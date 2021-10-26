October 26, 2021
News

Holy Crap That’s a Lot of New Games – #TuesdayNewsday 10/26/21

Dragoon Commanderby Dragoon Commander

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you an ever-expanding summary of what’s important in the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Just for kicks, you should compare this week’s update to our very first Tuesday Newsday and get a look at how far we’ve come.  It’s a continual evolution, and we’re still working on it.  We hope you dig it either way.

 

Newly Released This Week:

 

On Sale This Week:

  • As pointed out by OJsDad, Iron Harvest is on sale on Steam
  • CSL is holding a third birthday sale, with fee shipping on any orders over $99 with the code CSLBIRTHDAY
  • Paradox has a Halloween sale going on right now.
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #44, with Desert One War that covers a hypothetical US/allied intervention in the Persian Gulf in the 70s/80s.
  • Multi-Man Publishing are holding a Halloween Sale instead of a Black Friday sale this year.  Starts this Friday

 

Newly Launched This Week:

TN-BearTrap banner2

 

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

TN-UnboxStackOCT

News From The Wargame Industry:

  • Folks are starting to talk about the new company Sounds of Drums, and the sneak peeks of their upcoming History of the Ancient Sea games that are popping up on social media.  Their first Kickstarter is imminent, and look for an interview with them when that happens.
  • Our good buddies from On Target Sims are looking for beta testers for the long-promised Flashpoint Campaigns Southern Storm game.  No word yet on the imminent(?) Middle East game, though.
  • New minis company opened up in the UK, run by a friend-of-a-friend-in-the-UK-Fight-Club
  • Following up on last week’s big news about Paizo, word comes out that they’ve voluntarily recognized their workers’ union.
  • FB user Bill Kalpak shared this awesome tool in a wargame artwork group for rapidly creating useful SVG hex maps for wargames. They are not graphically snazzy, but drop them into the bottom layer of a graphics app and get to work over top of it when you’re ready to make things look nice.  Meanwhile, you get a dirt-simple playtest map to try things with.
  • Williamsburg Muster dates announced – 18-20 FEB 2022
  • Huh. Somehow we missed the Flames of War / Team Yankee guys getting a Mid-East based game out there, too, called Oil War.
  • This week on Twitter – a day in the life of a board game marketing manager. Danni is great at her job and was one of the highlights of our time working with GAMA back when she was there. This thread really gives you a feel for what “working” in the game business is all about

 

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

This is a new section we’re adding since we’ve got some folks (OK, it’s Sam) that are well-tied-into the 4X community and can give us the skinny on the news.

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Dragoon Commander

View all posts by Dragoon Commander →

One thought on “Holy Crap That’s a Lot of New Games – #TuesdayNewsday 10/26/21

  1. interesting Munchkin’s Russia – I’ll hazard a guess and suggest that the designers are under 40 years of age.

    Reply

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: