Holy Crap That’s a Lot of New Games – #TuesdayNewsday 10/26/21

Just for kicks, you should compare this week's update to our very first Tuesday Newsday and get a look at how far we've come.

As pointed out by OJsDad, Iron Harvest is on sale on Steam

CSL is holding a third birthday sale, with fee shipping on any orders over $99 with the code CSLBIRTHDAY

Paradox has a Halloween sale going on right now.

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #44, with Desert One War that covers a hypothetical US/allied intervention in the Persian Gulf in the 70s/80s.

Multi-Man Publishing are holding a Halloween Sale instead of a Black Friday sale this year. Starts this Friday

FALL SALE ON THE WAY We are going to have a fall sale this year, a Spooktacular sale at the end of October, rather than a Black Friday sale. We expect to be shipping Hollow Legions around Black Friday, and we can't do both, so the sale will be this coming weekend.

… /2 — Multi-Man Publishing (@MultiManPub) October 25, 2021

Folks are starting to talk about the new company Sounds of Drums, and the sneak peeks of their upcoming History of the Ancient Sea games that are popping up on social media. Their first Kickstarter is imminent, and look for an interview with them when that happens.

Our good buddies from On Target Sims are looking for beta testers for the long-promised Flashpoint Campaigns Southern Storm game. No word yet on the imminent(?) Middle East game, though.

New minis company opened up in the UK, run by a friend-of-a-friend-in-the-UK-Fight-Club

Following up on last week’s big news about Paizo, word comes out that they’ve voluntarily recognized their workers’ union.

FB user Bill Kalpak shared this awesome tool in a wargame artwork group for rapidly creating useful SVG hex maps for wargames. They are not graphically snazzy, but drop them into the bottom layer of a graphics app and get to work over top of it when you’re ready to make things look nice. Meanwhile, you get a dirt-simple playtest map to try things with.

Williamsburg Muster dates announced – 18-20 FEB 2022

Huh. Somehow we missed the Flames of War / Team Yankee guys getting a Mid-East based game out there, too, called Oil War.

This week on Twitter – a day in the life of a board game marketing manager. Danni is great at her job and was one of the highlights of our time working with GAMA back when she was there. This thread really gives you a feel for what “working” in the game business is all about

I've got a ton on my to-do list, so I'm going to tackle them together with you all as a way to keep myself focused and accountable. Follow along with my work-day as a marketing manager for a board game publisher! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/TO3kvZC02r — Danni Loe 🌼 (@dannibelow) October 19, 2021

This is a new section we’re adding since we’ve got some folks (OK, it’s Sam) that are well-tied-into the 4X community and can give us the skinny on the news.

