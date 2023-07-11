Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 7/11/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday parses through the strategy gaming world to dig out the headlines

Registration is not yet live, but the initial information for our Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 is up and running. We need to get a few coordination points ironed out, and then we’ll be able to open up the event registration for everyone.

Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event.

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

Gamer’s Armory is planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here. We’re looking into a potential block deal with some local hotels, but with the State Fair in town it’s tough.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Special thanks to The Wargaming Company, whose minis we ‘borrowed’ for that snazzy header graphic

An interesting discussion that’s exploded on Twitter over the weekend about the types of content that the audience prefers, that spiraled into a couple of side-threads on unboxings, and their value. Now, Zilla’s focused on video content, which is not our core content, but the discussions around unboxings are still relevant.

Do you like them? Hate them? Ignore them?

We try to contain them in both scope and frequency, but we also make it a point to at a minimum get an unboxing of everything we get our hooks into, because it’s the easiest thing to crank out. And we also make it a point to dig out some classic games, too, for that walk down memory lane. But we are trying to increase the writing we’re doing after those unboxings so that we can give you more details about those games.

A quick question for tabletop wargamers who watch YouTube videos…

What is your favorite type of video?

Thanks in advance!#wargaming #boardgames — Zilla Blitz (@gzBlitz) July 9, 2023

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

This is going to happen. Do you want to develop it? https://t.co/QQSUUmKOtQ — Mark (@markherman54) July 6, 2023





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

The convention page is up, but registration is not yet live as we lock down a few additional details.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

A semi-ranking of the “best movies that take place in the 80s” but seems to skip more than a few great ones that were made in the 80s…. like the entire John Hughes high school canon, and a good portion of the Generation X movies discussed here

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

In the weekly wargaming news,

We focus on info you can use,

From tabletop to digits,

And the occasional fidgets,

Missing it would give you the blues!

Like this: Like Loading...