy Trucker – Keep on Truckin ~ Czech Games Edition

3D Art

  • Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Super Mutants: Swan ~ Modiphius
  • Frostgrave – Fireheart Elk ~ Osprey Games
  • Omicron Protocol – Jugger the Elephant ~ Dead Alive Games
  • Time Capsules ~ Red Cat Games

Graphic Design

  • Defiant RPG ~ Game Machinery
  • Dulce ~ Indie Game Studios/ Stronghold Games
  • Norse Grimoire ~ Mana Project Studio
  • Pathfinder Savage Worlds Boxed Set ~ Pinnacle Entertainment Group
  • Tome of Chaos ~ R. Talsorian Games, Inc.

Reviews

  • Doctors & Daleks Player Guide ~ TheRatHole.ca
  • Doctor Who The Roleplaying Game ~ TheRatHole.ca
  • Grant’s Greatest Games of November ~ Grant’s Game Recs
  • Mind MGMT Review ~ Board Game Quest
  • The Best of Origins Game Fair from Grants Game Recs ~ Grant’s Game Recs

 

The Golden Geek Awards have winnowed down their nomination list, and – as expected – Mentioned in Dispatches will have to change our name to Meepeled in Dispatches to get anywhere close to the final round.  That said, Beyond Solitaire from Liz Davidson did make it to the final round, so there’s still a wargaming podcast you can vote for.

The nominees in the “Wargame” category for the Golden Geek Awards are

There’s a couple of very good wargames in that list.  There’s also a couple of very good is-that-really-a-wargame-games in there ¯_(ツ)_/¯

 

New games released in the past week that you'll find interesting

 

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

 

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

 

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

 

Don't forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

As announced on our podcast on 3/31

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store.  We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

 

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

  • Dark City Games has a deal where you can get PDFs of the games you already own, at 2/$5, but sending them a picture of the games you’ve got
  • CSL appears to be working on a Ukraine  2022 game, but if you’re not on their email newsletter there’s very little info about it
  • Thin Red Line Games has gone “DEFCON 2” on their reprint of Less Than 60 Miles, so get pre-orders in now because it’s going to sell out for the third straight time

 

Don't forget we've got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

Just in case you were wondering

 

