All Sorts of Awards ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/25/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines

Look, we’re all going to be looking at these awards and throwing our hands up and thinking “WTAF” but the way you change that is by showing up and voting for the ones that ought to be winning.

The Origins Awards nominees were announced at GAMA Expo right after the Media First Look session for a bunch of upcoming games with different publishers. GAMA will publicly post everything on 4/26 but wanted to give the Expo attendees the scoop. If you’re looking for wargames in here, you’re not going to find much… Congrats to Undaunted: Stalingrad and Polyversal and Lion Rampant for their nominations.

Social/Light Strategy Board Games Castle Panic: Crowns and Quests Expansion ~ Fireside Games

Creature Comforts ~ Kids Table Board Gaming

Flamecraft ~ Lucky Duck Games

Long Shot: The Dice Game ~ Perplext

The Finest Fish ~ Last Night Games Strategy Board Games Evergreen ~ Horrible Guild

Foundations of Rome ~ Arcane Wonders

Hoplomachus: Victorum ~ Chip Theory Games

Planet Unknown ~ Adam’s Apple Games

Three Sisters ~ 25th Century Games Thematic Board Games Dead Reckoning ~ Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG)

Merchants of the Dark Road ~ Elf Creek Games

My Father’s Work ~ Renegade Game Studios

Tokyo Sidekick ~ Japanime Games

Wonderland War ~ Druid City Games Card Games Cat in the Box ~ Bezier Games

Scout ~ One More Game!

Sea Salt & Paper ~ Studio Bombyx

Turing Machine ~ Hachette Boardgames

Undaunted: Stalingrad ~ Osprey Games Children’s Game Castle Panic: Second Edition ~ Fireside Games

Disney A Goofy Game ~ Funko Games

HONK! ~ Sinister Fish Games

The Lunch Room Game ~ EAP Toys and Games

Turtle Splash ~ Lucky Duck Games Collectables Flesh and Blood – Uprising ~ Legend Story Studios

Magic the Gathering The Brothers War Collection ~ Wizards of the Coast

Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer ~ Wizards of the Coast

Heroclix: Hellfire Gala ~ WizKids

Unmatched: Houdini vs the Genie ~ Restoration Games Miniatures Game Lion Rampant: Second Edition ~ Osprey Games

Northgard: Uncharted Lands ~ Hachette Boardgames

Omicron Protocol ~ Dead Alive Games

Polyversal Sci-Fi Miniatures System ~ Collins Epic Wargames

Rapture ~ Gravity Bay RPG Core Blackbirds ~ Andrews McMeel Publishing

Bladerunner the Roleplaying Game ~ Free League Publishing

Coyote & Crow ~ Coyote & Crow

Teatime Adventures ~ Snowbright Studio

The One Ring ~ Free League Publishing RPG Supplements Agents of Dune ~ Modiphius

Blade Runner Starter Box ~ Free League Publishing

Fallout Starter Box ~ Modiphius

Warhammer Fantasy: Enemy Within Volume 5 ~ Cubicle 7 Entertainment

Zweihander Starter Box ~ Andrews McMeel Publishing Accessory Call to Adventure Art Decks ~ Brotherwise Games

Deluxe Board Game Train Sets ~ Little Plastic Train Co.

Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower & GM’s Screen ~ Renegade Game Studios

The Deck of Many Animated Conditions ~ Hit Point Press

The Deck of Many Animated Illusions ~ Hit Point Press 2D Art & Illustration 7 Sinners ~ Mana Project Studios

Cowboys with Big Hearts ~ Bully Pulpit Games

Cult of the Deep ~ B.A. Games

Everyday Heroes – The Hunt ~ Evil Genius Games

Galaxy Trucker – Keep on Truckin ~ Czech Games Edition 3D Art Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Super Mutants: Swan ~ Modiphius

Frostgrave – Fireheart Elk ~ Osprey Games

Omicron Protocol – Jugger the Elephant ~ Dead Alive Games

Time Capsules ~ Red Cat Games Graphic Design Defiant RPG ~ Game Machinery

Dulce ~ Indie Game Studios/ Stronghold Games

Norse Grimoire ~ Mana Project Studio

Pathfinder Savage Worlds Boxed Set ~ Pinnacle Entertainment Group

Tome of Chaos ~ R. Talsorian Games, Inc. Reviews Doctors & Daleks Player Guide ~ TheRatHole.ca

Doctor Who The Roleplaying Game ~ TheRatHole.ca

Grant’s Greatest Games of November ~ Grant’s Game Recs

Mind MGMT Review ~ Board Game Quest

The Best of Origins Game Fair from Grants Game Recs ~ Grant’s Game Recs

The Golden Geek Awards have winnowed down their nomination list, and – as expected – Mentioned in Dispatches will have to change our name to Meepeled in Dispatches to get anywhere close to the final round. That said, Beyond Solitaire from Liz Davidson did make it to the final round, so there’s still a wargaming podcast you can vote for.

The nominees in the “Wargame” category for the Golden Geek Awards are

There’s a couple of very good wargames in that list. There’s also a couple of very good is-that-really-a-wargame-games in there ¯_(ツ)_/¯

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting





Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Dark City Games has a deal where you can get PDFs of the games you already own, at 2/$5, but sending them a picture of the games you’ve got

CSL appears to be working on a Ukraine 2022 game, but if you’re not on their email newsletter there’s very little info about it

Thin Red Line Games has gone “DEFCON 2” on their reprint of Less Than 60 Miles, so get pre-orders in now because it’s going to sell out for the third straight time

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

Just in case you were wondering

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...