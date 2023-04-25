All Sorts of Awards ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/25/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines
Look, we’re all going to be looking at these awards and throwing our hands up and thinking “WTAF” but the way you change that is by showing up and voting for the ones that ought to be winning.
The Origins Awards nominees were announced at GAMA Expo right after the Media First Look session for a bunch of upcoming games with different publishers. GAMA will publicly post everything on 4/26 but wanted to give the Expo attendees the scoop. If you’re looking for wargames in here, you’re not going to find much… Congrats to Undaunted: Stalingrad and Polyversal and Lion Rampant for their nominations.
Reviews
The Golden Geek Awards have winnowed down their nomination list, and – as expected – Mentioned in Dispatches will have to change our name to Meepeled in Dispatches to get anywhere close to the final round. That said, Beyond Solitaire from Liz Davidson did make it to the final round, so there’s still a wargaming podcast you can vote for.
The nominees in the “Wargame” category for the Golden Geek Awards are
-
- 1212 Las Navas de Tolosa
- Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain 1085-1086
- Caesar!: Seize Rome in 20 Minutes!
- Fire & Stone: Siege of Vienna 1683
- Flashpoint: South China Sea
- Lanzerath Ridge
- A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg
- Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945 (Second Edition)
- Resist!
- Salerno ’43
- Successors (Fourth Edition)
- Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa
- Undaunted: Stalingrad
- Votes for Women
There’s a couple of very good wargames in that list. There’s also a couple of very good is-that-really-a-wargame-games in there ¯_(ツ)_/¯
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Hollandspiele released Horse & Musket Annual #4
- Osprey Games released a new book for Sliver Bayonet called The Carpathians
- OK, so we’ve finally hit the US shipping dates for both Saigon ’75 and We Are Coming, Nineveh so they better show up soon, dammit!
- Warlord Games has a bunch of new Epic Pike & Shotte sets for sale, rather than just pre-order, including
- Pike & Shotte Epic Battles – All-In Collection – a full starter pack, plus additional ECW and 30YW infantry and cavalry sets, plus 2 different terrain packs, all for the price of a cheap used car
- Pike & Shotte Epic Battles – Battle Of Winceby English Civil Wars Collection – starter pack plus a bunch of ECW cavalry, and just the cost of a car payment
- Storm Over Jerusalem is sneaking out from Multi-Man Publishing, and Noble Knight has it at a discount for you, and so does Gamers Armory, which is owned by the designer
- The Winter’s Battle Campaign Study for Avalanche Press’ Infantry Attacks game is now available
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- Compass Games has Western Front Ace on Kickstarter, so it’s getting close to shipping
- DVG’s Third Option is now live on Kickstarter
- Fan of pirate-themed games? To Glory! is on Kickstarter right now
- We have a new record flash-to-bang time from when we published #TuesdayNewsday to when someone completely screwed us by dropping an anvil of breaking news on our head. So, thanks to GMT for waiting a while 14 minutes before wrecking last week’s news update! Here are there new1 p500s
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- BIG clearance sale over at Modiphius
- Big sale on Fantasy General titles from Slitherine
- You can get Resist! from Miniature Market at over 20% off
- Victory at Sea Ironclad is on sale on Steam right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week goes waaaay back to issue #140 with Objective: Tunis
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Reporting from GAMA Expo – Day 1
- Saturday Night Fights ~ “Search and Destroy at Dak Po” for “Charlie Company”
- 5 Questions With… Pat Mooney of Flagbearer Games
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 11 ~ What’s On Your Table and On The Horizon
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 13
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part One
- #UnboxingDay!
- Heroes of the Bitter Harvest by Lock ‘n Load Publishing
- The MOG: Mogadishu 1993 from White Dog Games
- Imperium Legends by Osprey Games
- Paths of Glory Deluxe Edition by GMT Games
- FAB Sicily by GMT Games
- Fatal Alliances by Compass Games
- A Victory Awaits by Multi-Man Publishing
- Ukraine ’44 by Multi-Man Publishing
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ May 7th and June 4th
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be May 18
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024, unless we have another Connections Online Showcase in the Fall
- Next real-world convention is Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus RIGHT NOW (and where are you?!)
- Next real-world convention after that is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 24-30 April Buckeye Game Fest (incl The War Room) (Columbus, OH)
- 18-22 May Compass Expo Spring ’23 (Meriden, CT)
- 27-29 May KublaCon (San Francisco, CA)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky goes under the hood of Lock ‘n Load’s World at War ’85 Solo Assistant
- Moe is going live tonight with Whiskey Charlie, so tune in until we go live at 10pm EDT
- Gimpy Gamer digs into Heroes of the Bitter Harvest
- Justegarde makes us hate him for having We Are Coming, Nineveh before we do
- Real & Simulated Wars is playing WDS’s new Great Northern War
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream was live from Buckeye Game Fest!
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Dark City Games has a deal where you can get PDFs of the games you already own, at 2/$5, but sending them a picture of the games you’ve got
- CSL appears to be working on a Ukraine 2022 game, but if you’re not on their email newsletter there’s very little info about it
- Thin Red Line Games has gone “DEFCON 2” on their reprint of Less Than 60 Miles, so get pre-orders in now because it’s going to sell out for the third straight time
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- David Axe talks about both Leo 1 and Leo 2 tanks in Ukraine
- The US House of Representatives is wargaming out variations of a war over Taiwan
- CNAS Defense Team Conducts Tabletop Exercise for the House Select Committee on the CCP
- PaxSims talks about the US House of Rep’s wargame about Taiwan
- Politico report about the game
- The AP reported on it, too, which caught some attention in different places
- (yes, cue the expected – and horribly wrong – “just play Next War Taiwan” idiocy)
- The next GUWS webinar is Scenario Design, or How I ruined my perfect wargame with a sloppy scenario on 9 May and followed on 16 May by The Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Just in case you were wondering
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
