Holy Crap That’s a Lot of New Games – #TuesdayNewsday 10/26/21

This Week’s Headline:
Just for kicks, you should compare this week’s update to our very first Tuesday Newsday and get a look at how far we’ve come. It’s a continual evolution, and we’re still working on it. We hope you dig it either way.
Newly Released This Week:
- Dark City Games have their next wargame out! Operation Barbarossa Army Group Center is now available, and under $15.
- Compass Games is shipping Kharkov Battles but you can still order it at the preorder price.
- The folks at C3i have taken Trevor Bender’s Battle for Kursk game from issue #34 and ‘deluxed’ it and are shipping it now. It includes a mounted map, custom dice, new designer’s notes, and a custom counter tray.
- Matrix Games has released Command Red Tide.
- Steve Jackson’s Munchkin will never die. The latest is Munchkin Russia. We’re pretty sure someone will take this as a sign of an imminent nuclear strike on Moscow (you know who you are….)
- Decision Games’ latest Dispatch is listing a half-dozen new games ‘now available’. How many are new vs new we’re not taking the time to dig into. Decision fanboys will certainly want them all (you know who you are….)
- Assault: Red Horizon ’41 is making its way to preorder backers now and retails copies should be showing up before too long.
- The Wargaming Company is now shipping Master of the World for all you 1810’s-era Napoleonicists (you know who you are…)
- Ty Bomba’s Voelkerwanderung is now shipping from Companion Wargames
- Avalanche Press has a combo-pack of both of their Kursk games (north/south) in one packaged monster Kursk game.
- Warlord Games has a bunch of new deals on their sci-fi game Beyond The Gates of Antares with starter armies for
- Trench Club is finally available, but they’re telling you to buy it thru Amazon. We warned you about it last summer in a previous Tuesday Newsday. We still don’t know if you’re supposed to talk about Trench Club.
- Star Trek nerds unite! (you know who you are….)
- A Tricorder-themed box set of books, dice, tokens, and reference cards? That you can strap on? Mike’s already ordered 3.
- Star Trek Adventures Player’s Guide is on preorder from Modiphius (yes, this belongs below; we’re consolidated Star trek stuff)
On Sale This Week:
- As pointed out by OJsDad, Iron Harvest is on sale on Steam
- CSL is holding a third birthday sale, with fee shipping on any orders over $99 with the code CSLBIRTHDAY
- Paradox has a Halloween sale going on right now.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #44, with Desert One War that covers a hypothetical US/allied intervention in the Persian Gulf in the 70s/80s.
- Multi-Man Publishing are holding a Halloween Sale instead of a Black Friday sale this year. Starts this Friday
FALL SALE ON THE WAY
We are going to have a fall sale this year, a Spooktacular sale at the end of October, rather than a Black Friday sale. We expect to be shipping Hollow Legions around Black Friday, and we can't do both, so the sale will be this coming weekend.
… /2
— Multi-Man Publishing (@MultiManPub) October 25, 2021
Newly Launched This Week:
- As Kev pointed out to us, Thin Red Lines are taking preorders / reservations for their upcoming 1985: Sacred Oil, but you need to email them to hold it.
- The Kickstarter is closed, but Canvas Temple are still taking preorders on Imperial Campaigns No. 1: The Boer War until it’s ready to ship (projected August 2022)
- Headquarter Games is still taking preorders on their new The World at War: Europe while it is away at the printers.
- Compass Games is taking preorders on The Doomsday Project: Episode Two, The Battle for the Balkans
- Orange Shall Overcome is about the Dutch resistance in WW2 and it’s up on Kickstarter right now – past it’s goal and digging for more.
- GMT’s monthly update dropped last week, and there’s the usual new games added to the p500. The good news is that the titles are specific enough that you don’t need a lot of hints about what’s in the box
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights re-fought Trafalgar with the Kiss Me, Hardy! rules and a bunch of ships on fire.
- Getting close to the end of our weekly AAR covering Canvas Temple’s Stalingrad Solitaire
- Rocky gave us a very insightful look inside a recent book on professional-use wargaming in China.
- Mentioned in Dispatches talked with the M’s Forbeck about the upcoming Shotguns & Sorcery Kickstarter.
- #UnboxingDay! was this past week
-
- Soldiers in Postmen’s Uniforms by DVG
- Imperial Struggle by GMT Games
- Stellar Conquest by Avalon Hill
- D-Day at Peleliu by Decision Games
- Bear Flag Republic
- The White Box by Atlas Games
- The Deadly Woods by Revolution Games
- The Scheldt Campaign by Hollandspiele
- D-Day Quad by Decision Games
- Commands & Colors: Napoleonics, The Prussians
- Assault: Red Horizon ’41
- And in the spirit of #UnboxingDay, Hethwill did his own look into Stand Cruz 1797
-
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare was The Battle of Arsuf for “Field of Glory: Medieval”
- Thursday Night Throwdown was A Return to Nordborchen for “Chain of Command”
- Hethwill shared both photos and narration of his Battle of Mount Badon as it happened, and then wrapped up it all up with a nice video.
- Still need some alpha testers for the TLC rules, using TTS.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Folks are starting to talk about the new company Sounds of Drums, and the sneak peeks of their upcoming History of the Ancient Sea games that are popping up on social media. Their first Kickstarter is imminent, and look for an interview with them when that happens.
- Our good buddies from On Target Sims are looking for beta testers for the long-promised Flashpoint Campaigns Southern Storm game. No word yet on the imminent(?) Middle East game, though.
- New minis company opened up in the UK, run by a friend-of-a-friend-in-the-UK-Fight-Club
- Following up on last week’s big news about Paizo, word comes out that they’ve voluntarily recognized their workers’ union.
- FB user Bill Kalpak shared this awesome tool in a wargame artwork group for rapidly creating useful SVG hex maps for wargames. They are not graphically snazzy, but drop them into the bottom layer of a graphics app and get to work over top of it when you’re ready to make things look nice. Meanwhile, you get a dirt-simple playtest map to try things with.
- Williamsburg Muster dates announced – 18-20 FEB 2022
- Huh. Somehow we missed the Flames of War / Team Yankee guys getting a Mid-East based game out there, too, called Oil War.
- This week on Twitter – a day in the life of a board game marketing manager. Danni is great at her job and was one of the highlights of our time working with GAMA back when she was there. This thread really gives you a feel for what “working” in the game business is all about
I've got a ton on my to-do list, so I'm going to tackle them together with you all as a way to keep myself focused and accountable.
Follow along with my work-day as a marketing manager for a board game publisher! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/TO3kvZC02r
— Danni Loe 🌼 (@dannibelow) October 19, 2021
News From The 4X Gaming World:
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
This is a new section we’re adding since we’ve got some folks (OK, it’s Sam) that are well-tied-into the 4X community and can give us the skinny on the news.
- Paradox announced the Aquatics Species pack for Stellaris, with the DLC set to release next month alongside the 3.2 “Herbert” update. The dev team discussed details of the species pack in this past Thursday’s development diary.
- Stardock’s Galactic Civilizations IV has officially moved from alpha into beta, with the game still set to release sometime next year. Purchasing GalCiv4 early will grant you access to the beta.
- Following weeks of radio silence on the matter, Slitherine/Matrix finally announced that Distant Worlds 2 has been delayed until Q1 2022.
Something From Our Partners:
- Rocky was effusive in his praise of the new 1979: Revolution in Iran game that just hit his table.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about playtesting (ignore the splash card), and he also cracked open several games this week.
- Moe got a look inside the new Fall Blau from Compass Games.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- UK Fight Club is showing off “Project Tyrion” from the UK MoD
- This week, GUWS has a double-dip for you, with Crossing a Virtual Divide: Civ-Mil Relations & Wargaming as a Teaching Tool on Tuesday and Paper Time Machines: Boardgames That Take Us Elsewhere and Elsewhen on Thursday.
interesting Munchkin’s Russia – I’ll hazard a guess and suggest that the designers are under 40 years of age.