John Tiller Software sold to Wargame Design Studio – #TuesdayNewsday 11/23/21

John Tiller Software has been sold to Wargame Design Studio, a team that used to work on a variety of JTS products. The old JTS website even redirects to WDS at this point. The WDS site is visually attractive, but can give you a bit of a “someone else playing Tetris with your screen” effect as the games scroll about.

This Week’s Follow-Up Headline:

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

Easy Roller Dice Company has a Balck Friday sale that’s started early. Use code FRIDAY30 to get 30% off everything, including their metal and gemstone dice.

to get 30% off everything, including their metal and gemstone dice. Paradox has Stellaris Aquatics on sale at 20% off and almost everything Stellaris is on some sort of sale right now.

Battlefront (the computer game company, not the minis game company) has a Combat Mission modern series bundle that gets you Cold War, Shock Force 2, and Black Sea in one batch.

Battlefront (the minis game company, not the computer game company) has a “Hit The Beach” box for their Flames of War game with a dozen or so vehicles, over 100 individual soldier minis, some terrain, regular and quick-start rules, and more.

Surely you guys are tired of us making wisecracks about the prices on the games from The Knowledge Company, right? No? OK, fine. Here’s a “Black Friday Special” that bundles 9 games together for a mere £999. That same amount buys you 47 ASL Starter Kits.

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #45, with The Dragon and the Hermit Kingdom on a hypothetical next Korean War, at 50% off.

C3i Magazine has a sale for 25% off everything thin the WarGame Room with code BURMA plus all boxed games are 15% off with no codes needed

plus all boxed games are 15% off with no codes needed LNLP sale with code GIFT2021

Newly Launched This Week:

Against the Odds Magazine are now soliciting orders for #55, with Lee’s Greatest Victory as the game.

Preorder for Yanks! second edition from MMP

Ok, so the preorder for Fornaldar: Nordic Saga might’ve been up for a while at OSS and we just missed it, but it still looks pretty cool, and built on the well-loved old Albion game from that mid-80s Ares Magazine.

News From The Wargame Industry:

RMN spends a long post on a detailed analysis of the newest Cepheus Deluxe RPG, and its Traveller DNA.

Moe gave us the Designer Roundtable from Compass Games Expo

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about upcoming wargaming events, and he also released his Not-A-Rap-Video from Compass Expo

News From The 4X Gaming World:

Just yesterday (Nov. 22), Paradox released the Aquatics species pack DLC for Stellaris, their space 4x/grand-strategy game (trailer); as usual, the DLC can be purchased on both Steam and GOG, as well as Paradox’s own storefront. In addition, the free 3.2 “Herbert” update dropped alongside the Aquatics pack (features trailer); it includes a raft of new features & improvements, along with a ton of bug-fixes (full patch notes here). Finally, Stellaris and most of its DLC is on sale this week, across the usual platforms.

Also yesterday, Matrix/Slitherine released Adeptus Mechanicus, the latest DLC for Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Relics of War (trailer). It is available for purchase on the publisher’s storefront, in addition to Steam and GOG. The base game is also on sale this week, as is pretty much all of its previous DLC.

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Grey Wolf Entertainment has released Tech Supremacy, a new DLC for Pax Nova, Grey Wolf’s hybrid land-and-space 4x. Grey Wolf also released a free update alongside the new DLC, which focuses heavily on AI improvements in addition to the usual bug-fixing. On top of all that, the base game is on sale, as is the first DLC, Beyond the Rift.

It’s something of a pleasant surprise, but developer Shining Pixel Studios has released an update for Oriental Empires, their excellent (and underrated) historical 4x game. The update is mostly focused on mod support, something that has long been requested. The list of changes are here, and the new modding guide can be found here.

Amplitude Studios announced that there is now a demo available for Humankind, their Civ-style historical 4x (trailer). The demo can be downloaded via Windows, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Publisher Hooded Horse announced that the release of Falling Frontier, the highly-anticipated space RTS being developed by Stutter Fox Studios, has been delayed until Q2 2022. As partial recompense, they released a new trailer detailing the game’s innovative search-and-rescue system.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

